FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Breathtaking Weekend Getaways In Los AngelesLIFE_HACKSLos Angeles, CA
Famed Rapper Reportedly MissingNews Breaking LIVELos Angeles, CA
Marine Corps Mounted Color Guard to carry US flag in Rose ParadeThe HD PostBarstow, CA
All new buildings in LA must be electric-only.Raj guleriaLos Angeles, CA
L.A. residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuitJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
theregistrysocal.com
126-Unit Mixed-Use Project Proposed Near Los Angeles’ West Adams Neighborhood
More apartments could soon be coming to Los Angeles, with one recently submitted application showing plans for a126-unit mixed-use project. Earlier this month, Farzad Nourollah of FN Property Investments, LLC submitted plans for the project, which would be located at 5760 W. Obama Blvd. The project would take shape on...
Fallen Grape to Come to Brand Boulevard
The low-intervention wine company helmed by Founder Paul Longo will take over space at the iconic Seeley’s building
palisadesnews.com
Famous NYC Restaurant Opening Century City Location
Casa Dani set to open in former Rocksugar space in Westfield Century City. Chef Dani Garcia is bringing Casa Dani, a famous New York City restaurant staple, to the Westfield Century City Mall next year as reported by What Now Los Angeles. The Westfield Mall is located at 10250 Santa Monica Boulevard and the food court area is on the third floor of the mall, near the AMC Century 14 theatres. Casa Dani will replace the now-closed Rocksugar.
Washington Examiner
Los Angeles homeless commandeer streetside public EV charging stations
Homeless Los Angeles residents have taken over electric vehicle charging stations throughout the city, setting up encampments with all the comforts of home, such as televisions, barbecues, and furniture. Videos uploaded Thursday on Twitter by @alexdatig gave a tour of various streets where charging stations overrun with homeless have no...
signalscv.com
Sand Canyon resort plans to start over in new year
The city of Santa Clarita is asking the Beverly Hills entrepreneur whose goal is to put a world-class resort in the quiet, equestrian-friendly community of Sand Canyon to start over, after a One-Stop Review the city issued earlier this month, a city official said Friday. “So officially we’re viewing this...
Washington Examiner
In Los Angeles, property rights don't exist
In its bid to become the most poorly run city on the West Coast, Los Angeles extended its eviction moratorium once again — this time because of the seasonal flu. A motion approved by the county’s Board of Supervisors last week prohibits the eviction of low-income delinquent tenants through the end of January 2023, as long as they claim some hardship related to COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus, or the flu. Under the motion, landlords are also prohibited from evicting tenants for causing nuisances or having unauthorized pets. In other words, landlords are being forced to give up the rights to their property and allow renters who won’t respect or pay for it to live there permanently.
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Mayor to Travel Down 134th Rose Parade Route Accompanied by Family and Friends
Publisher’s Note: An earlier version of this story was truncated and omitted the fact that Vannia De La Cuba, the Mayor’s deputy who has supported him in his Council/Mayor roles for over 20 years, will also ride with the Mayor. We apologize for this error. Mayor Victor M....
PLANetizen
Lawsuit Filed to Halt L.A.’s Mansion Tax
“A coalition of real estate and antitax groups is seeking to prevent the city of Los Angeles from implementing a recently passed tax on the sales of properties over $5 million,” reports Benjamin Oreskes for the Los Angeles Times. YIMBYs and developers have criticized the mansion tax since it...
foxla.com
Community upset after hotels for homeless open near schools in Woodland Hills
LOS ANGELES - Two hotels in Woodland Hills - both near schools - are being refurbished for homeless housing. "We never got a chance to offer input, let alone say if it was okay," said the president of the Woodland Hills Homeowner Association, John Walker. One is located right across...
2urbangirls.com
‘Inglewood Renaissance’ continues to displace families
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – A multi-family unit is on the market directly across the street from the Intuit Dome that is being marketed as “delivered vacant” to prospective buyers. The five-unit building is located at 10205 S. Prairie Ave. with an asking price of $9,700,000 which breaks down...
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake felt across Southern California
The year may be nearly done, but Mother Nature wasn’t finished shaking Southern California. A magnitude 4.2 temblor, the largest in a series of quakes, struck the region in the early hours of New Year’s Eve. The United States Geological Survey said the largest earthquake struck at 4:12 a.m. about 10 miles north of Borrego […]
toddrickallen.com
Duck Donuts Coming In For A Landing In Downtown Santa Monica
I haven’t quite figured out the revolving door situation at Kitchen United MIX (formerly The Gallery Food Hall) at 1315 Third St Promenade in Downtown Santa Monica. Restaurants seem to come and go with alarming rapidity. But at least two new eateries are giving the location a go. Recently, I told you about a branch of Santa Monica Brew Works that is settling in. And it now appears that Duck Donuts will be occupying the front space. Duck Donuts has locations across America and offers customizable made-to-order donuts with choices for coatings, toppings, and drizzle.
Laist.com
Rose Parade: Facing A Canceled Flight, A Texas Dad Took A 19-Hour Bus Ride To LA To See His Son Perform
Dear reader, during this calendar year-end, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls in 2023. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.
The weird and strange stories from 2022
These are not among the biggest stories of 2022, or the most-read or the subjects of best photos or videos. They’re just weird. The post The weird and strange stories from 2022 appeared first on Long Beach Post.
tourcounsel.com
South Coast Plaza | Shopping mall in Costa Mesa, California
Very close to Disneyland is one of the largest malls in the United States. South Coast Plaza is also the largest mall in California. It is located in Costa Mesa, just 20 minutes from Anaheim and has the best brands in the world of fashion. Whether you're looking for luxury brands like Hermès, Chanel or Louis Vuitton, sportswear stores like Nike or Lululemon or brands like Banana Republic, Ralph Lauren or Coach, this mall has something for everyone. Your options for eating out are not far behind as there are more than 30 restaurants with different types of cuisine such as Morton's Steakhouse, Maggiano's Italian restaurant and Din Tai Fung Chinese.
Airport Nightmare Continues as Southwest Airlines Issues Mount
Thousands of Southwest Airlines flights nationwide are canceled Thursday creating travel frustrations at Southern California airports and leaving travelers stranded in cities all across the country.
beverlypress.com
The new Anna May Bar at Crustacean Beverly Hills
The beloved House of An hospitality group recently unveiled its new Anna May Bar at Crustacean Beverly Hills. Named after legendary Asian American actress and fashion icon Anna May Wong, the elegantly decorated lounge offers a casual dining experience with comfortable seating, and an outdoor patio overlooking Bedford Drive. After...
foxla.com
3 SuperLotto Plus tickets bought in Southern California match 5 of 6 numbers
LOS ANGELES - Three lucky people who purchased SuperLotto Plus tickets in Southern California are big winners!. The California Lottery on Thursday revealed three tickets purchased in Alhambra, Fullerton, and San Diego, matched 5 of 6 numbers in Wednesday night's drawing. SUGGESTED: Mega Millions jackpot grows to $640M as one...
Fun things to do this week: Dec. 30-Jan. 5
Say goodbye to 2022 and kick off 2023 on a high note at one of Southern California’s many parties. And don’t forget about to check out the bands, horses and floats that will appear at the Rose Parade on Jan. 2, 2023. Dec. 30. Bandfest. Robinson Stadium at...
foxla.com
Rams owner purchases Westfield's Village in Woodland Hills for $325 million
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke has purchased Westfield's The Village shopping center in Woodland Hills for $325 million. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield announced that the sale had been completed to the Kroenke Organization. The Village is an outdoor shopping and dinning area in the San Fernando Valley. It is...
