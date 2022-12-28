The Philadelphia Eagles potentially have decisions to make on 21 free agents come next offseason. We’ve figured something out. No, that isn’t true. We’ve actually known this for a while. It’s always wise to employ the one-game-at-a-time approach. It’s never a good idea to look too far ahead or get stuck on what has already happened. The Philadelphia Eagles can’t think about the Super Bowl, Jalen Hurts’ MVP chances, or the regular-season finale versus the New York Giants. All that matters right now is winning the game versus the New Orleans Saints on New Year’s Day. At least that’s how it should be, but we just can’t help ourselves. We keep thinking about possible playoff opponents, whether or not this player or that player will be back for the postseason run, and how difficult it would be to keep this team together.

