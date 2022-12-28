ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Highway 98.9

Stay Safe & Legal: Firework Laws & Tips For Shreveport-Bossier

As you get set to ring in the New Year, Shreveport and Bossier City officials want to remind you to please, do it safely. Especially when it involves fireworks. There is some good news. In a ranking of fireworks injuries by state by Allegiant Fire Protection, Louisiana does very well. Out of the 50 states, Louisiana comes in at number 48, just above Alaska and Hawaii. The top five states are South Dakota, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Iowa, and Michigan, in that order.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Shreveport Announces Holiday Garbage Pickup Changes

With the 3 day weekends because of the holidays, garbage pickup in Shreveport will again be affected next week. Our normal pickup day in Broadmoor is Monday, but because of the New Year's Holiday Weekend, there will be no garbage collection this Monday. The City of Shreveport has released their...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Shreveport Police Searching for Mansfield Road Wallet-Thieves

Shreveport Police are searching for a man and woman who allegedly took a wallet at a west Shreveport business. On December 11, 2022, just after 5:30 p.m., law enforcement officers responded to reports of a theft at 9550 Mansfield Road. The juvenile victim reportedly entered the store and while he was walking toward the buggy stall, he pulled his hand out of his front shorts pocket and his wallet fell out and onto the rug. He did not know the wallet had fallen and proceeded into the store to shop.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Bossier Sheriff's Department Seeking Package Thief

It seems like there should be a special place in Hades for someone who slithers up to someone's private property and steals a package. It's not like they even know what's in the package. It could be medication, a gift for a child, or my favorite, a decoy set to shock the slime-ball who's stealing it.
HAUGHTON, LA
Highway 98.9

Take These Items Out of Your Car Before the Freeze Hits Louisiana

The Ark-La-Tex can't Stop Talking About the Freeze Coming Our Way. Shreveport-Bossier is preparing for below-freezing temperatures. If you have seen the forecast you have probably already found out that the temperature will drop to 11 degrees on Thursday night, and it won't be back to above freezing until sometime Saturday afternoon. Even then, the temperature will drop down to 20 degrees that night.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Shreveport Still Under Boil Advisory

With temperatures reaching back into the seventies, it's already hard to believe how freezing temperatures just a matter of days ago wreaked havoc on pipes in homes and businesses across Shreveport-Bossier. With so many residents leaving faucets dripping, pipes bursting across the city, and water mains freezing and bursting, getting...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Shreveport Man Arrested for Summer Box-Cutter Robbery

Detectives with the Shreveport Police Department’s Property Crimes Unit made an arrest on a summer robbery thanks to patrol officers who recognized the suspect from a Crime Stoppers post on an unrelated crime. On July 18, 2022, Shreveport Police Patrol Officers responded to 1125 Shreveport Barksdale in reference to...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Shreveport Shooting Leaves Teenager Seriously Injured

Shreveport Police are currently investigating a shooting call that has left a 17 year-old male injured. This call came into dispatch at 12:01 a.m. from the 2700 block of Murray Street, which are located in the Morningside neighborhood. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that a male victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to his body.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Two Keithville Men Wanted for Possessing Stolen Vehicles

Arrest warrants have been issued for two Keithville men for possessing vehicles stolen from a local storage yard in the 7400 block of West Bert Kouns, according to Caddo Sheriff’s investigators. Nathan Martin, 20, and Derick Ferguson II, 23, both of Keithville, LA, are accused of possessing a stolen...
KEITHVILLE, LA
Highway 98.9

Urgent! Severe Cold Weather Watches Issued For Shreveport

Today is the Winter Solstice for 2022. Simply put, that means it is the first day of Winter, and it looks to be coming in with a vengeance. In advance of the extremely low temperatures expected in the coming forty eight hours, the National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued statements regarding the temperatures that urge residents to prepare now.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Update on Bossier Murder and High-Speed Chase

Bossier City Police detectives continue their investigation this morning into a Tuesday night shooting that left a woman dead and her ex-boyfriend as the suspected assailant. At approximately 9:00 p.m., officers responded to the Parkland Villa Apartment complex located in the 3000 block of Shed Road in reference to a shooting. A 43-year-old woman was discovered with a gunshot wound, treated at the scene, and transported to Oschner LSU Health Shreveport where she was pronounced deceased.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Highway 98.9

Bossier Police Investigating Possible Murder on Shed Road

Bossier City Police respond to shooting at Parkland Villa Apartment complex. At approximately 9:00p.m. on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, Bossier City Police officers were dispatched to the Parkland Villa Apartment complex located in the 3000 block of Shed Road in reference to a shooting. Officers arrived to find a female...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Highway 98.9

Shreveport FD Responds to House Fire

Fire crews from the Shreveport Fire Department were dispatched to the 1600 block of Russell Road around 10P on Wednesday night to find a single story wood-framed structure fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters had to mostly take defensive actions to protect surrounding homes and buildings, and fought to extinguish the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Shreveport Mayor-Elect Chooses Key Team Members

Shreveport Mayor-Elect Tom Arceneaux has named 3 key members to his team as he prepares to take over at city hall on December 31st. Arceneaux has named Tom Dark as his interim Chief Administrative Officer. Dark has served in several administrations and has been through 6 transitions. He says some of them went really well and some of them did not go all that well. He says " this one's going to go well. We've got experienced people from day one." Dark adds "you only get so many days to be Mayor. The whole idea was not to waste the first 100 days waiting for the next person to show up." Dark says he's been retired for 14 years and he is not really interested in taking this on permanently. But he did says "you never say never."
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

How to Apply for a Job with Shreveport's New Mayor

Shreveport Mayor-Elect Tom Arceneaux is preparing to take office on December 31. He is putting together his team and getting set to hit the ground running. Arceneaux has named Tom Dark as his Chief Administrative Officer. Dark has served in that capacity for several mayors. He has been retired for 14 years. Sherricka Fields Jones will serve as Finance Director. She worked at city hall going back to the Cedric Glover administration. Zelda Tucker will serve as City Attorney. She, too has many years of service to the city. All have been appointed on an interim basis.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Highway 98.9

Highway 98.9

