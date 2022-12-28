ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Jo Mersa’ Marley, grandson of reggae legend Bob Marley, dead at 31

By Marc Sternfield
 4 days ago

Joseph “Jo Mersa” Marley, a grandson of late reggae music legend Bob Marley, has passed away at the age of 31, Rolling Stone confirms .

Mark J. Golding, a political opposition leader in Jamaica, also noted Marley’s death on Twitter saying, “The loss of a child is a devastating blow no parent should face, my condolences to Stephen & the entire family.”

Marley, the son of Stephen Marley, was born in Jamaica in 1992 and moved to Miami at the age of 11, according to Rolling Stone.

He, like many of Marley’s descendants, was also a reggae musician. His discography included two projects, 2014’s “Comfortable” EP and 2021’s “Eternal.”

The cause of the death was not immediately released.

Bob Marley is known to have fathered 11 children before he died of cancer in 1981 at age 36.

