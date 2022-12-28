ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

dakotanewsnow.com

Beresford's Blake Peterson transferring to SDSU from Iowa State

News and weather for South Dakota, western Minnesota and northwestern Iowa. You’ve seen it in the grocery store—the prices of everything continue to rise, especially eggs, which creates an even larger problem for the restaurant industry, including in Sioux Falls. Pours at 4:00, Lupulin Brewing Co. brings Minnesota...
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Shots fired outside Sioux Falls bar

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police responded to several shots-fired calls across the city this New Year’s. That included one call outside of Tommy Jack’s Pub in downtown. Police say an argument between two people just before 2 a.m. Saturday led to one of them...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Snow alerts add up in Sioux Falls’ winter maintenance budget

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The entirety of South Dakota just can’t seem to catch a break with the snowfall to start winter. Already the City of Sioux Falls has called three snow alerts just in December. That all is taking it’s toll on the city’s winter street maintenance budget.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Another day of snow cleanup

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – After more snow Thursday last night, residents of Sioux Falls were once again clearing their driveways and sidewalks this morning. Winter only officially began nine days ago, but this month we’ve already seen quite a bit of snowfall. “More so than the last...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Police in Sioux Falls search for missing 13-year-old

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 13-year-old. According to the police department, Laraiah Bruguier was last seen on Saturday, December 31, in the area of 15th and Glendale. She is 5’00’, 100 pounds, and has black...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Winter Weather takes aim on area this week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — As we enjoyed good weather to close out 2022, the Sioux Falls National Weather service is asking people to be prepared for the next winter storm Monday and Tuesday. While there’s still some uncertainty on the track, they advise having everything you might need...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Another system is on the way

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND can see a mostly quiet New Years weekend weather-wise. We are watching the next winter storm moving into KELOLAND after the holiday weekend. Sioux Falls typically sees six tenths of an inch of precipitation throughout the month of January. That is just the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls area accidents spike amidst wintry weather

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls area Highway Patrol responded to 60 vehicle incidents Thursday as snow and rain made for poor driving conditions. Highway patrol responded to 29 slide-ins, 30 non-injury crashes, and one injury crash. These happened across all three interstates (I-29, I-229, and I-90).
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

City of Sioux Falls issues Snow Alert

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Late last night, the City of Sioux Falls issued a Snow Alert. While plowing began on north/south streets at 8 a.m. this morning in Zone 2, there is still time to move your vehicles before they’re either buried by snow or ticketed by police.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls stayed below zero for 5 days in a row

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While it’s normal to be cold in KELOLAND during winter, last week was an exception to the normal cold. Last week when KELOLAND saw wind chills nearing minus 50, a majority of the country was cold. It is winter and winter means cold...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxfalls.business

Fair Market opens west-side location

Fair Market has brought its reduced-price grocery model to the west side. The new neighborhood satellite location is at 523 N. Kiwanis Ave. and serves an area that lost a Hy-Vee grocery store at the beginning of the year. Kristin Johnson opened the original Fair Market in early 2021 after...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Plumbers turning tide on frozen pipes

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — Local plumbers are working to get caught up with calls involving frozen pipes related to our last winter storm. Burst pipes have sent water gushing inside of homes as well as businesses in the Sioux Falls area. Frisbee plumber Kirby McGreevy was called off...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
