FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
11 takeaways from Oregon Ducks’ comeback win in Holiday Bowl
The Oregon Ducks defeated North Carolina 28-27 in the Holiday Bowl at Petco Park. Here are 10 takeaways from the game as the No. 15 Ducks (10-3) enter the offseason:. 1) It might have been the best 4th quarter of Bo Nix’s career. It wasn’t as big of a...
CBS Sports
Oregon vs. Oregon State: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
The Oregon State Beavers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. Oregon State and the Oregon Ducks will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at Matthew Knight Arena. The Beavers lost both of their matches to Oregon last season on scores of 56-78 and 72-86, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.
Yardbarker
The Top Remaining Recruits for Oregon in 2023
DE Ashton Porter (Cypress, TX) After David Hicks stuck with his commitment to Texas A&M, Porter became the biggest name connected to Oregon in the Lone Star State. He took his official visit to Oregon in December and has narrowed his suitors to the Ducks and Michigan State Spartans. Dan Lanning's coaching staff has put in a ton of work here dating back to October when he backed off his first commitment to Northwestern.
Holiday Bowl win sends Oregon into offseason with much needed momentum
The 2022 Oregon Duck Football season ended in San Diego with a thrilling come-from-behind victory over the ACC Coastal Division Champion North Carolina Tar Heels. The 1-point win by the Ducks gave head coach Dan Lanning Oregon's 13th ten-win season in program history, and he became just the second Oregon coach in program history to secure a bowl win in his first season at the helm.
kslsports.com
BYU Women’s Basketball Lands Oregon Transfer Jennah Isai
PROVO, Utah – Heralded Oregon women’s basketball guard Jennah Isai is transferring to BYU. BYU announced Isai has been admitted and will be enroll in classes in January. She will be eligible to play in BYU’s first year of the Big 12 Conference in 2023-24. Isai is...
What they’re saying nationally, in Chapel Hill after Oregon Ducks beat North Carolina in Holiday Bowl
No. 15 Oregon defeated North Carolina 28-27 in the Holiday Bowl Wednesday night at Petco Park. The Ducks (10-3) rallied from down 10 with 9:13 to go and took the lead with 19 seconds left to complete a 10-win season. Here’s a roundup of what was written nationally and in...
Former Troy receiver Tez Johnson, Bo Nix’s adopted brother, commits to transfer to Oregon Ducks
The Nix family’s presence in Eugene is growing. Tez Johnson, Troy’s leading receiver this season and the younger adopted brother of Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, committed to transfer to the Ducks on Thursday. Johnson, who has two seasons of eligibility remaining, led the Trojans with 56 catches for...
The Day After: Spirited Effort But No Moral Victory
North Carolina’s spirited effort in Petco Park on Wednesday night came up just short as the Heels fell to the Oregon Ducks 28-27. Jason Staples and Buck Sanders joined host Tommy Ashley for The Day After show to break down the Holiday Bowl loss and what’s ahead for Mack Brown’s program.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Oregon that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
earnthenecklace.com
Dane Wurmlinger Leaving KMTR: Where Is the NBC 16 Anchor Going?
With his lively attitude and professionalism, KMTR NBC 16’s Dane Wurmlinger makes watching the morning news fun. He became the favorite anchor of the people of Eugene, Oregon, in just one and a half years. But now the NBC 16 anchor has announced his departure from the station. Eugene residents are saddened by the news that Dane Wurmlinger is leaving KMTR and have many questions. They especially want to know if he will leave the city for his new career adventure. Here’s what the anchor said about his exit from the station.
erienewsnow.com
Family of missing OSU student facing uncertainty, massive search underway
CORVALLIS, Oregon (KPTV) -- Police search and rescue teams, along with volunteers are trying to find a missing Oregon State University student. 22-year-old Steven Mainwaring has been missing for nearly two weeks. He was reportedly last in touch with his family on Dec. 16. Mainwaring is an engineering student who...
Channel 6000
The best Oregon restaurant visited by Guy Fieri: report
(NEXSTAR) – Of all the restaurants in Oregon, one seafood joint really captured Guy Fieri’s heart. Known for his spiked hair, sunglasses and catchphrases, many have put their trust in Fieri when it comes to home style cooking, cheap eats and comfort food. It is estimated that Fieri has visited over 1,250 restaurants for his popular Food Network television show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.”
Amtrak lowers train ticket fares between Oregon destinations
Amtrak is competing with gas prices to entice more travelers to take the train between Portland and Eugene.
focushillsboro.com
State Authorities Dismiss Mental Backlog And An Advocacy Organization Want The Hospital Lawsuit In Oregon
State Authorities Dismiss Mental Backlog: Three hospital systems are suing the Oregon Health Authority, claiming they are being unfairly burdened with civilly committed mental health patients. The Oregon Health Authority’s attorneys have urged a court to dismiss the case. Disability Rights Oregon has also requested a say in the...
Where to Whale Watch In Florence
Whale watching in Florence offers a unique experience!. Every year, thousands of whales make their way up and down the coast, and there are plenty of spots where you can catch a glimpse of them.
kezi.com
'Wild Duck Cafe' closing doors in the New Year
EUGENE, Ore.- A popular spot near the University of Oregon is shutting its doors starting Monday, January 02nd. The 'Wild Duck Cafe' will serve their final customers as they say things are just getting too expensive. They aren't the only ones who had to shut down in the area in...
Two hospitalized after shooting in Blodgett, Oregon
Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Blodgett, Oregon.
hh-today.com
Changes at the Bottle Drop: Fees and more
At the Albany Bottle Drop and others around the state, the fee for dropping off a bag of empties will change on Monday. Two people who contacted me about it don’t think that’s right. These two and apparently many other account holders (but not I) got an email...
Lebanon-Express
What's opened and closed New Year's weekend 2022 in Benton and Linn counties
Sunday is New Year's Day. But the holiday will be observed in many places on Monday. Here is a list of holiday schedules and closures for the weekend:. Banks, credit unions: Most will be closed Monday. Buses: Most buses will not run Monday. The Linn Shuttle and Sweet Home Transportation...
kezi.com
Corvallis man hopes to get dog back after police confiscated her
Corvallis man hopes to get dog back after police confiscated her. A Corvallis man says after several run ins with police, his dog was taken away earlier this month. Now, he's waiting to see if he'll be able to get his friend back.
