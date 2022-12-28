ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Jan. 6 transcript: Mnuchin briefly discussed 25th Amendment removal of Trump

By Julia Shapero
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xCX2L_0jwfU3tf00

Former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he briefly talked about using the 25th Amendment to remove former President Trump from power during a discussion with former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in the wake of the Jan. 6 riot.

But Mnuchin, who served as Treasury secretary from the beginning of the Trump presidency to its end, said he did not seriously consider using the measure to remove Trump from office.

“It came up very briefly in our conversation,” Mnuchin told the Jan. 6 committee in his deposition, released on Tuesday. “We both believed that the best outcome was a normal transition of power, which was working, and neither one of us contemplated in any serious format the 25th Amendment.”

“The only research I did out of curiosity was I googled it,” Munchin said, adding, “I remember my general counsel asking me if we wanted him to do extensive research on it. I said, no, not at this point.”

The 25th Amendment allows the vice president to step in if the president has been declared unfit for office by the vice president and a majority of Cabinet officials. Several lawmakers on both sides of the aisle called for the invocation of the 25th Amendment following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

Mnuchin and Pompeo’s discussion about the 25th Amendment had previously been reported by ABC News’s Jonathan Karl in his book “Betrayal,” released last fall.

Karl said in an interview about the book that Pompeo “asked for a legal analysis of the 25th Amendment and how it would work” but dismissed the idea the next day upon realizing how difficult the process would be, as several members of the Cabinet announced their resignations after the Jan. 6 riot.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 202

SAGEP
4d ago

Who and the hell commits all these crimes and is still walking the streets. Any other political figure would be in prison. It's time to STAND UP to the BULLY!!

Reply(60)
57
Edward Mack
4d ago

Trump did not save America and I get tired of hearing that the country is never been in worse shape. Trump left it in bad shape because he was too busy trying to take over as a dictator to actually do any good for the country.

Reply(12)
46
Iron Pitt
4d ago

If any of the Republicans that dealt with tRump were REAL Christians, they would’ve got him the mental help he needed.. now they go down with the ship.

Reply(1)
31
Related
Rolling Stone

Jan. 6 Committee Says McCarthy, Jordan, Other Republicans Should Be Investigated

The Jan. 6 committee voted on Monday to refer former President Donald Trump to the Department of Justice on four criminal charges. It also announced that it will refer four Republican members of the House to the Congressional Ethics Committee for failing to comply with committee subpoenas, including prospective Speaker Kevin McCarthy. The three other House members referred to the Ethics Committee are Reps. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), and Scott Perry (R-Pa.). In the introduction to its final report, the committee states that “their willful noncompliance violates multiple standards of conduct and subjects them to discipline.” The committee was...
The Independent

A ‘furious interaction’: Jan 6 committee confirms Trump exploded at Secret Service agent

A preliminary summary of the House January 6 select committee’s findings shows the panel as having corroborated an ex-White House aide’s testimony regarding how former president Donald Trump behaved towards his protective detail after they told him he couldn’t accompany a riotous mob of his supporters at the US Capitol.In June, former Trump White House staffer Cassidy Hutchinson shocked the world when she told the select committee she’d been told that Mr Trump became so enraged after the head of his Secret Service detail told him his armoured SUV would be returning to the White House after he spoke...
The Independent

Donald Trump Jr and MTG under fire for ‘dumbest remarks ever’ about Zelensky’s US visit

Donald Trump Jr and Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene have come under fire for making the “dumbest remarks ever” about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s surprise trip to the US.The Ukrainian leader is in Washington DC, to meet President Joe Biden and give an in-person address to Congress.The monumental meeting, which remained a closely guarded secret until Tuesday night, marks Mr Zelensky’s first trip out of Ukraine since Russia declared war on the country 300 days ago.While Mr Biden tweeted that he was “thrilled” to welcome Mr Zelensky to the US and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said America is “in awe...
The Hill

Majority of Americans say Trump’s Constitution comments disqualifying: poll

More than half of Americans in a new poll think former President Trump’s call for the Constitution’s election rules to be terminated should disqualify him from running for the White House in 2024.  A Quinnipiac University Poll released Wednesday found that 51 percent of registered voters think the former president’s recent comments should keep him…
Washington Examiner

Pelosi alerts all House members to be physically present for Wednesday 'special' session

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) alerted all House members to be physically present at the United States Capitol for a "special" session on Wednesday. The alert, sent to all colleagues in the form of a letter, only gave the reason that the "very special session" would feature a "very special focus on Democracy." While no elaboration was given, the letter, obtained by the Washington Examiner, coincides with reports that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the U.S. Capitol in person on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hill

The Hill

835K+
Followers
92K+
Post
592M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy