BBC
New Year's Eve parties hit by rail strikes and cost of living
New Year's Eve celebrations look set to be hit by rail strikes and the cost of living crisis as industry experts say bars and restaurant bookings are down. One in three reservations were cancelled in December, when the sector lost £2.3bn, UK Hospitality said. There is "huge" concern that...
lonelyplanet.com
The 6 best day trips from Dublin: from the fair city to the heart of Ireland
Day trips from Dublin will take you to seaside escapes, historic houses, ancient sites and the Wicklow Mountains © no_limit_pictures / Getty Images. Dublin is Ireland's big hitter – a richly layered city full of culture, community spirit and character – but when you tire of urban exploration, there's plenty to see in the surrounding countryside, from days by the sea to fascinating sacred sites.
On board the cruise ship with the first ever gin distillery at sea and a night club designed by Gary Barlow
WHEN you book a cruise holiday, size really does matter. Often previously likened to floating hotels, floating palaces even, ships have upped their game and the new breed are floating towns. P&O Cruises' Iona, with 5,000- plus passengers and nigh-on 2,000 crew, is massive. At 345 metres long it's among...
Time Out Global
These are the coolest places to live in the UK, according to Americans
So it’s decided: a bunch of American travel experts have named the coolest places to live in the UK. The folks at Nomads Nation have compiled a list of the cities with the absolute best vibes, and some of their choices may surprise you. While acknowledging the high cost...
Strike news – live: Commuters returning to work brace for travel disruption as industrial action continues
Travel disruption is expected across railways again today, with many commuters returning to work following the Christmas break, as industrial action by rail workers continues.Members of the Transport Salaried Staffs’ Association (TSSA) at Great Western Railway and West Midlands Trains will walk out today noon. The strike will continue for 24 hours, until tomorrow 11.59am.Meanwhile, unions are looking at ways to stage further strikes by splitting ballots by job titles rather than holding a single vote, according to reports.It comes after a day of travel chaos despite a rail strike by the Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers’ Union (RMT) coming to an end, with crowds of people left waiting at major train stations across London and many journeys delayed due to the late handover of engineering works.Meanwhile, driving examiners have also announced launching a five-day strike today as part of escalating industrial action by civil servants in a dispute over pay, jobs and pensions.Members of the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) in 71 test centres in eastern England and the Midlands will walk out.
Bargain hunters queue from the early hours to snap up Boxing Day offers
Eager shoppers in London and Manchester queued from the early hours to get their hands on the best bargains, in a desperately-needed high street boost.
Time Out Global
You can get from London to Berlin in just 16 hours thanks to a new sleeper train
Travel enthusiasts, rejoice: a new sleeper train opening in the new year is set to transport Brits from London to Berlin in less than 16 hours. From May 25 2023, the new international service will allow passengers to get from the UK to the German capital with just one stop in between. All you need to do is jump on the train at London St Pancras in the afternoon, hop onto a European Sleeper night service in Brussels, then wake up in Berlin the following morning. And the best thing? Breakfast is apparently included.
BBC
'Lift and shift' bridge installed at Shropshire rail crossing
A new footbridge is being installed at what was formerly described as a dangerous level crossing in Shropshire. It is the first of its type in the county and the so-called Flow bridge, at Wistanstow, near Craven Arms, is made of fibre-reinforced polymer (FRP). It does not need concrete foundations...
Crowds left waiting at major train stations despite end of RMT rail strike
Crowds of people were left waiting at major train stations across London and beyond amid ongoing disruption despite the end of a rail strike on Tuesday.Photos showed hundreds of passengers packed inside King’s Cross and Paddington, with some journeys delayed due to the late handover of engineering works.South Western Railway also apologised to customers after a service from Waterloo to Southampton was postponed due to a “train fault”.Travel journalist Simon Calder said there was “chaos” at Paddington, with no trains having arrived or departed by 10am despite industrial action by the RMT union ending at 6am.A Network Rail spokesperson said:...
Extra bank holiday proves even more popular with shoppers than Boxing Day
More shoppers flocked to British retail parks, high streets and shopping centres on 27 December than on Boxing Day, exploiting the extra bank holiday to hunt for bargains in the post-Christmas sales. The number of people hitting the shops was nearly 40% higher than on Monday, according to research by...
Fury as Sandown couple allowed to build 25ft underground tunnel in crumbling Isle of Wight cliff
Neighbours reacted with fury after a wealthy couple were granted permission to build an underground tunnel through a cliff to their private viewing platform despite fears the rock is 'fragile'.
BBC
Railway cleaners launch first strike over pay
Railway cleaners have launched their first national strike over pay, rosters and working conditions. More than 1,000 members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) took part in industrial action on Saturday. The workers are employed by private contractors to clean trains for several rail operators including Avanti West...
US News and World Report
The 10 Best Places to Retire in the UK
Consider these retirement spots in England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales. The United Kingdom offers a diversity of lifestyle options, from bustling cities to quaint countryside villages to coastal resort towns. Generally, there is better weather and higher property prices in the south, while worse weather and less expensive real estate can be found in the north. Across England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales, you’ll find strong infrastructure, high-quality health care and historical significance. Here's a look at the best places to retire in the UK.
BBC
Happisburgh: The Norfolk village crumbling into the sea
In a small village on the north Norfolk coast, some residents are wondering how long they've got left in their homes before they are lost to the sea. During the last 20 years, 34 homes have crumbled into the water in Happisburgh because of coastal erosion. Nicola Bayless thinks her home could be the next. She says she is devastated that she might have just spent her last Christmas there.
BBC
London transport faces new reality as strikes dominate
2022 has been the year of disputes and disruption. Transport workers remain deeply embroiled in bitter quarrels with their employers, and a new era of travel appears to be setting in around them. Deserted by their customers during the first fearful days of the Covid-19 pandemic, the transport networks took...
BBC
West Midlands Railway services off due to strike
No West Midlands Railway services are running because of strike action by members of the TSSA union. The walkout, which began on Wednesday, is due to last until midnight. West Midlands Railway said there would be a normal level of service on most routes on Friday. Great Western Railway has...
BBC
Isle of Man ferry sailings resume following gales over Irish Sea
Ferry sailings between the Isle of Man and Lancashire have resumed after gales disrupted services overnight. The morning sailing of the Ben-my-Chree from Douglas to Heysham departed as scheduled. However, gales and heavy rain have caused travel disruption for commuters on the island. The A18 Mountain Road has been closed...
CAR AND DRIVER
Driving in London Is a Right Good Time on the Wrong Side of the Road
From the January 2023 issue of Car and Driver. London is a tourist’s delight, but we aren’t just any old travelers. Send the rest of the family on the “Palaces and Parliament” walking tour. We’re going to drive. Ace Cafe. Located on the North Circular...
BBC
Sunderland Tyne and Wear Metro line residents angry over closure
Businesses and residents say they have been living in a "nightmare" as the Tyne and Wear Metro remains partly closed due to a "serious fault". For the past six weeks, services have been unable to stop at some Sunderland stations including University, Millfield, Pallion and South Hylton. A substation was...
BBC
Severe gales over Irish Sea cause Isle of Man-England ferry disruption
Severe gales over the Irish Sea have led to the cancellation of evening ferry crossings between the Isle of Man and Lancashire. The 20:30 GMT sailing of the Ben-my-Chree from Douglas to Heysham and its return have both been scrapped, the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company said. Gusts of...
