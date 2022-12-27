Read full article on original website
homenewshere.com
Select Board approves Tree House licenses
TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Select Board met on Dec. 20, 2022 for its last meeting of the year. The board heard a presentation on the new MBTA Communities legislation from NMCOG executive director Jennifer Raitt. Raitt also presented on the Municipal Digital Equity Planning Program. A free technical assistance...
homenewshere.com
Tewksbury receives more information on new MBTA zone
TEWKSBURY — At the Dec. 20, 2022 meeting of the Tewksbury Select Board, Northern Middlesex Council of Governments executive director Jennifer Raitt gave an informational presentation for the town to plan for its compliance with the state’s MBTA Communities legislation. The presentation focused on the final guidelines for...
Drivers Hitting the Brakes When Approaching Mass Pike or I-95 Tolls: Stop It
If you drive a lot like I do, you see things. These things are not necessarily good, nor filled with common sense. The Massachusetts Turnpike debuted the overhead electronic tolls in 2016, says Masslive.com. The I-95 Hampton tolls have been an ORT (Open Road Toll) since 2010, according to NH.gov.
spectrumnews1.com
Massachusetts Department of Fire Services says almost 1/3 of Christmas tree fires happen in January
AUBURN, Mass. — Almost 1/3 of Christmas tree fires occur after the New Year and the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services is reminding you just how fast a dry tree can burn. Within 25 seconds, all branches can be engulfed and within another 10 seconds, the fire can spread...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Changes Coming to Jamaica Plain’s Arborway Parkway
In the Jamaica Plain neighborhood, the ongoing redesign project for the Arborway Parkway continues advancing closer to the final design phase with the goal of improving safety and accessibility for all corridor users including bicyclists and pedestrians. Serving as one of the links connecting a string of parks along Boston's...
New Hampshire outlet mall shut down after rockslide causes gas leak
No injuries were reported. It was a rough day for anyone who had planned to do some post-holiday shopping or gift returns at the Merrimack Premium Outlets in New Hampshire on Wednesday. A rockslide nearby punctured the natural gas line to the mall, forcing the outlets to close amid safety...
Truck Crash With Injuries Shuts Down Route 1 North In Peabody (UPDATE)
A crash with injuries shut down Route 1 North at the jughandle in Peabody on the morning of Thursday, Dec. 29, according to Massachusetts State Police on Twitter. Route 1 north shut down at jughandle in Peabody following a truck crash with injuries. Responders working at scene. #MATraffic— Mass S…
Dorchester building evacuates after tank leaks 200 gallons of oil
A Dorchester building was evacuated Thursday night when an oil tank leaked approximately 200 gallons of oil. According to the Boston Fire Department, crews declared a level 2 Hazmat at the Thane Street building and promptly evacuated the building. Hamzat Technicians are still on scene to monitor the air quality...
communityadvocate.com
Emergency power shutdown to take place late Friday evening in Hudson
HUDSON – The Hudson Light and Power will conduct an emergency power shutdown to repair the issue that caused the town wide power outage last Friday. The repair will take place Friday, Dec. 30 late at night and will continue into the morning of Saturday, Dec. 31 between midnight and 2 a.m.
Bridge that runs over Mass. Pike in Newton closed after being struck by truck
NEWTON, Mass — A bridge that carries traffic over the Massachusetts Turnpike in Newton will be closed until further notice after it was struck by an oversized truck on Thursday morning. A truck traveling on the eastbound side of the highway hit the Auburn Street bridge shortly before 10...
WCVB
60-year-old woman shot in abdomen on MBTA bus in South Boston
BOSTON — A 60-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen in a shooting that occurred on board an MBTA bus Friday evening. The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. on Friday in the area of the Andrew Station busway off Dorchester Avenue in South Boston. Boston police confirmed...
These Five Towns & Cities Have the Worst Roads in Massachusetts
After the magic of the holiday season fades away and the snow begins to melt, Massachusetts starts to transition into another season...pothole season. That other magical time of year when Massachusetts residents do nothing but complain about the state of their roads. Potholes are simply a fact of life in...
Swim team forced to spend thousands, drive 25 hours after Southwest meltdown
ATTLEBORO - After mass cancellations across the country, Southwest Airlines says it's planning to return to normal operations on Friday. Southwest canceled 76% of its Boston flights Thursday. Bluefish Swim Club Coach Nick Rice is far from alone in his frustrations over Southwest's failures this week. "I felt very confident at 10 p.m. on Christmas Day that I was getting on a flight the next morning, and everything fell apart and there was no help offered," Rice said. Rice was supposed to travel with around 50 of his competitive swimmers from Attleboro and across New England. Their...
Popular Mass. restaurant announces permanent closure ahead of New Year’s holiday
WOBURN, Mass. — A popular Massachusetts restaurant announced that it will be closing its doors for good ahead of the New Year’s holiday. In a statement posted online, Strega Italiano of Woburn wrote, “We’ve made the difficult decision to close our doors permanently prior to the New Year, giving our valued team members this time to enjoy the holiday season. We are grateful for their service, and we are working to place each employee in new roles.”
Hampton Beach, NH Cancels New Year’s Eve Fireworks
Hampton Beach has canceled its New Year's Eve fireworks show because of fog but the display for Pro Portsmouth's First Night celebration is still a go. The year will end with rain developing Saturday afternoon with temperatures in the 50s. Heavy fog is expected to develop making it difficult to see the fireworks over the beach at B & C Streets, according to the Hampton Beach Village District which was putting on the display.
WCVB
MBTA bus driver admits to stealing passenger’s wallet, police say
BOSTON — An MBTA bus driver has been charged with stealing the wallet of a passenger who had just gotten off the bus and entered a subway station. 5 Investigates has learned that Lee Creech was arrested by MBTA Transit Police after the bus passenger reported the theft on Friday, Dec. 23.
Provincetown restaurant destroyed in flood during last week’s storm
PROVINCETOWN, Mass. — Paul Fanizzi had a bad feeling Friday morning. His restaurant along the water in Provincetown has weathered bad storms before, but this one felt different. “It flooded everything. It took everything out,” Fanizzi said. The storm surge Friday broke through the dining room wall of...
nbcboston.com
Fitchburg Mayor Under Fire After Ceremony to Raise ‘Nuclear Family' Flag Over Park
A flag flying over a park in Fitchburg, Massachusetts, and the mayor's participation in a ceremony, have drawn strong criticism. Not long after a "nuclear family" flag went up last week in Riverfront Park, the comments started pouring in. Many in the community were not happy that the flag was...
Fire crews battling multi-alarm blaze at apartment building in Beverly
BEVERLY, Mass. — Fire crews are working to extinguish a multi-alarm blaze that is tearing through an apartment building in Beverly on Thursday night. Multiple surrounding agencies responded to the structure fire at the Folly Hill Meadows apartment complex around 7 p.m. and found flames pouring out of the roof.
homenewshere.com
A Century Ago: School controversies dominated news in 1922
WINCHESTER — An explosion, normally rare in downtown Winchester, was one of the more remarkable events a century ago. At 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 21, 1922, Officer Daniel Kelley was patrolling Main Street when a deafening explosion at 529 Main blew the hat off his head and showered him with broken glass and splintered wood from an ice cream and confectionary store. The noise was reportedly heard as far away as Vine Street.
