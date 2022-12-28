ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Multnomah County Feel-free From Drought Although Much of Oregon is Still Suffering

Multnomah County Feel-free From Drought: Multnomah County has exited a drought thanks to a cold, wet, and frosty December, although most of the Western United States is still experiencing a severe drought. KOIN 6 Meteorologist Kelley Bayern explains that despite recent rains in the Pacific Northwest, the West’s drought conditions remain a serious issue. Bayern said that the recent significant rainfall “won’t quickly end the area drought.”
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Portland Mayor Urges Kotek, Oregon Legislators to Assist During Next Session

Portland Mayor Urges Kotek: During the forthcoming session of the Oregon State Legislature, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler will be seeking Oregon Governor-elect Tina Kotek and the state legislature for assistance in resolving what he considers to be the city’s most pressing problems. Tuesday’s meeting was the occasion for Wheeler to present Kotek with his prioritised list of items.
PORTLAND, OR

