Kim’s Convenience brings humor and heart to Aurora Theatre, Jan. 19 – Feb. 19

 4 days ago

Theatregoers can kick off the new year with the heart-warming and hilarious Kim family in Kim’s Conveniencefrom Jan. 19 – Feb. 19. The comedic play centers around a Korean-Canadian family living in an up-and-coming neighborhood in Toronto. Mr. Kim runs the family business, dispensing fatherly wisdom, history lessons and potato chips from behind the counter at Kim’s Convenience. When he receives an unexpected offer for his store, he must decide between giving in to the big city developers and taking the money or convincing his aspiring-photographer daughter to follow in his footsteps. Amid these challenges, Mr. Kim navigates the needs of his customers and a strong-willed family.

"Kim's Convenience is a great example of what makes Aurora Theatre special," said Co-Founder and Producing Artistic Director Ann-Carol Pence. "We tell stories that bridge communities — even across language gaps — and we are taking steps with this show to reach more communities than ever. We translated the show into Korean; we’re embedding the supertitles into the set; our posters and advertisements are in Korean and we hired a Korean speaking box office associate to answer in-person questions, handle phone calls and welcome new friends through our doors every night."

After a breakout debut at the Toronto Fringe Festival, Ins Choi’s play became Toronto’s most commercially successful production to date, eventually making its way to Netflix stardom, hailed as an incredible achievement in diversity. Now the play that started it all will take the Metro Waterproofing Main Stage as Aurora Theatre continues its mission to give platforms to multicultural storytelling.

James Yi will perform the lead role of Appa, also known as Mr. Kim. He will be joined by Yingling Zhu who will play Umma, his wife, as well as Caroline Donica and Ryan Vo who will play their adult children Janet and Jung. Ensemble member Lamar Cheston will play Rich and Mr. Lee.

The convenience store aisles will be brought to life by a master team of theater professionals lead by Director Rebecca Wear. Other members of the creative team include Scenic Designers Isabel and Moriah Curley-Clay, Costume Designer Alan Yeong, Sound Designer Jeremiah Long, Lighting Designer Rochelle Riley and Props Designer Kristin Talley.

Recommended for teens and adults, Kim’s Convenience contains adult language and themes. The play will be presented on the Metro Waterproofing Main Stage Jan. 19 – Feb. 19. Tickets start at $28 and may be purchased online at my.lvilleartscenter.com or by calling the Box Office at 678.226.6222.

All performances will be accompanied by Korean supertitles.

Regular show times are as follows:

  • Thursday – Saturday: 8 p.m.
  • Saturday & Sunday: 2:30 p.m.

An additional matinee performance will take place Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 10 a.m.

Photo byAurora Theatre

