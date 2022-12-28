ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, CA

goldcountrymedia.com

Del Oro fends off Placer for Kendall Arnett title

The 80th annual Kendall Arnett Tournament championship game had everything fans could ask for. The tournament concluded with a new chapter in the long and heated rivalry of Placer and Del Oro in a rematch of last year’s championship. It was everything the fanbases hyped it up to be,...
LOOMIS, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Auburn Journal Athlete of the Week: Dutro's size, skills a lethal mix for Hillmen

The "2" on Garret Dutro's jersey may as well stand for double figures, because that’s what he provides in many of Placer High School's basketball games. Dutro's wiry 6-foot-5 frame gives him the size and length of a big man and the skill set of a guard, a mix that makes one of the most un-guardable players in the region.
AUBURN, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Folsom girls motoring along at 9-2; place second in Nike TOC

Folsom High’s varsity girls’ basketball team missed out on a few non-conference preseason games because of scheduling snafus, teams not willing to play them, and cancelled flights, but the Bulldogs are 9-2 nonetheless and are strong as ever. Beating St. Mary’s to win the Holiday Classic Dec. 10...
FOLSOM, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Multiple South Placer athletes awarded as MVP in Sierra Foothill League

A number of Del Oro, Whitney, Rocklin and Granite Bay High school athletes received selections and some were named as Most Valuable Player on the recently-released Sierra Foothill League’s All-League rosters. Del Oro High junior quarterback Caden Pinnick was given the Offensive Player of the Year award as he...
ROCKLIN, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Bulldogs rolling at 13-1 heading into league play

Folsom High’s varsity boys’ basketball coach Mike Wall has a couple reasons to be happy and feeling good as the new year approaches. Not only are the Bulldogs coming off a championship at the competitive Don Bambauer Memorial Holiday Classic, winning four games against four solid teams, but the Bulldogs are 13-1 and have a full week of practice, something they haven’t had a lot of recently, to prepare for the Sierra Foothill League portion of their schedule, and everybody knows coaches love time on the practice floor.
FOLSOM, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

LOOKING BACK From our archives; compiled by Howard Stitt

A funeral mass was held for Bruce Norton, 87, a Chicago native and a former Loomis resident. A career at U.S. Rubber led to his engineering position at Aerojet. As a judge and breeder of Morgan horses, Norton co-founded the Sacramento Valley Morgan Horse Club. Norton was active in the Auburn area and was also a member of the Roseville Sons of Italy Lodge.
LOOMIS, CA
KCRA.com

Northern California storm updates: Evacuations, road closures in parts of El Dorado, Sacramento counties amid flooding

As rain continues to move through Northern California on Saturday, officials are calling for people to evacuate in parts of some counties due to flooding concerns. Cosumnes River river has reached its highest level in history and brought flooding to Wilton and parts of south Sacramento County. Residents in Wilton have been told to shelter in place if they haven't already evacuated.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Mountain Democrat

Rain wreaks havoc

Caltrans officials announced Highway 50 has reopened at Sly Park Road in Pollock Pines but traffic over Echo Summit is being held for avalanche control. The Placerville office of the California Highway Patrol is reporting Highway 50 is closed at Sly Park Road in Pollock Pines and at Meyers in the Tahoe Basin due to roadway flooding.
POLLOCK PINES, CA
ABC10

Missing Carmichael woman found dead in Butte County

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — A missing Carmichael woman who disappeared Wednesday morning on her way to take care of her horses in Granite Bay has been found dead. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, 84-year-old Alice Kroese was found dead Friday in Butte County. No foul play is suspected.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Hazardous current warning issued for Lake Natoma, Folsom Lake State Recreation areas

California State Parks has issued an advisory Friday afternoon, warning visitors to exercise extreme caution at Lake Natoma, a subunit of Folsom Lake State Recreation Area, over the next several days. Significant water releases are expected from both Folsom and Nimbus Dams as the next storms approach the Sacramento area. As releases at Folsom Dam increase, water levels may raise rapidly resulting in strong currents that are unsafe for recreational activities on or around the lake shore. The strong currents may also prompt park officials to close parts of the lake starting Friday, December 30, and continuing until the water and currents recede.
FOLSOM, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Wayne Alon Gregson, Sr. 2/13/1935 - 12/2/2022

Wayne Gregson born February 13, 1935, in Roseville California to Richard E. Gregson and Sarah E. Gregson, passed away peacefully surrounded by family. He lived his entire life in Roseville CA. He was the great-grandson of early settlers James and Eliza Gregson who arrived at Sutter's Fort in October 1845.
ROSEVILLE, CA
KCRA.com

Wilton residents told to shelter in place amid flooding concerns

WILTON, Calif. — Sacramento County's Office of Emergency Services is calling for people who live in Wilton to shelter in place if they haven't already evacuated the area. "Rising water has made roads impassable in the area," the county said after 3:20 p.m. "Residents currently on Dillard Road should continue to safety toward the Wackford Center, 9014 Bruceville Rd., Elk Grove, CA 95758. Those who are at home should stay at home."
WILTON, CA
ABC10

Storm Latest: Water levels along the American River are expected to rise. No chain controls in Interstate 80 yet

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Northern California is being hit by another winter storm Friday. Water levels along the American River are expected to rise through the day as water is released from Folsom Dam in anticipation of more rain. Officials are warning people living in encampments along the river to move to higher ground. Some parks are closed along the American River and Dry Creek.
SACRAMENTO, CA

