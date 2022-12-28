Read full article on original website
5 killed at construction site in western Turkey
ISTANBUL (AP) — Five people were killed at a construction site in western Turkey on Friday, an official said. Izmir Gov. Yavuz Selim Kosger tweeted that the deaths occurred during a tower extension of a building in Bornova district. Two other people were injured. Turkish broadcaster CNN Turk said...
Bolivia judge orders pre-trial detention for opposition head
LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — A judge in Bolivia sentenced opposition leader Luis Fernando Camacho to four months of pretrial detention on terrorism charges early Friday, a move that is bound to increase divisions and unrest in the country. After a virtual hearing that lasted more than seven hours,...
Brazil will have first Indigenous woman chief for key post
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva announced Thursday that Sônia Guajajara will head up a new Ministry of Indigenous Peoples, with a mandate to oversee policies ranging from land demarcation to health care. Guajajara was elected to Congress in October....
