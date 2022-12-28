ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
palisadesnews.com

Famous NYC Restaurant Opening Century City Location

Casa Dani set to open in former Rocksugar space in Westfield Century City. Chef Dani Garcia is bringing Casa Dani, a famous New York City restaurant staple, to the Westfield Century City Mall next year as reported by What Now Los Angeles. The Westfield Mall is located at 10250 Santa Monica Boulevard and the food court area is on the third floor of the mall, near the AMC Century 14 theatres. Casa Dani will replace the now-closed Rocksugar.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Washington Examiner

Los Angeles homeless commandeer streetside public EV charging stations

Homeless Los Angeles residents have taken over electric vehicle charging stations throughout the city, setting up encampments with all the comforts of home, such as televisions, barbecues, and furniture. Videos uploaded Thursday on Twitter by @alexdatig gave a tour of various streets where charging stations overrun with homeless have no...
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Sand Canyon resort plans to start over in new year

The city of Santa Clarita is asking the Beverly Hills entrepreneur whose goal is to put a world-class resort in the quiet, equestrian-friendly community of Sand Canyon to start over, after a One-Stop Review the city issued earlier this month, a city official said Friday. “So officially we’re viewing this...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Washington Examiner

In Los Angeles, property rights don't exist

In its bid to become the most poorly run city on the West Coast, Los Angeles extended its eviction moratorium once again — this time because of the seasonal flu. A motion approved by the county’s Board of Supervisors last week prohibits the eviction of low-income delinquent tenants through the end of January 2023, as long as they claim some hardship related to COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus, or the flu. Under the motion, landlords are also prohibited from evicting tenants for causing nuisances or having unauthorized pets. In other words, landlords are being forced to give up the rights to their property and allow renters who won’t respect or pay for it to live there permanently.
LOS ANGELES, CA
PLANetizen

Lawsuit Filed to Halt L.A.’s Mansion Tax

“A coalition of real estate and antitax groups is seeking to prevent the city of Los Angeles from implementing a recently passed tax on the sales of properties over $5 million,” reports Benjamin Oreskes for the Los Angeles Times. YIMBYs and developers have criticized the mansion tax since it...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

‘Inglewood Renaissance’ continues to displace families

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – A multi-family unit is on the market directly across the street from the Intuit Dome that is being marketed as “delivered vacant” to prospective buyers. The five-unit building is located at 10205 S. Prairie Ave. with an asking price of $9,700,000 which breaks down...
INGLEWOOD, CA
KTLA

Magnitude 4.2 earthquake felt across Southern California

The year may be nearly done, but Mother Nature wasn’t finished shaking Southern California. A magnitude 4.2 temblor, the largest in a series of quakes, struck the region in the early hours of New Year’s Eve. The United States Geological Survey said the largest earthquake struck at 4:12 a.m. about 10 miles north of Borrego […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
toddrickallen.com

Duck Donuts Coming In For A Landing In Downtown Santa Monica

I haven’t quite figured out the revolving door situation at Kitchen United MIX (formerly The Gallery Food Hall) at 1315 Third St Promenade in Downtown Santa Monica. Restaurants seem to come and go with alarming rapidity. But at least two new eateries are giving the location a go. Recently, I told you about a branch of Santa Monica Brew Works that is settling in. And it now appears that Duck Donuts will be occupying the front space. Duck Donuts has locations across America and offers customizable made-to-order donuts with choices for coatings, toppings, and drizzle.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Laist.com

Rose Parade: Facing A Canceled Flight, A Texas Dad Took A 19-Hour Bus Ride To LA To See His Son Perform

Dear reader, during this calendar year-end, we're asking you to help us keep local news available for all. Your tax-deductible financial support keeps our stories free to read, instead of hidden behind paywalls in 2023. We believe when reliable local reporting is widely available, the entire community benefits. Thank you for investing in your neighborhood.
LOS ANGELES, CA
tourcounsel.com

South Coast Plaza | Shopping mall in Costa Mesa, California

Very close to Disneyland is one of the largest malls in the United States. South Coast Plaza is also the largest mall in California. It is located in Costa Mesa, just 20 minutes from Anaheim and has the best brands in the world of fashion. Whether you're looking for luxury brands like Hermès, Chanel or Louis Vuitton, sportswear stores like Nike or Lululemon or brands like Banana Republic, Ralph Lauren or Coach, this mall has something for everyone. Your options for eating out are not far behind as there are more than 30 restaurants with different types of cuisine such as Morton's Steakhouse, Maggiano's Italian restaurant and Din Tai Fung Chinese.
COSTA MESA, CA
beverlypress.com

The new Anna May Bar at Crustacean Beverly Hills

The beloved House of An hospitality group recently unveiled its new Anna May Bar at Crustacean Beverly Hills. Named after legendary Asian American actress and fashion icon Anna May Wong, the elegantly decorated lounge offers a casual dining experience with comfortable seating, and an outdoor patio overlooking Bedford Drive. After...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
foxla.com

3 SuperLotto Plus tickets bought in Southern California match 5 of 6 numbers

LOS ANGELES - Three lucky people who purchased SuperLotto Plus tickets in Southern California are big winners!. The California Lottery on Thursday revealed three tickets purchased in Alhambra, Fullerton, and San Diego, matched 5 of 6 numbers in Wednesday night's drawing. SUGGESTED: Mega Millions jackpot grows to $640M as one...
ALHAMBRA, CA
HeySoCal

Fun things to do this week: Dec. 30-Jan. 5

Say goodbye to 2022 and kick off 2023 on a high note at one of Southern California’s many parties. And don’t forget about to check out the bands, horses and floats that will appear at the Rose Parade on Jan. 2, 2023. Dec. 30. Bandfest. Robinson Stadium at...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Rams owner purchases Westfield's Village in Woodland Hills for $325 million

LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles Rams owner Stan Kroenke has purchased Westfield's The Village shopping center in Woodland Hills for $325 million. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield announced that the sale had been completed to the Kroenke Organization. The Village is an outdoor shopping and dinning area in the San Fernando Valley. It is...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy