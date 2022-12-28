Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
eastidahonews.com
False report to 911 draws large police presence in Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS — A 911 call drew a large police presence Friday afternoon, and it was later determined that a false report was made. Police responded at 12:45 p.m. near Hoopes and 12th Street. According to Jessica Clements, a spokeswoman with the Idaho Falls Police Department, the nature of...
eastidahonews.com
Man in critical condition following early morning stabbing in Blackfoot
BLACKFOOT – The Blackfoot Police Department received a report of a stabbing that occurred at the Short Stop gas station at 985 South Broadway Street early Sunday morning. It was reported at 1:25 a.m. During the initial response, patrol officers discovered a man severely injured. Officers provided aid until he was taken to Bingham Memorial Hospital by ambulance and later to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. He is in critical condition.
Post Register
Bomb squad called in to blow up explosive device at Moreland Park
The Idaho Falls bomb squad responded to a park in rural Bingham County on Monday after what authorities believed to be an explosive device was found in the park’s bathroom. The bomb squad used a robot to remove the device from the bathroom at Moreland Park and move it to an isolated part of the park where it was blown up by a counter charge, according to the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office.
eastidahonews.com
A Feel Good Friday surprise for a deputy who helped a stuck cat inside a car at Walmart
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. We recently received an email about a Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputy who helped a woman in need at Walmart. Here’s what...
eastidahonews.com
Two die from carbon monoxide at apartment, four others treated
REXBURG — Two people are dead, and four others were affected by carbon monoxide Tuesday evening at an apartment complex in Rexburg. The Rexburg Police Department, along with the Madison Fire Department, responded to the complex in the 300 block of South 4th West around 7:20 p.m. Rexburg Police...
eastidahonews.com
Man sentenced for 2021 shooting in downtown Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – One of the men responsible for a shooting in downtown Idaho Falls was sentenced to prison. Nikolaus Garcia, 25, was sentenced by District Judge Michael Whyte to 4 and a half to 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to felony aggravated battery. He will also have to pay $10,000 in fines.
eastidahonews.com
Bannock County woman accused of stabbing couple on Christmas morning while they slept
POCATELLO — A woman police say stabbed two people numerous times in their home early Christmas morning has been charged with two felonies. Kylee Marie Adams, 24, faces two felony counts of aggravated assault causing bodily harm, court records show. Police say she stabbed a man five times and a woman three times.
eastidahonews.com
Idaho Falls man charged after allegedly stealing $600 in winning lottery tickets
IDAHO FALLS – A local man was arrested after allegedly stealing winning lottery tickets from a gas station and trying to redeem them. Brandon Greer, 41, was charged with felony counterfeit lottery tickets and misdemeanor petit theft on Dec. 7. On Aug. 21, Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies were called...
eastidahonews.com
Mother and son see miracles after horrific crash
ST. ANTHONY — A mother and her 8-year-old son made it home in time for Christmas after being released from two separate hospitals due to a crash. Shianne Call and her son Bekkett were involved in a single-vehicle crash on Nov. 4 in Madison County. EastIdahoNews.com previously reported on the crash and talked to Shianne’s husband, Aaron Call, who had witnessed it all.
eastidahonews.com
East Idaho Eats: Top 10 of 2022 – Here are the restaurants you loved most this year
IDAHO – Here at EastIdahoNews.com, one of our favorite segments to do is East Idaho Eats, where we get to feature local restaurants in the area and try their most popular items. From warm, fresh baked cookies, to saucy Texas-style pulled pork, here are the local eateries that you...
eastidahonews.com
What you were reading on EastIdahoNews.com in 2022
IDAHO FALLS — 2022 was a year of heroism, tragedy, and mysteries solved. Based on our analytics, here’s our list of the 10 most popular stories of the year. Kohl’s management was working on rehauling its brand amid stiff competition and decline in department stores in general.
KHQ Right Now
Westbound I-90 fully blocked near Pleasant View Road
IDAHO. - Westbound I-90 is currently blocked from Exit 2 near Pleasant View Road to Exit 5.
eastidahonews.com
Man appears in court after allegedly drunk driving, causing 3-car crash
IDAHO FALLS – An Ammon man appeared in court recently after being accused of causing a three-car crash. Cody Joseph Flores, 28, was charged with felony driving under the influence and misdemeanor consuming or possessing alcohol while driving on Nov. 23. Idaho Falls Police were called to a three-vehicle...
Idaho State Journal's Top 10 Local Stories of 2022
Southeast Idaho experienced its fair share of triumph and tragedy in 2022. From two Pocatello police officers being shot by a man wielding an AR-15 to the resurrection of an 80-year-old Gate City tradition to host a parade on Veterans Day, the events and noteworthy moments in Southeast Idaho scaled the gamut. They ranged from heartwarming to gut wrenching and garnered positive and negative reactions throughout the local community. The...
Why One Small Fearless Idaho Town Was Amazingly Relocated Twice
We all know how awful moving is. Packing up boxes, loading them on a truck, unloading them at the new location, unpacking the boxes, and putting the contents into their proper spots in your new home. Doing the process once will make you want to stay in a house that's too small, too expensive, or even in a bad neighborhood. According to a study conducted in 2019, the stress of moving is more significant than going through a divorce, getting married, having children, starting your first job, or switching careers. Imagine an entire town going through the stress of moving twice! It happened in a small city in Idaho in 1888 and again 37 years later in 1925.
eastidahonews.com
Apartment building evacuated after garage catches fire
IDAHO FALLS — A garage caught fire in Idaho Falls on Friday morning, causing people living nearby to be evacuated briefly. The fire happened off the 2000 block of Stace Street right before 10:50 a.m. Firefighters with the Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to a two-story four-plex apartment building just north of the College of Eastern Idaho.
eastidahonews.com
Rain at Ririe Reservoir creates hazardous ice-fishing conditions; Kokanee population unusually low
Living the Wild Life is brought to you by The Healing Sanctuary. EXTREME CAUTION NEEDS TO BE EXERCISED AT RIRIE AS THE WARM WEATHER AND THE RAIN THIS WEEK HAS CAUSED PRESSURE RIDGES TO DEVELOP AND THE ICE TO BREAK APART IN PLACES. IT IS EXTREMELY DANGEROUS!. Ririe Reservoir froze...
Police warning public about moose on loose in Pocatello neighborhood
POCATELLO — Pocatello Police have been receiving reports of a moose roaming around the neighborhood of Church Hill Downs in northern Pocatello, according to a press release from the Pocatello Police Department. Pocatello police are asking residents to make sure they are aware of this and to be vigilant. Residents are warned not to approach the animal if they come across it. Residents with dogs are warned to keep their pets on leashes if they see the moose. They are to make sure their dogs do not approach the animal. Pocatello police said moose are majestic animals that are interesting to look at, but they should be given their space.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Madison County Assessor's Office is Warning of a Scam Going Around
The Madison County Assessor's Office is also warning the public of a potential scam. People have come into the office with an official looking letter saying they owe Madison County $10,000 in taxes. It is not a legitimate notice. If you have any questions or concerns about your taxes, contact the treasurer's office before paying anything.
eastidahonews.com
1 of defendants in haunted house burglary appears in court
IDAHO FALLS – One of the defendants in the July burglary at Planet Doom appeared in court on Tuesday. Andrew Holt, 20, was arraigned after his case was turned over to district court. Holt, charged with felony grand theft and felony burglary, appeared in front of District Judge Michael Whyte.
Comments / 0