Woman caught on camera trying to wrestle Newcastle player's shirt from boy is 'mortified by it all'

By Paul Thompson for MailOnline
 3 days ago

A pensioner caught on camera trying to wrestle a Newcastle player's shirt out of the hands of an 11-year-old boy is 'mortified' by the incident - and has contacted the lad's father to apologise, MailOnline can reveal.

Paula Dodds, 65, grappled with the young supporter as she tried to grab Newcastle star Dan Burn's shirt after their 3-0 Boxing Day win over Leicester.

Burns had tossed his jersey towards young fan Nathan Junior Surrey, which sparked a tussle with Mrs Dodds.

In footage shared on social media, a large, bald man, called Robert Dodds, who is believed to be a relative of Mrs Dodds, can be seen trying to help the boy get the shirt from her clutches.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cNqZ4_0jwf2kSm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sY0MU_0jwf2kSm00 <blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en_US"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Newcastle fan trying to steal a shirt from a kid 🤣🤣 lovely Christmas spirit <a href="https://t.co/BbFwJJ9iWG">pic.twitter.com/BbFwJJ9iWG</a></p>&mdash; John Trimble (@Jtrimble12) <a href="https://twitter.com/Jtrimble12/status/1607421552781312000?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 26, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

Friends of Mrs Dodds say she is embarrassed by the incident.

They say she contacted Nathan's family to apologise and insisted she let go of the shirt as soon as she realised she was wrestling it from a child.

A former neighbour told MailOnline that Mrs Dodds was a huge Newcastle United fan who had travelled to watch the club play in Europe.

She has attended matches with her female partner, who declined to comment when approached.

A pal said: 'She's mortified by it all. The pictures make it look awful but it all happened in seconds. As soon as she realised the boy had the shirt, she handed it over. It was a Boxing Day game and she had a bit to drink before the match, understandably.

'She contacted the family over Facebook to apologise, and they have accepted it. There's no bad blood.'

It comes after Nathan's father defended the woman who was filmed trying to grab Dan Burn's shirt out of his son's hands.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wDidy_0jwf2kSm00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tIsxF_0jwf2kSm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xdCua_0jwf2kSm00

After the Magpies defeated Leicester 3-0 on Boxing Day at the King Power Stadium, the defender, 30, threw his shirt into the crowd for Nathan Junior Surrey.

In footage shared on social media, a woman appears to pull the shirt away from the young Newcastle supporter , known as NJ, before another fan intervenes.

Loyal supporter NJ, who has owned a season ticket for two years, was at his second away game with his father after receiving tickets for Christmas from his uncle.

NJ's father, Nathan, said: 'NJ was standing on the rail shouting 'give us your shirt'. Then Dan Burn pointed at him and gave the top to the steward who threw it into the crowd.

'An older woman grabbed it and started tugging on it, then the man in the middle, who she was with, also snatched it but he said he was getting it for NJ.

'He's a huge Newcastle fan. We go to every game but this was his second away game. His uncle got him the tickets for Christmas.'

'I don't want anyone to be slated, everyone gets carried away and anyone would try to grab the shirt,' the landscape gardener and father-of-three , 39, added .

' The man in the middle actually helped us because he allowed NJ to go in front of him for the game.

'If the steward hadn't broken it up and got the shirt it may have ripped or he wouldn't have got it.

'The players don't know what it means to the kids to have their shirts. Everyone says he's lucky to have caught the shirt but it's persistence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zf1mK_0jwf2kSm00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1in5bh_0jwf2kSm00

'He's always there early and stays late so the players recognise him.'

The 'huge Newcastle fan', who already has a pair of gloves worn by goalkeeper Martin Dúbravka, plans to frame his hero's shirt.

NJ said: 'It was the best Christmas present I received. I was very happy. I go to every game and get there twenty minutes early to talk to the players.

'I stay after the games as well, I won't leave until I've seen them. I go to the training ground when the players are there.

'Dan Burn is one of my favourite players. I'm going to keep the shirt for a long time.'

His mother, Stacey Surrey, a 33-year-old carer, said: 'NJ is going to frame it but he won't let me wash it first.

'It still has some mud on from the pitch. The footballers are heroes to kids, it's the biggest hero he will come across.

'I can't believe the online response, it's on Twitter, TikTok and Instagram. It's overwhelming.'

The Twitter video, captioned 'Newcastle fan trying to steal a shirt from a kid... lovely Christmas spirit', displays an older lady clutching on tightly to the jersey as NJ and his father look to keep hold of it.

One supporter in the middle then tries to lever it out of the woman's grip, pointing at NJ to indicate he is freeing it from her grasp for the child.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NdK2i_0jwf2kSm00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0poluk_0jwf2kSm00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pI0i9_0jwf2kSm00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DWrXw_0jwf2kSm00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rrzxd_0jwf2kSm00

Most will be pleased to know NJ eventually got the prize after the shocking tug-of-war, with stewards forced to step in to mediate the dispute.

Newcastle beat Leicester City on Monday, with Chris Wood , Miguel Almiron and Joelinton on the scoresheet.

Burn had thrown his shirt into the stands as a gesture of appreciation for the visiting fans' support, with the lucky youngster pulling in his prize.

A message shared on Twitter from his mother said: 'The bloke in the red was getting the shirt for my son but the lady was trying to snatch the shirt from my son's arms, but the stewards got involved and got the shirt.'

And fans quickly took to Twitter to condemn the 'shameful' and 'disgraceful' actions of the lady.

One said: 'Absolute tramp,' with another simply adding 'unbelievable'.

A third continued: 'Not so much a fan but a bully.'

Another declared: 'He should be ashamed,' with a fifth concluding: 'Disgrace should be ashamed of yourself.'

Tim Gruss
3d ago

she's only mortified because she got caught on social media otherwise the nasty old thing would have had no worries

