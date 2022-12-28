ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billie Lourd Pens Meaningful Message About Grief on 6th Anniversary of Mom Carrie Fisher’s Death

By Sammi Burke
 4 days ago
Albert L. Ortega via Getty

Actress Billie Lourd is remembering her late mother, Carrie Fisher, on the sixth anniversary of the Star Wars actress' death.

The American Horror Story favorite posted a sweet photo of herself sitting next to her mom on the couch as a young girl. She sported a large smile, though she was looking off-camera, as her mom leaned in to rest her head against the girl's, smiling softly at the camera.

Alongside it, Lourd wrote a thoughtful note about the ebb and flow of her grief over the last several years.

"✨❤️✨It has been 6 years since my Momby died (feels like 2 but also like 705 at the same time?)," she began the lengthy caption.

"And unlike most other years since she’s died, this year, these past two weeks have been some of the most joyful of my life. Giving birth to my daughter and watching my son meet her have been two of the most magical moments I have ever experienced."

She continued, writing, "But with the magic of life tends to come the reality of grief. My mom is not here to meet either of them and isn’t here to experience any of the magic. Sometimes the magical moments can also be the hardest. That’s the thing about grief. I wish my Momby were here, but she isn’t. So all I can do is hold onto the magic harder, hug my kids a little tighter. Tell them a story about her. Share her favorite things with them. Tell them how much she would have loved them."

She wrapped up the heartfelt message by adding, "For anyone out there experiencing the reality of grief alongside the magic of life, I see you. You are not alone. Don’t ignore either. Life can be magical and griefy at the same time."

"Love you," Ryan Murphy's production company's account wrote, as did actress Kaitlyn Dever.

Meanwhile, Lily Collins said, "Sending the most love to you."

"As you know, better than I, she would be hysterically happy for you. And yours. And loving you intensely. So much love to you Billiam," commented Selma Blair.

"Billie you honor her just by being the beautiful who you are, making a beautiful solid life for yourself, creating your own family , loving people so well, sharing those amazing talents that are all yours - you stand on wonderful shoulders but it’s you who are doing the flying. Thanks for sharing your feelings and including others with such compassion. Magical and greify. Ooohhh yes! You brilliant little bubsawug♥️♥️♥️," Beverly D'Angelo wrote.

Octavia Spencer left several praying hand emojis: "🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽"

Many other industry friends and colleagues sent their love, as well, with a few specifically complimenting her "beautiful words."

Fisher died on Dec. 27, 2016, four days after suffering a medical emergency during a flight from London to Los Angeles. She was just 60 years old.

Her mother, the legendary Debbie Reynolds, died the next day of a hemorrhagic stroke. She was 84.

