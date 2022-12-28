ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Top former Russian general 'dies suddenly' the day after Putin cancelled trip to his factory

By Will Stewart for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A former commander of Russian ground forces with close ties to Ukraine died 'suddenly' the day after Vladimir Putin abruptly cancelled a trip to the tank enterprise where he worked as an international sales ambassador.

Alexei Maslov, 69, passed away on Christmas Day in a Moscow military hospital, the Uralvagonzavod plant announced.

From 2008 he has acted as Russia’s chief military representative to NATO , RBC reported.

Maslov's loss follows the 'sudden death' of Alexander Buzakov, 65, general director of Admiralty Shipyards in St Petersburg, in charge of building new submarines.

The FSB security service had formed an 'investigative group' into the two deaths, reported Telegram channel Redacted number 6.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bKDBS_0jwf0eEq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=121lKj_0jwf0eEq00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tuDem_0jwf0eEq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yzHt5_0jwf0eEq00

Buzakov had been healthy the day before he died, and 'nothing had been heard about Maslov's health problems' before he died, said the channel.

Maslov had been commander-in-chief of Russian ground forces between 2004 and 2008.

At NATO in Brussels he worked alongside Dmitry Rogozin, an official close to Putin who was abruptly removed in the summer as head of the Russian Space Agency, Roscosmos.

Putin had been due to fly to the Uralvagonzavod plant in Nizhny Tagil - which has been criticised by the Kremlin for failing to produce sufficient new tanks for the war in Ukraine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zzc0a_0jwf0eEq00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07KjxO_0jwf0eEq00

However, the Russian president aborted the Christmas Eve trip 'at the last minute' with no explanation, according to local reports.

In recent years Maslov worked as a 'special representative of Uralvagonzavod for military-technical cooperation', the company wrote on Telegram.

Rogozin - recovering in hospital from injury in a Ukrainian shell attack last week - praised Maslov as 'a very experienced military man, a demanding commander, and a good person'.

Buzakov's death was described as 'sudden, untimely and tragic'.

A regional politician and sausage tycoon known as Russia's top-earning elected representative Pavel Antov, 65, fell to his death from a window in an Indian hotel in another case that has aroused suspicion.

He had labelled Russian missile strikes on Kyiv as 'terror' - before suddenly withdrawing his comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Cifi_0jwf0eEq00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zUGHE_0jwf0eEq00

A series of recent giant explosions and fires at strategic locations have also raised suspicion of 'sabotage' against Putin's regime.

Anti-war channel Gorod Glypov, with more than 240,000 subscribers, described the deaths as 'incomprehensible'.

It claimed a brutal process of 'cleansing' to wipe out unwanted people was underway.

Russia was 'in a season of accidental window falls, unexpected deaths and 'regular' fires', it stated sarcastically.

The press service at Uralvagonzavod - Russia's largest tank plant - said Maslov has risen from 'platoon commander to commander-in-chief of ground forces'.

He 'remained faithful to the cause and the Fatherland until the last day'.

He had studied in Ukrainian city Kharkiv, and was later stationed in the Carpathian Mountains.

Comments / 340

Roll Tide!!!!
3d ago

And another one bites the dust! How many big wigs is this that has died since Feb 24? Why are the Russian people allowing this to continue?

Reply(17)
114
Marian Lucas
3d ago

Let's see if I have this straight Former Russian General in Charge of Tank factory, in Perfect health dies within 1 day after Putin canceled trip to Said Factory.🤔🤔🤔

Reply(3)
55
Gary Bargdill
3d ago

The problem was obvious. Several people said he was a good person. Therefore, little man Putin had him killed. If your not an evil murderer, the Kremlin has no use for you. The Russian population is so gullible. Lol

Reply(16)
54
Related
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Using Poison Against Ukrainian Troops That Leaves Victims 'Drowning' & 'Frothing At The Mouth'

Vladimir Putin’s poison of choice to use against enemy Ukrainian forces reportedly leaves its victims “frothing at the mouth” before they drown in their own fluids, RadarOnline.com has learned.The poison, named Novichok, reportedly become a favorite of Putin’s even before he first invaded Ukraine ten months ago.According to Daily Star, the now 70-year-old Russian leader first used the deadly chemical in 2018 when he ordered it to be used against notorious double agent Sergei Skripal.Although the chemical agent is widely condemned due to the devastating condition it leaves its victims, Putin has allegedly been advised to use the poison against...
TheDailyBeast

Drunk Russian Soldier Beats His Commander to Death

A Russian man called up under Vladimir Putin’s “mobilization” order for the war against Ukraine drunkenly beat his commander to death on a military train. A military court in Magnitogorsk announced Wednesday that the soldier will remain in custody for two months on charges that carry a sentence of up to 15 years, local media reported. The incident occurred last Friday, when investigators say the inebriated staff sergeant attacked his commander, who had also been called up under the Russian president’s order. The commander was pronounced dead at the scene. No further details were immediately available on what led up to the killing.Read more at The Daily Beast.
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Allegedly Being Kept Alive With Western Cancer Medicine As War In Ukraine Rages On

Russian President Vladimir Putin has allegedly been taking dosages of Western cancer treatment drugs to stay alive as his invasion in Ukraine rages on, RadarOnline.com has learned. Putin, 70, has been the subject of rumors that surround his alleged deteriorating health condition, as well as heightened paranoia — over potential assassination attempts — due to the Russian military's epic failures on the front line. According to a Russian historian and political analyst, Valery Solovey, the Kremlin leader has heavily relied on Western medicine to keep him alive and in power as his health fails amid the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict....
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin To Undergo 'Emergency Colon Surgery' After Rumors Russian Leader Fell Down Stairs & 'Soiled Himself'

Vladimir Putin is scheduled to undergo an emergency colon operation after the Russian leader allegedly fell down a set of stairs and “defecated himself” last week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising development marks just the latest procedure the 70-year-old Russian president is forced to undergo amid reports Putin’s health is quickly deteriorating.According to Daily Star, evidence of Putin’s current state of health following the fall was evident Thursday night as the leader met with Kyrgyzstan President Sadyr Japarov.An aide was also spotted following Putin closely as the Russian president stepped off his plane and slowly walked over to greet Japarov. “Putin...
RadarOnline

Escape Plan: Vladimir Putin Set To Flee To South America If Russia Loses War Against Ukraine

Vladimir Putin reportedly has an escape that would see the struggling Russian leader flee to South America should he lose the ongoing war against Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.The escape plan, dubbed “Noah’s Ark,” was first put in place in the spring shortly after the 70-year-old Russian president ordered his forces to invade Ukraine. According to Abbas Gallyamov, a former Putin ally-turned-political analyst who served as Putin’s main speechwriter from 2008 to 2010, the Russian leader plans to escape to Argentina or Venezuela if he is ousted from power as a result of Russia’s potential defeat in Ukraine."I usually don't...
DOPE Quick Reads

Putin used fresh flounder and salmon fish to pay eastern Russians to continue sending their men to fight in the war

Reports have surfaced that enlisted officers "have resorted to plying people with fresh fish in a bid to entice men to join the army and fight the war in Ukraine." A Russian Government's local representative, Mikhail Shuvalov, reportedly promised individuals "in the eastern Sakhalin island 5kg of flounder, pollock and salmon in exchange for sending their men to war." [i]
RadarOnline

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov Fears West Will Try To 'Assassinate Vladimir Putin' & 'Start Nuclear War' Over Conflict In Ukraine

Top Russian officials recently shared a series of 2023 predictions that include the West assassinating Vladimir Putin and launching a nuclear war over the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sergei Lavrov, who currently serves as Russia’s foreign minister under Putin, made the shocking predictions this week as Russia prepares to begin the new year.“Washington is ahead of the others as some ‘anonymous officials’ from the Pentagon actually voiced threats to deliver a ‘decapitating strike’ on the Kremlin, which is in fact a threat of an attempted assassination of the Russian president,” Lavrov claimed.“If such ideas are really pondered by...
TEXAS STATE
International Business Times

21 Armed Russian Soldiers Who Escaped War Killed By Putin's Military

More than 20 Russian soldiers were killed by President Vladimir Putin's army after they fled from the war in Ukraine, according to a Ukrainian intelligence report. On Nov. 30, the Russian army discovered 21 armed war deserters who were hiding in the Verkhnyotoretsky district in Donetsk Oblast. At least 13 of the 21 deserters were people recruited by the Russian army from penal colonies, as per the report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (UAF), which noted that all deserters had been killed as of Monday.
The Independent

CCTV captures chilling footage of Putin’s soldiers raiding Ukrainian orphanage to take children

Russian soldiers and agents have been caught on CCTV stalking the premises of a Ukrainian orphanage, apparently seeking children to take.Throughout the 10-month invasion of Ukraine, Russian forces have repeatedly been accused of deporting Ukrainian children to Russia or Russian-held territories. The video footage shows men from Russia’s secret police, FSB, with armed soldiers carrying rifles entering the building. The armed Russian can be seen entering rooms on the premises according to the footage, gathered by Sky News. Authorities in charge of the orphanage said that they had evacuated the children ahead of time. Volodymyr Sahaidak, the director of...
Daily Mail

Iranian student faces death penalty after giving away 'chocolates and hugs' during protests - as he is found guilty of 'waging war against God'

An Iranian man who handed out hugs and free chocolate to anti-regime protesters is facing the death penalty after being found guilty of 'waging war against God'. Mohammed Nasiri, 21, was arrested in the city of Qazvin, to the west of Tehran, last month while giving support and snacks to demonstrators along with three others.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

716K+
Followers
74K+
Post
355M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy