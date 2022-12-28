Read full article on original website
Big Lots! Permanently Closes Longstanding California StoreTy D.Citrus Heights, CA
California witness describes circle-shaped object hovering at treetop levelRoger MarshCalifornia State
Longstanding Big Lots! Permanently and Unexpectedly ClosesJoel EisenbergCitrus Heights, CA
Another Discount Store is Closing Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCitrus Heights, CA
California witness describes low-flying oval object in night skyRoger MarshRocklin, CA
goldcountrymedia.com
Del Oro fends off Placer for Kendall Arnett title
The 80th annual Kendall Arnett Tournament championship game had everything fans could ask for. The tournament concluded with a new chapter in the long and heated rivalry of Placer and Del Oro in a rematch of last year’s championship. It was everything the fanbases hyped it up to be,...
goldcountrymedia.com
Auburn Journal Athlete of the Week: Dutro's size, skills a lethal mix for Hillmen
The "2" on Garret Dutro's jersey may as well stand for double figures, because that’s what he provides in many of Placer High School's basketball games. Dutro's wiry 6-foot-5 frame gives him the size and length of a big man and the skill set of a guard, a mix that makes one of the most un-guardable players in the region.
KCRA.com
Meet the 2022 KCRA All-Stars: Top high school football players in Sac-Joaquin Section
During the 2022 high school football season, talent was on full display all across the Sac-Joaquin section, which spans from the Sacramento area all the way through parts of the San Joaquin Valley. The KCRA All-Star Team is a way of recognizing that talent and awarding some of the best...
goldcountrymedia.com
Folsom girls motoring along at 9-2; place second in Nike TOC
Folsom High’s varsity girls’ basketball team missed out on a few non-conference preseason games because of scheduling snafus, teams not willing to play them, and cancelled flights, but the Bulldogs are 9-2 nonetheless and are strong as ever. Beating St. Mary’s to win the Holiday Classic Dec. 10...
goldcountrymedia.com
Multiple South Placer athletes awarded as MVP in Sierra Foothill League
A number of Del Oro, Whitney, Rocklin and Granite Bay High school athletes received selections and some were named as Most Valuable Player on the recently-released Sierra Foothill League’s All-League rosters. Del Oro High junior quarterback Caden Pinnick was given the Offensive Player of the Year award as he...
goldcountrymedia.com
Bulldogs rolling at 13-1 heading into league play
Folsom High’s varsity boys’ basketball coach Mike Wall has a couple reasons to be happy and feeling good as the new year approaches. Not only are the Bulldogs coming off a championship at the competitive Don Bambauer Memorial Holiday Classic, winning four games against four solid teams, but the Bulldogs are 13-1 and have a full week of practice, something they haven’t had a lot of recently, to prepare for the Sierra Foothill League portion of their schedule, and everybody knows coaches love time on the practice floor.
goldcountrymedia.com
LOOKING BACK From our archives; compiled by Howard Stitt
A funeral mass was held for Bruce Norton, 87, a Chicago native and a former Loomis resident. A career at U.S. Rubber led to his engineering position at Aerojet. As a judge and breeder of Morgan horses, Norton co-founded the Sacramento Valley Morgan Horse Club. Norton was active in the Auburn area and was also a member of the Roseville Sons of Italy Lodge.
Who won millions in Sacramento? Here are lottery winners from the area in 2022
(KTXL) — In 2022, some Californians had a hefty paid day after winning the lottery. The California State Lottery announced Thursday that 125 people in the state became millionaires while one became a billionaire in both draw and scratcher games through the end of November. Two millionaire winnings happened in Sacramento with one getting the […]
KCRA.com
Northern California storm updates: Evacuations, road closures in parts of El Dorado, Sacramento counties amid flooding
As rain continues to move through Northern California on Saturday, officials are calling for people to evacuate in parts of some counties due to flooding concerns. Cosumnes River river has reached its highest level in history and brought flooding to Wilton and parts of south Sacramento County. Residents in Wilton have been told to shelter in place if they haven't already evacuated.
Wet weather in California floods roads, leads to landslides and outages
Wet weather from an atmospheric river storm has impacted California, leading to widespread flooding, landslides and power outages on Friday and into the weekend.
Video: South Fork of the American River rages after rainfall
(KTXL) — A video shared by the El Dorado County Fire Protection District on Saturday shows how the recent rainfall has significantly increased the flow of water in the South Fork of the American River. The video starts off in Lotus, about 16 miles north of Folsom Lake, where the deep brown waters of the […]
Mountain Democrat
Rain wreaks havoc
Caltrans officials announced Highway 50 has reopened at Sly Park Road in Pollock Pines but traffic over Echo Summit is being held for avalanche control. The Placerville office of the California Highway Patrol is reporting Highway 50 is closed at Sly Park Road in Pollock Pines and at Meyers in the Tahoe Basin due to roadway flooding.
Missing Carmichael woman found dead in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — A missing Carmichael woman who disappeared Wednesday morning on her way to take care of her horses in Granite Bay has been found dead. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, 84-year-old Alice Kroese was found dead Friday in Butte County. No foul play is suspected.
goldcountrymedia.com
Hazardous current warning issued for Lake Natoma, Folsom Lake State Recreation areas
California State Parks has issued an advisory Friday afternoon, warning visitors to exercise extreme caution at Lake Natoma, a subunit of Folsom Lake State Recreation Area, over the next several days. Significant water releases are expected from both Folsom and Nimbus Dams as the next storms approach the Sacramento area. As releases at Folsom Dam increase, water levels may raise rapidly resulting in strong currents that are unsafe for recreational activities on or around the lake shore. The strong currents may also prompt park officials to close parts of the lake starting Friday, December 30, and continuing until the water and currents recede.
KCRA.com
Foothills prepping for possible flooding with Northern California rainstorm
With the forecast calling for several inches of rain in the foothills, Nevada and Placer counties are getting ready for the storm. Emergency managers and public works are concerned about potential flooding in low-lying areas, such as in downtown cities. Nevada County road crews are cleaning out culverts, getting ready...
goldcountrymedia.com
A (Michelin) star is born: Auburn resident, Placer High grad achieves restaurant fame
Chris Barnum-Dann’s time as a drummer and vocalist didn’t lead to rock stardom, but a lengthy tour led to a fork in the road that took him down a path to restaurateur acclaim. Barnum-Dann, a 2001 graduate of Placer High School, was on the road with the death...
goldcountrymedia.com
Wayne Alon Gregson, Sr. 2/13/1935 - 12/2/2022
Wayne Gregson born February 13, 1935, in Roseville California to Richard E. Gregson and Sarah E. Gregson, passed away peacefully surrounded by family. He lived his entire life in Roseville CA. He was the great-grandson of early settlers James and Eliza Gregson who arrived at Sutter's Fort in October 1845.
KCRA.com
Wilton residents told to shelter in place amid flooding concerns
WILTON, Calif. — Sacramento County's Office of Emergency Services is calling for people who live in Wilton to shelter in place if they haven't already evacuated the area. "Rising water has made roads impassable in the area," the county said after 3:20 p.m. "Residents currently on Dillard Road should continue to safety toward the Wackford Center, 9014 Bruceville Rd., Elk Grove, CA 95758. Those who are at home should stay at home."
Storm Latest: Water levels along the American River are expected to rise. No chain controls in Interstate 80 yet
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Northern California is being hit by another winter storm Friday. Water levels along the American River are expected to rise through the day as water is released from Folsom Dam in anticipation of more rain. Officials are warning people living in encampments along the river to move to higher ground. Some parks are closed along the American River and Dry Creek.
KCRA.com
San Joaquin Valley officials, residents prep for possible areas of flooding
The San Joaquin Valley is expecting its fair share of rain this weekend. A flood watch was issued by the National Weather Service that is set to be in effect until Sunday. Track the latest storm updates here. Heavier rain activity is expected for the northern parts of the Valley,...
