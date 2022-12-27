Read full article on original website
KJCT8
A snowy mess for our New Years weekend
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Winter Storm Warnings are in effect for the following:. Grand and Battlement Mesas-West Elk and Sawatch Mountains. Cities include Silverton, Steamboat Springs, Rico, Hesperus, Ridgway, Glade Park, Telluride, Ouray, Lake City, Crested Butte, Taylor Park, Marble, Aspen, Vail, Snowmass, Monticello, Columbine, Hahns Peak, Toponas, Buford, and Trappers Lake.
KJCT8
Snow on track to return Friday evening
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A Winter Storm Watch issued for parts of Western and Southwestern Colorado will likely be upgraded on Friday to either a Winter Storm Warning or a Winter Weather Advisory. Winter Storm Watch. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from midnight Friday night until 2...
Search continues for missing hunter in Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area
Authorities in Delta County are continuing to search for a duck hunter who has been missing in the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area since Dec. 21.
The Daily Planet
Efforts to save Gunnison sage-grouse continue
In the days of the Wild West, the Gunnison sage-grouse roamed free. The birds were so abundant that they were nicknamed “prairie chickens.” Today, some of the environmentalists fighting to protect their dwindling populations have never set eyes on the now-elusive grouse. Historically, the bird’s habitat spanned across...
KDVR.com
Amtrak boots 2 older women, dog, in Grand Junction
A video shows two women getting removed from an Amtrak train because of their dog, stranding the cross-country travelers in Grand Junction. Joshua Short reports. Amtrak boots 2 older women, dog, in Grand Junction. A video shows two women getting removed from an Amtrak train because of their dog, stranding...
Search for missing duck hunter underway in Colorado
A search mission is underway for a duck hunter that has been missing in Colorado for over a week, according to officials from the Delta County Sheriff's Office. The hunter, 51-year-old Wayne Phillips, was first reported missing by a family member after he failed to return home on the evening of December 21. He was last known to be hunting in the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area near Cool Rock Trail.
94kix.com
What Your Grand Junction Area Neighborhood Says About You
Stereotypes are just a part of life. No matter what, we'll always hear them about certain things, and have to discern them from reality and ultimately form our own opinion based on personal experiences. And, like everything else, we'll always hear stereotypes about the places we live. Sure, negative stereotypes...
KJCT8
City responds to snowy roads conditions
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Snow that fell overnight is melting now a little, but you heard the forecast. “It was pretty epic to wake up and look out, and all the trees were frozen,” said Ariel Oakes, Grand Junction resident. “It was just it was magical.”. Oakes...
The Legend of Grand Junction’s Speedo Man
I recently learned of a colorful character that achieved local legend status here in Grand Junction by the name of Nathan Pender, affectionately known as Speedo Man. Speedo Man was a fixture in Grand Junction for years, riding around downtown Grand Junction wearing a Speedo bathing suit. In the summer, that's all he would wear, but in the winter he donned leggings to combat the cold.
nbc11news.com
Grand Junction leadership decided the future of Orchard Mesa Pool behind closed doors
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The fate of the Orchard Mesa Pool has seemingly been decided behind closed doors. Our newsroom submitted an CORA request through email on Dec. 21, 2022. We received emails between city, county, and district officials on Dec. 23, 2022 that tell a different story than what Grand Junction Mayor Anna Stout is saying.
1037theriver.com
CLASSIC PHOTOS: Celebrate Grand Junction’s End of Year Snow
Barely 60 hours remain before the end of 2022, and Grand Junction, Colorado is wrapping up the year with an awesome snowfall. How does winter in Grand Junction of 2022 compare to the winter of 1948?. Look below and you'll see three galleries featuring classic photos from late Daily Sentinel...
Women, dog kicked off Amtrak in viral video
As people continue to have trouble getting to their destinations for the holidays, one video is going viral after two older women were forced off an Amtrak train in Grand Junction.
westernslopenow.com
Mesa County Encourages Residents to update Broadband Map
MESA COUNTY, Colo. (KREX)— Mesa County is encouraging residents to help update the FCC’s broadband map in hopes of getting federal dollars and getting better internet for some of its more secluded homes. 2020 identified a need for improved access to high-speed internet. This is why it is one of the goals of Mesa County’s recent needs assessment. The County is still analyzing those results internally but hopes to release them early next year. They told us they hope it will be, “A roadmap of where we’re at and where we need to be and what’s it going to cost and how we identify those funds, all those things.”
kubcgold.com
New fees coming to Montrose in 2023
It's almost time to put 2022 in the rear view mirror. As they say out with the old but in with the new. Inflation has hit us all this year. In the grocery store, to gas prices, you name it. Starting in January 2023 when you grocery shop get ready to bring your own plastic bags. Otherwise you will pay 10 cent a bag. That will be for each plastic or paper bag used when you check out. According to the Colorado State House Bill 21-1162 Plastic Pollution Reduction Act.
KJCT8
Five charged in Mesa County Jail overdose death
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Five people have been charged in connection with the overdose death of Mesa County inmate Alizon Lopez in May of this year. A federal grand jury has returned indictments charging 42-year-old Jeremiah Wesley Robinson, 34-year-old Efrain Velez, 33-year-old Vanessa Vasquez, 28-year-old Anna Munday, and 29-year-old Karlie Locke with fentanyl distribution resulting in death. Charges against Kimberly Selan were dismissed sometime after the initial indictment in July, according to the court docket.
1037theriver.com
New Year’s Resolutions for 2023 Montrose
This has been quite a year. Many changes for sure. I've worked for Cherry Creek Media for 15 years, and as you may know the company was acquired by Townsquare Media this past June 2022. One of the biggest features is digital. We all have been under a new learning curve creating website content. So I asked a few coworkers and some folks in Montrose what is their New Year Resolution. Here are some responses:
