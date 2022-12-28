Read full article on original website
wtuz.com
Fire Crews, Sheriff Rescue Kittens Thrown in River
Nick McWilliams reporting – The Arrowhead Joint Fire District and the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office rescued three kittens from the Tuscarawas River Friday afternoon. The sheriff’s office contacted the fire department after deputies located a box of kittens thrown off the St. Clairsville Bridge in Port Washington, asking for help bringing the felines to shore.
O Holy Night: Christmas Eve in a Licking County warming shelter
Tahnee and her fiancé sat in the parking lot of the Kroger in Pataskala, running the engine for a bit, then turning it off – they only had a quarter tank. They huddled together, calling any shelter in central Ohio to see if they could take them and their cat Little Miss. The wind blew hard against the side of their truck, rocking it in the cold. Their white pick-up in the white parking lot, it’s almost as if they weren’t there.
WHIZ
The City of Zanesville Wraps Up 2022
ZANESVILLE, oh – With 2022 coming to an end, the city of Zanesville wraps up the year. The Y City had a lot of projects and great accomplishments throughout the year of 2022. Mayor Donald Mason says one of the biggest highlights of the year was the cleanup of 2200 Linden Avenue.
WHIZ
Pet of the Week: Meet Storm
ZANESVILLE, OH- This week’s Pet of the Week is big and strong, but her size doesn’t match her personality. Storm is a shy Siberian Husky mix who is 2 years old and loves being with people. It just may take her a minute to warm up to someone new, especially males. The Executive Director at the Animal Shelter Society April Cohagen Gibson says storm will need plenty of time outdoors.
WHIZ
John McIntire Library Kicks Off the New Year
ZANESVILLE, oh – The year of 2023 is within just hours away, and the John McIntire Library kicked off the new year early. The John McIntire Library in Zanesville welcomed in the New Year at noon today. The library hosted their annual family friendly New Year’s party called Noon Year’s Eve. The party consisted of crafts, snacks, and a movie to get 2023 started.
WHIZ
Garden Road Fire Damages Home
The Red Cross is assisting a Zanesville family after a fire in their home Thursday morning. The fire took place just before 8am at 921 Garden Road. Assistant Fire Chief Joe Hunt at Falls Township Fire Department said the fire began in the kitchen. “The origin of the fire was...
whbc.com
State Fire Marshal: Alternative Heat Sources in Operation in Newcomerstown Home
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The State Fire Marshal’s Office wants to do just one thing when it comes to death-by-fire in Ohio. We’re already at 151 people dead, and the office stresses that many of these fires are preventable. They revealed that at the...
WHIZ
Duncan Falls Fire Department Receives MARCS Radio Grant
DUNCAN FALLS, oh – The Ohio Department of Commerce Division of State Fire Marshal announced the receivers of the 2023 Multi-Agency Radio Communications System grant. The 2023 MARCS radio grant came to a total of $3.5 million. 325 different fire departments around Ohio was rewarded some of the grant to purchase MARCS radios. One of the lucky fire departments to get a total of $11,098, was the Duncan Falls fire department.
WTAP
Family Tree Dental “Gift of a Smile” contest offers chance to win a new smile
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Family Tree Dental is offering Mid-Ohio Valley residents the chance to win a brand new smile. The Gift of a Smile giveaway contest gives individuals the chance to win a grand prize valued up to 10 thousand dollars in dental services. The winner of the grand...
WHIZ
Chicken Wings Sent Over Hillside Following Crash
No one was injured Friday morning when authorities said a semi-truck and tractor trailer hit the end of a barrier wall in a construction zone. The accident happened on Interstate 70 East near the 153 mile marker around 7:50AM. Muskingum County Emergency Management Director Jeff Jadwin said the semi, driven by 26-year-old Rahul Kumar, was hauling frozen chicken wings.
WHIZ
New Year’s Eve Party at The Barn
ZANESVILLE, oh – The New Year is coming up and so is the 2022 Peach Bowl. The Ohio State Buckeyes will clash with Georgia this New Year’s Eve. The Barn in Zanesville will be hosting a New Year’s Eve and game day party this Saturday. They will be having their game day specials along with their New Year’s specials. A DJ will be there to kick off the New Year at midnight along with a champaign toast to welcome in the new year.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
Photo byPhoto by Carles Rabada on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
Ohio fire that killed family of 6 was sparked by alternative methods
NEWCOMERSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Authorities investigating a fire that claimed the lives of six members of an Ohio family are looking at the possibility that the blaze was sparked by alternative methods of heating that the family was using to stay warm. Ohio Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon said the blaze reported at 1:30 a.m. Monday […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Child flown to Children’s after falling out of bed with father in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A two year old child was flown to Children’s hospital in Columbus early Saturday morning. It happened in Ross County after the toddler fell out of their bed with their father. The child had a head injury, while the father became unconscious during the fall. When medics arrived the man was breathing but not awake and the child was stable.
wtuz.com
County Road to Close Outside Newcomerstown
Nick McWilliams reporting – A rural route outside Newcomerstown is set to close for multiple days. Starting Thursday, Pleasant Valley Road outside the village in Washington Township will close until January 4th for a culvert replacement. All work will be completed weather permitting, and during this period, only emergency...
WHIZ
Scholarship Central Providing ACT Prep Classes
ZANESVILLE, oh – With ACT testing coming up, students can familiarize themselves with the content by taking prep classes beforehand. The Scholarship Central Access Program at The Muskingum County Community Foundation announced that Dr. William Stewart is offering ACT Prep Classes. This five week course is for high school juniors and will be hosted through Zoom. Starting January 22nd, classes will be held on Sunday nights for an hour and a half to help juniors prepare to take the test for the first time.
WHIZ
Fatal House Fire Update
McCONNELSVILLE, Ohio – The Ohio Fire Marshal’s Office released an update this afternoon that provided more details regarding a residential fire in McConnelsville. At 12:14 p.m. Tuesday, a 9-1-1 call was received concerning a house fire at 160 S. Seventh Street. An elderly male and female were listed...
a-z-animals.com
Chaos in Ohio: Discover the Night 18 Tigers and 17 Lions Were Set Free in an Ohio Town
Chaos in Ohio: Discover the Night 18 Tigers and 17 Lions Were Set Free in an Ohio Town. Years before Tiger King alarmed viewers and mainstream media by showing the ease with which an unhinged person could obtain dangerous wild animals, people in and around Zanesville, Ohio lived the unfortunate, brutal repercussions of bad owners collecting exotic pets. The chaos in Ohio caused widespread panic and death as over 50 wild animals including wolves, bears, tigers, and lions were set loose by a private owner.
WHIZ
David E. Barnhouse
David E. Barnhouse age 74, of Macksburg, OH passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at the Marietta Memorial Hospital in Marietta, OH. He was born September 28, 1948 in Sharon, OH a son of the late John W. and Marian D. Jennings Barnhouse. He served and protected his nation in...
animalpetitions.org
Horses Found Dead in Field With Puncture Wounds Deserve Justice
Goal: Find and capture the person(s) responsible for attacking and killing two horses. One horse was found dead in a field and another was found writhing in pain. Both horses had puncture wounds above their right eyes. When the owner of the farm in North Bloomfield Township, Ohio, discovered his horses in this condition, he notified authorities. Unfortunately, the injured horse was deemed mortally injured and was euthanized.
