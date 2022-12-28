ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NESN

Rob Gronkowski Makes Prediction About What’s Next For Tom Brady

Rob Gronkowski doesn’t believe Tom Brady will ride off into the sunset once the Buccaneers’ 2022 campaign is over. Brady’s football future remains completely up in the air as the NFL’s regular season winds down. The seven-time Super Bowl champion himself isn’t thinking about what’s next, as his current focus is fixated entirely on leading Tampa Bay to a second consecutive NFC South title.
ClutchPoints

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s apparent knee injury gets update from Jerry Jones

With the playoffs looming, health is of utmost importance for the Dallas Cowboys. In particular, the Cowboys cannot afford to lose quarterback Dak Prescott, who missed some time early this season with a thumb injury. However, amid the Cowboys’ 27-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, Prescott appeared to injure his knee after a blow from Titans defensive end Demarcus Walker.
Larry Brown Sports

Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win

Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSOC-TV

PHOTOS: Carolina Panthers defeat Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 21-16

Carolina Panthers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 01: Tommy Tremble #82 of the Carolina Panthers celebrates with with Jaycee Horn #8 of the Carolina Panthers after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on January 01, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) ((c) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Independent

NFL quarterback riding jetski rescues Florida helicopter crash passengers

NFL quarterback Blaine Gabbert helped rescue the passengers of a Florida sightseeing helicopter that crashed into the ocean.Gabbert, the backup to Tom Brady for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was out riding jetskis with his brothers when the helicopter went down into Hillsborough Bay.“It almost looked like a crew boat that had broken up into four pieces. I saw yellow life jackets,” Gabbert said at a press conference on Friday. “The youngest kid had just come up, saying he was pinned in there.”Gabbert called 911 to get help and said he tried to remain calm in front of the family,...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Sports

Falcons' Avery Williams: Will not return

Williams (foot) will not return Sunday against the Cardinals, Josh Kendall of The Athletic reports. Williams had one carry for minus two yards and a reception for two yards before exiting, as well a kick return for 23 yards. As the team's No. 3 back, behind Tyler Allgeier and Cordarrelle Patterson, Williams' absence won't have much of an impact. However, it could force Patterson in taking over all return duties for the remainder of the contest.
ATLANTA, GA
AOL Corp

Tom Brady, Mike Evans torch Panthers, secure NFC South with dramatic 4th-quarter rally

If this indeed is Tom Brady's last ride, he'll finish in the postseason. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers rallied from a 14-0 first-half hole and a 21-10 fourth-quarter deficit on Sunday to beat the Carolina Panthers, 30-24 and secure the NFC South title at a current 8-8 record. The win extends a now-14-year streak of Brady-quarterbacked teams making the playoffs. He can thank Mike Evans for helping him seal the deal Sunday.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Activated from injured reserve

MacKinnon (upper body) was activated from injured reserve Saturday. MacKinnon practiced in a non-contact jersey for the first time Friday, but it certainly looks like the 27-year-old will return to the lineup against Toronto on Saturday. He has been out of action since Dec. 5 and will return to the top line alongside Artturi Lehkonen and Mikko Rantanen. MacKinnon has eight goals and 32 points in just 23 games.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Giants' Leonard Williams: Suffers injury Sunday

Williams (neck) has left Sunday's game against the Colts, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Williams suffered a burner, or stinger, which he has been dealing with for multiple weeks now. While he is out, Ryder Anderson and Henry Mondeaux will both be candidates to see extra opportunity.
Larry Brown Sports

Notable QB favored to join Raiders for 2023 season

The Las Vegas Raiders will be going in a different direction at quarterback for 2023, and a notable player is favored to be their QB. The Raiders on Wednesday effectively parted ways with Derek Carr, who will likely be traded over the offseason. Though they are giving Jarrett Stidham a look in Week 17, he... The post Notable QB favored to join Raiders for 2023 season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
CBS Sports

Bears' Chase Claypool: Targeted once in defeat

Claypool was held without a catch in the Bears' 41-10 loss to the Lions on Sunday. Although Justin Fields threw 21 passes, one one of those throws went in Claypool's direction. He's only reached 30 yards once since Week 9, and he'll be difficult to trust in fantasy lineups in Week 18 against the Vikings.
CBS Sports

Chiefs' Joe Thuney: Leaves Sunday's contest

Thuney is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Broncos due to an ankle injury. Thuney sustained an apparent ankle injury during the second half of this weekend's matchup versus Denver, and he's since been labeled as questionable to enter back into the game. Nick Allegretti is currently slated to command left guard duties for the time being.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy