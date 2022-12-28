Read full article on original website
Idahoans Brave Cold Temperatures for a Great Cause [photos]
Hundreds of Idahoans braved the less than thirty-degree temperatures on New Year's Day to take the Polar Plunge. Unlike some folks recovering from too much partying welcoming in 2023, these Idahoans traveled to Lucky Peak Reservoir for a great cause. Idahoans in the Treasure Valley have been plunging in January's chilly temps for twenty years.
eastidahonews.com
EastIdahoNews.com newsroom picks favorite stories from 2022
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com had a landmark year for good journalism in 2022. Our staff covered a wide variety of issues and people in eastern Idaho, and hopefully kept the community informed along the way. There were a number of big stories that warranted multiple articles, such as the...
Check Out These Polar Plunge Photos For Make A Wish Idaho
Looking to pass the time? Nothing but photos from this year's Polar Plunge. Some folks wore a lot of clothes, while others, we'll let you decide. Happy New Year!. Idahoans get cold for Make A Wish Idaho. 45 Images of What Happiness Looked Like in Boise, Idaho in 2022. As...
1043wowcountry.com
These New Years Resolutions Idaho Must Consider & Steer Clear Of
Boise, Idaho - I like asking for your opinions, especially since I'm still fairly new to the area. I feel if I can get you involved in the conversation I'll have better answers to share with readers. So what did I ask this time? It has to do with New...
Stop Blaming Californians For Not Being Happy In Idaho Anymore
Stop blaming Californians for your unhappiness in Idaho. Yes, Idaho has for the last five years led the country in population growth. With an estimated 1.9 million people in Idaho, it shows no signs of slowing down. Don't worry people moving here don't want to change the political climate here in Idaho.
45 Images of What Happiness Looked Like in Boise, Idaho in 2022
For many, 2022 proved to be as challenging as 2020 or 2021. While there were some really low lows, there were also some very high highs!. This year’s news cycle was a lot to deal with. Record high inflation, the war in Ukraine, a school shooting that claimed the lives of 19 students and two teachers, the Supreme Court overruling Roe v. Wade, four University of Idaho students being murdered in their sleep and a disastrous holiday travel season…these are some of the headlines that many of us wish we never had to read.
10th annual Idaho Potato Drop to ring in 2023 in Boise
BOISE, Idaho — If you are looking for an entertaining way to celebrate New Year's Eve Saturday night, look no further than the iconic Idaho Potato Drop in downtown Boise. The event will ring in the new year for the 10th time in Gem State fashion at Cecil Andrus Park, with a descending spud over the Idaho State Capitol plaza.
Idaho’s Most Unique New Year’s Celebration is not in Boise
It's time to kick out 2022 and welcome 2023 in Idaho and across the country. New York drops the ball, Nashville drops a guitar, and Boise drops a potato. What once was unique to Times Square in New York City is happening in cities and towns across our country. If...
YOU PICK: Which Video Best Describes The State of Boise Drivers?
We're nearing the end of 2022 and one of the hot-button topics of the year has to be the state of Boise drivers. It's no secret that drivers in the Treasure Valley are absolutely wild. The thing is - there are two incidents that took place on Boise roads that stand out among the rest.
VIDEO: What in the World is Going On in the Woods of Idaho?
Idaho is known for a lot of things - amazing food, mountains, finger steaks, and yes... Bigfoot. While there are a lot of theories as to where Bigfoot is lurking in the Treasure Valley, there is one video floating around on the internet that seemingly shows where Bigfoot either lived... or where he attacked.
With Other Places so Needy, Why Idaho isn’t One of Them
With the pandemic having hit many businesses and cities hard over the last couple of years, poverty has been on a rise and has made some people feel a little needier lately. They are not needy because they want to be, but more because they have to be due to the circumstances. With many Americans losing their jobs and many businesses closed over the last few years, some cities have seen their neediness increase more than others. Which cities are the neediest and which are holding together better than most? How needy are the cities in Idaho?
KIVI-TV
CNN father-daughter team tells us why they chose the Idaho Potato Drop for New Year's Eve
BOISE, Idaho — New Year's Eve in Boise features a giant potato that will fall out of the sky, this marks the tenth year of the Idaho Potato Drop in downtown Boise. This year our event is getting some worldwide coverage as CNN sent a crew to cover the Idaho Potato Drop, we got a chance to meet the father-daughter team of Gary and Lindsay Tuchman.
Why One Small Fearless Idaho Town Was Amazingly Relocated Twice
We all know how awful moving is. Packing up boxes, loading them on a truck, unloading them at the new location, unpacking the boxes, and putting the contents into their proper spots in your new home. Doing the process once will make you want to stay in a house that's too small, too expensive, or even in a bad neighborhood. According to a study conducted in 2019, the stress of moving is more significant than going through a divorce, getting married, having children, starting your first job, or switching careers. Imagine an entire town going through the stress of moving twice! It happened in a small city in Idaho in 1888 and again 37 years later in 1925.
New Year’s Resolutions For The Bad Drivers in Boise
If you're living in the Treasure Valley and aren't familiar with the state of Boise drivers, you've probably been living under a rock... or you aren't on social media. Same difference? The jury's out but one thing is for sure, people are still voicing their honest (and brutal) opinions on the ability level of Boise drivers.
Best Pizza In Boise - Finding The Perfect Pie
Let’s talk about something that just about everybody loves, pizza. The Boise pizza scene is bustling with activity. From classic New York style to authentic Italian certified wood-fired Neapolitan pizza, Boise has the perfect slice of pie. Here are some of the best pizza joints in Boise for that perfect slice of pie.
Popular Home Store With Locations in Idaho Closing 115 Stores
For years, the company’s name was synonymous with purchasing reliable appliances. This announcement means the end of an era in the Treasure Valley. While Sears Hometown Stores were spun off by Sears Holdings in 2012, the store’s name still stirs up memories of tearing into the Sears “Wishbook” when it showed up on your stoop in August or September. For months, you’d flip through it and circle all the things you hoped Santa would bring you for Christmas. It’s a memory totally lost on Gen Z, which has never known a day where they couldn’t log onto Amazon to add things to a wishlist with just one click.
Why Idaho is the Wrong State to Live in for People with Disabilities
We all know somebody that has a disability. It can be a family member, a friend, somebody you work with or went to school with, or perhaps it is you. Living with a disability can be tough, but with the right accommodations, life doesn't have to be the most difficult route. Pending on where you live, can often determine how hard getting around can be for some disabled peopled. Some towns are well accommodated and others have some work to do. When it comes to living in Idaho, are our cities accommodated enough for those with disabilities, or are we behind on the times?
The #1 Reason Californians Moved To Boise In 2022
Whatever reason you're thinking of, it's probably not that. It's a hot topic on every Boisian's mind in 2022: More people are moving here. Some love it. Some hate it. Either way, Boise is welcoming new neighbors all the time, especially folks relocating from California to move slightly East to come join us in the City of Trees.
That Escalated Quickly: Idahoans Get Honest in Playground Reviews
PSA: Idaho's Yelp and Google reviewers have spoken. When it comes to Gem State parks, Idahoans have quite a bit to say. From bogus jungle gyms to disturbing restroom conditions, Idaho's community of reviewers are drilling down on the state of local playgrounds. Onesies and Twosies. If the road to...
Boise Favorite Will Shut It’s Doors After This Week
2022 hasn't been easy on the food industry with various businesses experiencing difficulty bouncing back from staff shortages, risings costs, etc. Now, the Treasure Valley will have to bid farewell to another local favorite that will close after this week. The end of an era... for good?. In posts to...
