Winter Storm Warning in effect for Casper; 10–16 inches of snow expected
CASPER, Wyo. — A large portion of Wyoming awoke this morning to a white New Year as snowfall in the latest winter storm started overnight, prompting a Winter Storm Warning that’s in effect through 11 p.m. Monday. Casper has a 100% chance of snow through Monday night, and...
New Year’s winter storm may dump up to 10 inches of snow on Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — A New Year’s winter storm blasting western Wyoming is expected to roll through Laramie County on Sunday and Monday, leaving between 6 and 10 inches of fresh snow on the ground. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Winter Storm Watch in effect...
Snow Showers With a High Near 34
A winter storm will impact much of western and central Wyoming today and Monday. The heaviest snow will occur across central and southern sections. Snow showers. High near 34. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.
Winter storm could dump 16 inches of snow in Casper; 2 feet possible in mountains
CASPER, Wyo. — More than a foot of snow is expected to fall on Casper in a New Year’s blast of winter weather. The National Weather Service in Riverton has issued a Winter Storm Warning for Natrona County, in effect from 11 p.m. today through 11 p.m. Monday. The heaviest snowfall is expected on New Year’s Day, with a 100% chance for snow and up to 9 inches possible, according to the forecast.
Cheyenne National Weather Service Warns Of Widespread Heavy Snow
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says ''widespread heavy snow" can be expected across most of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle through Monday. A complex winter storm will impact the region this weekend through Monday. Notice the differing winter headline start times for different areas as the storm moves west to east. Effects of this storm will first be felt throughout the mountains, including the Snowy, Sierra Madre, and north Laramie Ranges. Winter Storm Warnings are currently in place for these ranges through Monday evening. During this time the mountains could pick up multiple feet of snow! Moving to the plains/lower elevations, Carbon and Albany Counties will see the start of Winter Storm Watches and Winter Weather Advisories Saturday afternoon, followed closely by the rest of southeast Wyoming in a Winter Storm Watch Saturday night. The Winter Storm Watches in the Nebraska panhandle start Sunday evening. This storm has the potential to produce heavy snow across most of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska panhandle. Widespread accumulating snow is likely. For most of southeast Wyoming and western Nebraska, the heaviest snow/worst impacts are expected to occur late Sunday night and through the day on Monday. Be sure to check back for updates to this forecast as Winter Storm Watches may be upgraded to Warnings or Advisories. Make sure to visit weather.gov/cys for the latest forecast, including snow amounts.
Winter storm warning and weather advisory consumes Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — The National Weather Service has issued several winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories that cover the state New Year’s Day. A flash flood warning was issued for areas in Southern Utah including Iron, Kane, and Washington counties. This warning is in effect until 2:15 p.m. Sunday, and follows park ranger’s reports of heavy rainfall and canyon flooding at Zion National Park.
Winter storm on-track to hit Nebraska Panhandle, southeast Wyoming Monday
SIDNEY - A key change in the weather forecast created challenges for meteorologists to make snowfall predictions on a winter storm expected to strike the Nebraska Panhandle, Northeast Colorado, and southeast Wyoming Monday. The National Weather Service says signs pointed toward a period of heavy freezing drizzle developing southeast of...
Sunday morning update: How much snow could fall Monday-Tuesday?
A "highly impactful" winter storm remains on track to deliver heavy snow to parts of Minnesota on Monday and Tuesday, and it's looking more and more likely that the heaviest precipitation will be across the southern half of the state. "Heavy snow is most likely from west-central Minnesota through northwest...
Storm to bring snow and high winds to East Idaho New Year's Eve through New Year's Day
The new year will be ushered in with a snowstorm in East Idaho. The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories for East Idaho that are in effect from New Year's Eve through New Year's Day. The storm is forecast to bring snow and 45 mph winds to East Idaho starting Saturday night and ending late Sunday night. ...
NDOT: Travel in southern panhandle not advised Saturday morning due to icy roads
SIDNEY - Slick roads in the southern Nebraska panhandle resulted in multiple vehicle accidents on Interstate 80 and Highway 30 Saturday morning. Roads remained opened, but the Nebraska Department of Transportation advised no travel in Cheyenne, Kimball, and Deuel Counties because of icy conditions. Light snow and rain, and temperatures in the lower 30s, early in the morning led to the slippery conditions.
Up To Three Feet Of Snow Possible In SE Wyoming Mountains
A Winter Storm Warning has been posted for the Sierra Madre and Snowy Range Mountains of southeast Wyoming, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for the Snowy and Sierra Madre Mountains from Friday morning through Monday afternoon. There are two main rounds of snowfall we are looking at: 1) Friday afternoon through Saturday and 2) Early Monday through Monday afternoon. Snow is forecast to become more widespread Sunday and Monday, resulting in accumulating snowfall outside of the highlighted areas. More details to come as we get closer to Sunday and Monday.
Winter Storm Watch Issued for Central and Western Nebraska
Winter is returning to Nebraska once again as the latest National Weather Service forecast includes a Winter Storm Watch for Central and Western Nebraska from late Sunday night through Tuesday morning. Up to 3 inches of new snow is expected in the North Platte region with 6 to 12 inches...
High winds, heavy snow to impact I-80, I-25 in Wyoming from Thursday into New Year’s weekend
CASPER, Wyo. — The Interstate 25 and I-80 corridors can expect weather to impact travel conditions from Thursday into the New Year’s holiday weekend, according to forecasts from National Weather Service offices covering the region. Sections of both I-25 and I-80 could see wind gusts of up to...
Warm and windy conditions forecast ahead of potential New Year’s snow
CASPER, Wyo. — Up to around 4 inches of snowfall is possible as Casper bids 2022 adieu and welcomes 2023, but warmth and wind will first mark the end of this week. The National Weather Service in Riverton has forecast a mostly sunny Friday with a high near 37. Winds are expected from the southwest at around 30 mph with gusts of up to 45 mph. Snow chances kick in tonight with a 40% chance between midnight and 4 a.m. under mostly cloudy skies. However, the low should drop to only 36 degrees before rising to 42 by 5 a.m. The wind is not expected to let up, with southwest winds at 23–28 mph and gusts of up to 44 mph overnight.
Panhandle region under storm watch Sunday through Monday
SIDNEY -- The Panhandle region of Nebraska is again under a winter storm watch. The National Weather Service advises heavy snow is possible with accumulations of six to 12 inches expected. Areas impacted are portions of Panhandle Nebraska including the cities of Chadron, Chadron State Park, Alliance, Hemingford, Scottsbluff, Gering,...
New Year Brings in Prolonged Weather System
CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Department of Transportation is urging travels to check its website often and exercise caution over the New Year weekend. Moderate to heavy snow will start falling in the western mountains this afternoon and gradually spread south to Interstate 80 into tomorrow. Then the storm front...
Snow showers to impact travel tomorrow
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the Kootenai/Cabinet Region from 8 PM this evening through 11 PM Friday. Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Most of the snow accumulations are expected along Highway 56 and westward, and above 3500 feet.
Wyo4News Snow Report: December 29, 2022
Wyoming Snow & Ice Are No Match For Wyoming Diesel
After that last big snow, our streets have been piled with whatever the snow plows could push aside. We could wait for it all to melt. But that much snow will take a while. So let's line it up, then suck it up off the roads. This is actually quite...
80 MPH Winds Possible In SE Wyoming, 10 Inches Of Snow In Mountains
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued High Wind Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories for areas of southeast Wyoming. Wind speeds of up to 80 miles per hour are possible, and higher elevations could get 3-10 inches of snow. That's according to a post on the agency's website:
