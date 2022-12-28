Read full article on original website
Find Strong Stocks to Buy for January with this ROE Screen
The benchmark S&P 500 fell 19% in 2022 for its worst performance since 2008. S&P 500 futures pointed to a solid start to January trading on Tuesday, but the stock market turned red relatively quickly on the first day of 2023 trading. The S&P 500 was down around 1% through...
With Auto Loan Delinquencies Rising, Does This Mean Trouble for Ally Financial?
Ally is one of the biggest auto lenders in the U.S. Ally Financial (formerly known as the General Motors Acceptance Corp., or GMAC) is one of the biggest auto lenders in the United States. It also has Ally Bank, which is a digital depository insured by the FDIC. Ally offers mortgage lending, corporate finance, personal lending, insurance, and investment services as well.
Why Booz Allen (BAH) Stock is Up 13% in the Past Six Months
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation BAH has had an impressive run over the past six months. The stock has gained 12.6% compared with the 12.4% rise of the industry it belongs to and 0.5% fall of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. Reasons for the Upside. Booz Allen has developed its...
Backblaze, Inc. (BLZE) Surges 7.1%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?
Backblaze, Inc. (BLZE) shares soared 7.1% in the last trading session to close at $6.15. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 28.1% gain over the past four weeks. The upswing in Backblaze’s share...
Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide. The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.
3 Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks: A Smarter Way to Boost Your Retirement Income
Here's an eye-opening statistic: older Americans are more afraid of running out of money than of death itself. And older Americans have legitimate reasons for this worry, even if they have dutifully saved for their golden years. That's because the traditional ways people manage retirement may no longer provide enough income to meet expenses - and with people generally living longer, the principal retirement savings is exhausted far too early in the retirement period.
5 Top-Ranked ETFs to Buy at Bargain Prices for 2023
The U.S. stock market was off to a weak start in the New Year, extending the last year’s worst decline since 2008. Concerns over higher inflation and rising rates continued to weigh on investors’ sentiments. This has provided a compelling opportunity for investors to buy cheap heading into 2023.
Top Stocks To Buy In 2023? 2 Tech Stocks To Watch
Technology stocks, also known as tech stocks, are shares of companies that produce and sell technology products and services. These companies can range from small startups to large, well-established firms, and they can operate in a variety of tech-related industries, such as software, hardware, the internet, and telecommunications. Tech stocks...
Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) closed at $99.21 in the latest trading session, marking a +1% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.4%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10.36%. Coming into today, shares of the company...
CRS Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level
In trading on Tuesday, shares of Carpenter Technology Corp. (Symbol: CRS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $35.86, changing hands as low as $35.72 per share. Carpenter Technology Corp. shares are currently trading down about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CRS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Will Bristol Myers (BMY) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY). This company, which is in the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
Will ADM (ADM) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
If you are looking for a stock that has a solid history of beating earnings estimates and is in a good position to maintain the trend in its next quarterly report, you should consider Archer Daniels Midland (ADM). This company, which is in the Zacks Agriculture - Operations industry, shows potential for another earnings beat.
These 3 Dirt-Cheap Value Stocks Could Rule the Market in 2023
After years of witnessing growth stocks outperform value shares, investors saw a change in fortunes in 2022 as value stocks crushed growth shares. In an uncertain environment, valuations for high-growth stocks have come tumbling down, and investors have turned to value stocks for safety. Heading into 2023, the good news...
Better Chinese EV Stock: Nio vs. Li Auto
Nio (NYSE: NIO) and Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) are both rapidly growing Chinese electric vehicle makers that took investors on wild rides following their public debuts. Nio, which produces SUVs and sedans, went public at $6.26 per ADS in September 2018. Its stock hit an all-time high of $62.84 in February 2021, but it now trades at about $10. Li, which only produces SUVs, went public at $11.50 per ADS in July 2020. Its stock closed at a record high of $43.96 four months later, but it now trades at roughly $20.
Meet the 2023 Dogs of the Dow
2022 was a horrible year for most stock investors. An extended bear market hit major benchmarks, with high-growth stocks taking the brunt of the damage. The Nasdaq Composite finished 2022 down 33%, and even the broader S&P 500 index lost 19% on the year. By that standard, the 9% loss...
Why These 7 Healthcare Stocks Could Soar in 2023
With the healthcare sector poised to grow significantly in the coming years, healthcare stocks to buy present a fantastic opportunity for investors. Healthcare is something that everyone will need at some point in their lives, so today’s industry of $8.3 trillion spent globally is an indication of a growing, profitable sector – one that could create many opportunities for those looking to make significant investments. The U.S. alone accounts for almost half of the total healthcare expenditure, which is set to grow at an incredible pace in the coming decade. Therefore, healthcare stocks to buy are set for substantial progress ahead, with the population of individuals over 65 expected to rise by 113% from 2019 to 2050.
Lattice (LSCC) Upgraded to Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock?
Investors might want to bet on Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC), as it has been recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). This rating change essentially reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates -- one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The sole determinant of the Zacks rating is...
Gelesis Stock Gets An 87% Boost On Activist Campaign From KLP Enterprises (SSD2 LLC)
Weight loss biotech Gelesis (US:GLS) led US equity markets on Tuesday, rising 87% higher and closing with a 52 cent share price on news of a new joint activist campaign from holders SSD2 LLC (BomsMaster LLC) and KLP Enterprises LLC. Fintel reports that SSD2 LLC has filed a 13D form...
Is iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) a Strong ETF Right Now?
Launched on 07/24/2000, the iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is a smart beta exchange traded fund offering broad exposure to the Style Box - All Cap Growth category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. Market cap weighted indexes were created to reflect the market, or a...
ALLY Dividend Yield Pushes Above 5%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Tuesday, shares of Ally Financial Inc (Symbol: ALLY) were yielding above the 5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.2), with the stock changing hands as low as $23.98 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 5% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Ally Financial Inc (Symbol: ALLY) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
