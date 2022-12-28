ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

CBS Minnesota

Salvation Army receives building donation in St. Paul to help combat homelessness

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Salvation Army Northern Division was given a building on Thursday with the hope that it will help reduce homelessness in St. Paul.The Tareen and Walton families donated the Gallery Professional Building at 17 Exchange Street West. It's the single largest real estate donation the Salvation Army Northern Division has received this year.The families purchased the building last year, helping secure a $1.5 million affordable housing grant from Ramsey County, and lining up potential residents. The building is eight stories tall and is over 100,000 square feet."It is heartbreaking to see so many homeless people lined up each evening with not enough beds available for all. We hope this building will help the Salvation Army in its work to address homelessness and poverty," said Dr. Basir Tareen.
THV11

Burial clothing organization expands beyond Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Regina Binz has been sewing for the last 15 years and her organization "Holy Sews" provides burial clothing for children lost at birth. She sees it as a small gesture toward helping parents get through a difficult time. Her passion for the subject stems from her own experience of losing a loved one.
KTLO

Blue and You Foundation awards 3.3M in grants to Ark. organizations

The Blue & You Foundation for a Healthier Arkansas announced Wednesday 47 grants are being awarded in 2023 to public schools, universities and nonprofit groups in Arkansas totaling $3.38 million. The grants will directly impact each of the state’s 75 counties, funding projects focused on:. Behavioral health resources. Social...
Arkansas Outside

Keep Arkansas Beautiful Hires Education Coordinator

(LITTLE ROCK) – Michael Barger has joined the Keep Arkansas Beautiful Commission (KAB) as the education coordinator. In this role, he will be working with educators across the state to teach students the importance of environmental stewardship. Barger comes to KAB with 20 years of environmental education experience in...
magnoliareporter.com

Drought accelerates liquidation of herds in 2022

“The theme of 2022 was drought and all the implications that had for Arkansas beef producers,” said James Mitchell, assistant professor and extension agricultural economist for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. Beginning in June and, with only a little break in August, drought hammered the beef-producing...
aarp.org

Lend a Hand: State Office Reaching Out for New Volunteers

AARP is reaching out to volunteers to help advocate on behalf of those 50 and older in the state. There are a wide range of possibilities to accommodate the interests and skills of volunteers. These include helping organize local community events and doing advocacy work, as well as volunteer opportunities specifically for veterans.
KTLO

Governor addresses W.I.N.S. in 2022

As 2022 comes to an end, I have been reflecting on my time as Governor and looking forward to what is ahead. In January, I announced my W.I.N.S. initiative for my final year as Governor. Each letter in W.I.N.S. stands for a pillar that I have focused on to boost Arkansas to success. Workforce Training, Infrastructure, New Economy Jobs, and Strengthening Arkansas Families all aim to push Arkansas to being the best place the state can be – and help Arkansas WIN.
East Texas News

Rural hospitals at risk for closure

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. To say that rural hospitals face a challenge to remain open is not an overstatement. As of 2021, 71...
KTLO

Census rule changes designation on more than 50 Ark. towns

On Thursday, roughly 50 Arkansas cities and towns had their designations changed from “urban” to “rural” areas, the result of a criteria revision by the U.S. Census Bureau for the 2020 census. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, those cities — including Dardanelle, Lonoke, Gravette and Elkins...
talkbusiness.net

Harvested corn acres down; winter wheat acres up

Temperatures had a significant, negative impact on corn yields, while skyrocketing input costs compelled many Arkansas farmers to reconsider growing the crop during the 2022 season. Summer drought and early fall forced many farmers to irrigate which drove input costs higher. Arkansas farmers harvested 690,000 of the 710,000 acres of...
Arkansas Advocate

Will a new governor and shifting Legislature mean the expansion school choice in Arkansas?

A new governor and turnover in the state Legislature has proponents hopeful for the expansion of school-choice programs in the state during the 2023 legislative session. A coalition of Democrats and Republicans from mostly rural areas have blocked numerous school voucher bills in committee in past sessions. No legislation has been filed, but in interviews, […] The post Will a new governor and shifting Legislature mean the expansion school choice in Arkansas? appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
mypulsenews.com

