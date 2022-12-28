Read full article on original website
According to the NWS, 2023 could begin with the possibility of blizzard conditions and up to a foot of snow.GodwinSioux Falls, SD
The richest person in Sioux Falls wants to give his billion dollar fortune awayAsh JurbergSioux Falls, SD
Popular discount grocery store chain opening another new location in South Dakota next weekKristen WaltersSioux Falls, SD
Winter Storm Watch for Sioux Falls Monday into Tuesday
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter StormWatch for much of southeastern South Dakota as well as parts of Iowa, Minnesota, and Nebraska. The Watch is in effect from Monday morning (1/2/23) through Tuesday afternoon. A winter storm is looking to sweep across the Sioux Falls area to start...
This Sioux Falls Retailer May Not Survive 2023
One national retail chain with a location in Sioux Falls may not be in business by the end of 2023. That's the warning from one business expert. Appearing on Yahoo Finance Live, Loop Capital analyst Anthony Chukumba said Bed Bath & Beyond is on the verge of shutting its doors nationwide.
Is It Illegal in Sioux Falls to Leave Your Christmas Lights Up?
There's always something magical about Christmas lights during the holiday season. Wouldn't it be awesome if you could keep the Christmas lights on for the entire year? Wait a minute...you can!. If you want to shine your Christmas lights on your house all year long, then go ahead! There is...
Closure Call UPDATE: 20 Year Prom Pact – Brooke and Jeffrey
A few months ago we learned of a listener's pact from 20 years ago, and after he appeared on our show we now have an UPDATE on one of the most romantic long shots of all time... Brooke and Jeffrey, the new Hot 104.7 Sioux Falls Morning Show - Listen...
Center for Family Medicine in Sioux Falls Celebrates Its 50th Anniversary
Center for Family Medicine Celebrates Its 50th Anniversary. Center for Family Medicine (CFM) and the Sioux Falls Family Medicine Residency (SFFMR) announces its 50th anniversary as a family medicine clinic and residency program in 2023. CFM is a non-profit corporation originally formed in 1973 as the “Family Practice Center,” jointly...
Sioux Falls Free Christmas Tree Drop-Off Sites Are Now Open
Christmas 2022 is now over. So where do you go in Sioux Falls to dump off your Christmas tree? Here's what you need to know. The City of Sioux Falls opened its two Christmas tree drop-off sites yesterday. You can drop off your now fairly dried-up Christmas tree at two...
Sioux Falls Issues Snow Alert
Zone 3: Plowing in Zone 3 will begin Friday, December 30, 2022, after emergency routes have been cleared. All streets in Zone 3 will be plowed. All vehicles parked in Zone 3 are subject to ticketing and towing during snow plowing operations until the streets have been plowed. Zone 2:...
