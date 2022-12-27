ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reading, MA

homenewshere.com

Select Board approves Tree House licenses

TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Select Board met on Dec. 20, 2022 for its last meeting of the year. The board heard a presentation on the new MBTA Communities legislation from NMCOG executive director Jennifer Raitt. Raitt also presented on the Municipal Digital Equity Planning Program. A free technical assistance...
TEWKSBURY, MA
homenewshere.com

Tewksbury receives more information on new MBTA zone

TEWKSBURY — At the Dec. 20, 2022 meeting of the Tewksbury Select Board, Northern Middlesex Council of Governments executive director Jennifer Raitt gave an informational presentation for the town to plan for its compliance with the state’s MBTA Communities legislation. The presentation focused on the final guidelines for...
TEWKSBURY, MA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Changes Coming to Jamaica Plain’s Arborway Parkway

In the Jamaica Plain neighborhood, the ongoing redesign project for the Arborway Parkway continues advancing closer to the final design phase with the goal of improving safety and accessibility for all corridor users including bicyclists and pedestrians. Serving as one of the links connecting a string of parks along Boston's...
BOSTON, MA
communityadvocate.com

Emergency power shutdown to take place late Friday evening in Hudson

HUDSON – The Hudson Light and Power will conduct an emergency power shutdown to repair the issue that caused the town wide power outage last Friday. The repair will take place Friday, Dec. 30 late at night and will continue into the morning of Saturday, Dec. 31 between midnight and 2 a.m.
HUDSON, MA
WCVB

60-year-old woman shot in abdomen on MBTA bus in South Boston

BOSTON — A 60-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen in a shooting that occurred on board an MBTA bus Friday evening. The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. on Friday in the area of the Andrew Station busway off Dorchester Avenue in South Boston. Boston police confirmed...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Swim team forced to spend thousands, drive 25 hours after Southwest meltdown

ATTLEBORO - After mass cancellations across the country, Southwest Airlines says it's planning to return to normal operations on Friday. Southwest canceled 76% of its Boston flights Thursday. Bluefish Swim Club Coach Nick Rice is far from alone in his frustrations over Southwest's failures this week. "I felt very confident at 10 p.m. on Christmas Day that I was getting on a flight the next morning, and everything fell apart and there was no help offered," Rice said. Rice was supposed to travel with around 50 of his competitive swimmers from Attleboro and across New England. Their...
ATTLEBORO, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Popular Mass. restaurant announces permanent closure ahead of New Year’s holiday

WOBURN, Mass. — A popular Massachusetts restaurant announced that it will be closing its doors for good ahead of the New Year’s holiday. In a statement posted online, Strega Italiano of Woburn wrote, “We’ve made the difficult decision to close our doors permanently prior to the New Year, giving our valued team members this time to enjoy the holiday season. We are grateful for their service, and we are working to place each employee in new roles.”
WOBURN, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Hampton Beach, NH Cancels New Year’s Eve Fireworks

Hampton Beach has canceled its New Year's Eve fireworks show because of fog but the display for Pro Portsmouth's First Night celebration is still a go. The year will end with rain developing Saturday afternoon with temperatures in the 50s. Heavy fog is expected to develop making it difficult to see the fireworks over the beach at B & C Streets, according to the Hampton Beach Village District which was putting on the display.
HAMPTON, NH
WCVB

MBTA bus driver admits to stealing passenger’s wallet, police say

BOSTON — An MBTA bus driver has been charged with stealing the wallet of a passenger who had just gotten off the bus and entered a subway station. 5 Investigates has learned that Lee Creech was arrested by MBTA Transit Police after the bus passenger reported the theft on Friday, Dec. 23.
BOSTON, MA
homenewshere.com

A Century Ago: School controversies dominated news in 1922

WINCHESTER — An explosion, normally rare in downtown Winchester, was one of the more remarkable events a century ago. At 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 21, 1922, Officer Daniel Kelley was patrolling Main Street when a deafening explosion at 529 Main blew the hat off his head and showered him with broken glass and splintered wood from an ice cream and confectionary store. The noise was reportedly heard as far away as Vine Street.
WINCHESTER, MA

