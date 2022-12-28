Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Watching Snow Fall From This One Resort In Rhode Island Is Basically HeavenLIFE_HACKSWesterly, RI
Rhode Island Regulators Licensed a Sixth Recreational Marijuana Store as Sales Figures Reach $1.4 MillionWilliam DavisExeter, RI
Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Visit The Essex Steam Train And Riverboat In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaEssex, CT
Why you Need to Visit the Denison Pequotsepos Nature Center in Mystic, CTThe Connecticut ExplorerStonington, CT
Norwich Man Seriously Injured in Killingly CrashQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Related
NBC Connecticut
Firefighters Battle Large Fire at Windsor Nursery
Firefighters are battling a large fire at a nursery and tree business in Windsor. The fire is at the Grimshaw Tree Service and Nursery, according to the Windsor Locks Fire Department. Windsor Locks is assisting Windsor to fight the fire. The nursery is located on West Street. No other information...
NBC Connecticut
1 Dead After Crash on Route 69 in Woodbridge
One person has died after a crash on Route 69 in Woodbridge on New Year's Eve. Emergency crews were called to Route 69 near the intersection of Clark Road shortly after 10 p.m. When they arrived, they said they found a vehicle that was traveling on Route and had struck...
NBC Connecticut
1 Dead, 2 Injured After Shooting on Route 15 South in Hamden
One person has died and two others are injured after a shooting on Route 15 south in Hamden on New Year's Day. Troopers were called to Route 15 south near exit 60 around 2:20 a.m. after getting a report of two or more people with gunshot wounds inside of a vehicle.
Serious injuries reported from Route 16 crash in Colchester
COLCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Route 16 in the area of Cemetery Road in Colchester was shut down Saturday night after a car accident involving serious injuries, according to state police. The scene has since cleared. The accident happened just after 10 p.m. There were four occupants in the vehicle. Two of the passengers in the […]
Man seriously injured after rollover crash, ejected out of car on I-84 west in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is seriously injured after a rollover crash on I-84 westbound in Hartford Saturday morning. According to state police, a car was traveling in the left lane in Hartford just ahead of Exit 47 when the driver lost control of his car, traveled across all three lanes, and struck the […]
NBC Connecticut
Hartford Man Dies After New Haven Shooting
A man from Hartford has died after a shooting in New Haven on Friday night. Officers received a call about someone shot on Saltonstall Avenue around 10:20 p.m. When police arrived, they said they found 27-year-old Ernie Negroni-Feliciano, of Hartford, had been shot. He was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.
Turnto10.com
1 person taken to the hospital in Cumberland crash
(WJAR) — Cumberland police said one person was taken to the hospital in a two-car crash on Nate Whipple Highway. Police said the accident occurred Thursday night along the highway at Diamond Hill Road. According to police, one was taken to the hospital. Police said the person's injuries are...
NBC Connecticut
Person Injured in New Haven Shooting
Investigators are looking into what led up to a shooting in the Elm City Friday. It happened on Ferry Street near Chatham Street during the early evening hours. Police said at least one person had been shot and their injuries are considered non-life threatening. No arrests have been made as...
NBC Connecticut
1 Injured in Wrong-Way Crash on I-91 South in Windsor Locks
One person is injured after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 91 south in Windsor Locks on New Year's Eve. State police said 37-year-old Calvin Ennis, of Hartford, was traveling northbound in the southbound lane of I-91 near exit 40 around 5:30 a.m. According to state police, Ennis was in the...
nbcboston.com
One Dead , Two Injured After Crash in Rhode Island
One man is dead and two are injured after crashing in Lincoln, Rhode Island early Saturday morning, according to Rhode Island police. Authorities say three men were in one vehicle that crashed head-on against the attenuator when they tried to enter the access portion of Route 146. One of the...
WCVB
Mass. man dies in New Year's Eve crash on I-95 in Rhode Island
RICHMOND, R.I. — A 43-year-old Cambridge man died in a Saturday morning crash on Interstate 95 in Rhode Island. Rhode Island State Police said witnesses reported seeing the vehicle operating erratically on I-95 northbound in Richmond before veering off the left side of the road, where it hit the barrier.
NBC Connecticut
Impaired Man Found Asleep in Running Vehicle With Gun in Windham: CSP
Connecticut State Police have arrested a man who is accused of being impaired and asleep inside of a running vehicle with a gun in Windham on Friday. Troopers were performing a patrol check around 2:50 a.m. when they found a black Audi stationary in the travel lane on Jeffrey Road. State police said the vehicle's engine was still running and the driver, later identified as 29-year-old Isaiah Degracia, of Mansfield, appeared to be asleep.
27-year-old Hartford man shot to death in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 27-year-old Hartford man died Saturday after being shot Friday in New Haven, according to police. Ernie Negroni-Feliciano was shot at about 10:22 p.m. Friday on Saltonstall Avenue between James Street and Saltonstall Court, according to police. He was taken in critical condition to Yale New Haven Hospital. Anyone with […]
Eyewitness News
2 charged in Plainfield after pedestrian struck by projectile
PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Charges have been filed in Plainfield after a pedestrian was struck by a gel blaster Thursday evening. Plainfield police department confirmed that they received calls on Thursday night around 9:22 P.M. for a male pedestrian being struck by a BB gun from a passing vehicle. The...
Know Him? Police Issue Alert For Wanted Suspect In Attempted Armed Robbery In Griswold
Connecticut State Police are asking for the public's help in apprehending a suspect in an attempted armed robbery at a liquor store. At around 6:20 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30 in New London County, troopers responded to JC Spirits, located on Main Street, in the borough of Jewett City in the town of Griswold, for a report of an attempted armed robbery.
1 dead, 2 injured in Stonington fire
STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A woman is dead and two injured after a fire Wednesday morning in Pawcatuck, according to Stonington police. Crews were called to the fire, located on Moss Street, at about 9:30 a.m. Two people and a cat were able to get out of the home. They were taken to a hospital […]
NBC Connecticut
After Christmas Morning Water Leak Damages Family Restaurant, Community Steps Up
The community is rallying behind Luigi's Restaurant, an Old Saybrook staple, after a major water leak on Christmas morning caused extensive damage. Leonard DiBella's grandfather, Luigi, opened the family restaurant in Old Saybrook 66 years ago. DiBella eventually took over the business from his parents and now carries on the tradition with his wife, Barbara, and their seven children.
Woonsocket Fire Department Reports Death of Deputy Fire Chief
WOONSOCKET, R.I. — The Woonsocket Fire Department has announced honors for the funeral of Deputy Fire chief Roger Perreault Jr. following his active-duty death on Christmas Eve. Perreault, a resident of Blackstone, MA, passed away in Woonsocket on Dec. 24 at the age of 59, according to his obituary.
Hartford man arrested for DUI, driving the wrong-way on I-91 south
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man was arrested after driving the wrong-way while under the influence on I-91 southbound in Windsor Locks on Saturday. According to state police, a man was driving northbound in the southbound side on I-91 ahead of Exit 40 when it crashed into another car while speeding around 5:38 […]
Minivan Lands On Top Of Parked Vehicle After Veering Off I-84 In CT: Police
A woman discovered an unusual way to park her minivan after she veered off a highway in Connecticut and landed on top of a parked car, police said. The incident happened in New Haven County on Thursday, Dec. 29 around 11:40 a.m., when a 2011 Honda Odyssey EXL was traveling east on I-84 in Midd…
Comments / 0