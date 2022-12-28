ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelley, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastidahonews.com

False report to 911 draws large police presence in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — A 911 call drew a large police presence Friday afternoon, and it was later determined that a false report was made. Police responded at 12:45 p.m. near Hoopes and 12th Street. According to Jessica Clements, a spokeswoman with the Idaho Falls Police Department, the nature of...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man in critical condition following early morning stabbing in Blackfoot

BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Police Department received a report of a stabbing that occurred at the Short Stop gas station at 985 South Broadway Street early Sunday morning. It was reported at 1:25 a.m. During the initial response, patrol officers discovered a man severely injured. Officers provided aid until he was taken to Bingham Memorial Hospital by ambulance and later to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. He is in critical condition.
BLACKFOOT, ID
Post Register

Bomb squad called in to blow up explosive device at Moreland Park

The Idaho Falls bomb squad responded to a park in rural Bingham County on Monday after what authorities believed to be an explosive device was found in the park’s bathroom. The bomb squad used a robot to remove the device from the bathroom at Moreland Park and move it to an isolated part of the park where it was blown up by a counter charge, according to the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Two die from carbon monoxide at apartment, four others treated

REXBURG — Two people are dead, and four others were affected by carbon monoxide Tuesday evening at an apartment complex in Rexburg. The Rexburg Police Department, along with the Madison Fire Department, responded to the complex in the 300 block of South 4th West around 7:20 p.m. Rexburg Police...
REXBURG, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man sentenced for 2021 shooting in downtown Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – One of the men responsible for a shooting in downtown Idaho Falls was sentenced to prison. Nikolaus Garcia, 25, was sentenced by District Judge Michael Whyte to 4 and a half to 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to felony aggravated battery. He will also have to pay $10,000 in fines.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Mother and son see miracles after horrific crash

ST. ANTHONY — A mother and her 8-year-old son made it home in time for Christmas after being released from two separate hospitals due to a crash. Shianne Call and her son Bekkett were involved in a single-vehicle crash on Nov. 4 in Madison County. EastIdahoNews.com previously reported on the crash and talked to Shianne’s husband, Aaron Call, who had witnessed it all.
MADISON COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

What you were reading on EastIdahoNews.com in 2022

IDAHO FALLS — 2022 was a year of heroism, tragedy, and mysteries solved. Based on our analytics, here’s our list of the 10 most popular stories of the year. Kohl’s management was working on rehauling its brand amid stiff competition and decline in department stores in general.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man appears in court after allegedly drunk driving, causing 3-car crash

IDAHO FALLS – An Ammon man appeared in court recently after being accused of causing a three-car crash. Cody Joseph Flores, 28, was charged with felony driving under the influence and misdemeanor consuming or possessing alcohol while driving on Nov. 23. Idaho Falls Police were called to a three-vehicle...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal's Top 10 Local Stories of 2022

Southeast Idaho experienced its fair share of triumph and tragedy in 2022. From two Pocatello police officers being shot by a man wielding an AR-15 to the resurrection of an 80-year-old Gate City tradition to host a parade on Veterans Day, the events and noteworthy moments in Southeast Idaho scaled the gamut. They ranged from heartwarming to gut wrenching and garnered positive and negative reactions throughout the local community. The...
POCATELLO, ID
MIX 106

Why One Small Fearless Idaho Town Was Amazingly Relocated Twice

We all know how awful moving is. Packing up boxes, loading them on a truck, unloading them at the new location, unpacking the boxes, and putting the contents into their proper spots in your new home. Doing the process once will make you want to stay in a house that's too small, too expensive, or even in a bad neighborhood. According to a study conducted in 2019, the stress of moving is more significant than going through a divorce, getting married, having children, starting your first job, or switching careers. Imagine an entire town going through the stress of moving twice! It happened in a small city in Idaho in 1888 and again 37 years later in 1925.
AMERICAN FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Apartment building evacuated after garage catches fire

IDAHO FALLS — A garage caught fire in Idaho Falls on Friday morning, causing people living nearby to be evacuated briefly. The fire happened off the 2000 block of Stace Street right before 10:50 a.m. Firefighters with the Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to a two-story four-plex apartment building just north of the College of Eastern Idaho.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police warning public about moose on loose in Pocatello neighborhood

POCATELLO — Pocatello Police have been receiving reports of a moose roaming around the neighborhood of Church Hill Downs in northern Pocatello, according to a press release from the Pocatello Police Department. Pocatello police are asking residents to make sure they are aware of this and to be vigilant. Residents are warned not to approach the animal if they come across it. Residents with dogs are warned to keep their pets on leashes if they see the moose. They are to make sure their dogs do not approach the animal. Pocatello police said moose are majestic animals that are interesting to look at, but they should be given their space.
POCATELLO, ID
KPVI Newschannel 6

Madison County Assessor's Office is Warning of a Scam Going Around

The Madison County Assessor's Office is also warning the public of a potential scam. People have come into the office with an official looking letter saying they owe Madison County $10,000 in taxes. It is not a legitimate notice. If you have any questions or concerns about your taxes, contact the treasurer's office before paying anything.
MADISON COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

1 of defendants in haunted house burglary appears in court

IDAHO FALLS – One of the defendants in the July burglary at Planet Doom appeared in court on Tuesday. Andrew Holt, 20, was arraigned after his case was turned over to district court. Holt, charged with felony grand theft and felony burglary, appeared in front of District Judge Michael Whyte.
IDAHO FALLS, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy