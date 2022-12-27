ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clatsop County, OR

Three people killed in crash on Highway 26

By The Astorian
 4 days ago

Three people were killed Tuesday in a crash that closed U.S. Highway 26 in Clatsop County for about five hours.

Officials say that shortly before noon, severe weather caused a large tree to fall onto an eastbound vehicle about 6 miles east of the state Highway 53 junction.

Related
beavertonvalleytimes.com

29-year-old Beaverton man dies in Clatsop County car wreck

A 29-year-old Beaverton man died after attempting to pass a vehicle on a bridge Wednesday evening, Dec. 28, on Highway 101. Edgar Mandujano Rodriguez was found dead upon arrival after a two-vehicle crash at about 6:24 p.m. Wednesday on the Astoria-Megler Bridge near milepost 2.5 on Highway 101, according to Oregon State Police.
BEAVERTON, OR
kptv.com

1 dead, 1 critical following head-on crash in Clatsop County

CLATSOP COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – One person has died and another is in critical condition after a head-on crash in Clatsop County, the Oregon State Police confirms. OSP says just before 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on HWY 101, near milepost 2.5. Early investigation shows...
CLATSOP COUNTY, OR
cannonbeachgazette.com

Fatal Crash - HWY 101 - Clatsop County

On Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at approximately 6:24 P.M., the Oregon State Police responded to two vehicle crash on HWY 101, near milepost 2.5, in Clatsop County. The preliminary investigation indicated a northbound blue 2002 Nissan Xterra SUV, operated by Edgar Mandujano Rodriguez (29) of Beaverton, attempted to pass other northbound vehicles on the Megler bridge when it struck a southbound blue 2013 Ford C-MAX SUV, operated by Connie Jackson (64) of Astoria. The head-on collision caused severe damage to both vehicles and cause the Xterra to become engulfed in flames. Mandujano Rodriguez was found deceased at the scene. Jackson was flown to a Portland hospital in critical condition.
CLATSOP COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Pedestrian dead in Beaverton crash

BEAVERTON, Ore. — A driver struck and killed a pedestrian on Southwest Allen Boulevard on Friday, the Beaverton Police Department said on Twitter just before 7:30 p.m. Police said a Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputy saw the crash and helped officers. Police closed Allen Boulevard between Southwest Murray...
BEAVERTON, OR
kptv.com

DUII driver arrested after serious injury crash in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A driver was arrested after a serious injury crash in Washington County Thursday morning, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. Just before 10:50 a.m., emergency crews responded to a crash at Northwest Bethany Boulevard and Northwest Claremont Drive. The sheriff’s office said witnesses...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Vancouver P.D. investigating after resident kills supposed intruder

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department is investigating a Tuesday morning shooting that left one dead. According to Vancouver P.D., officers responded just before 9 a.m. to the Fisher’s Mill Apartments in the 1000 block of SE 160th Avenue after receiving reports of a disturbance with a weapon.
VANCOUVER, WA
tillamookcountypioneer.net

TILLAMOOK PUD UPDATE from 12/27/22 @ 7 PM – Entire County Without Power; Morning Update 12/28/22 @6 AM – Power Restored to Some Areas

OUTAGE UPDATE – 12/27/22 @7:00PM. There are currently widespread outages throughout the County. Our service area sustained significant damage. -The Bonneville Power Administration transmission line that supplies power to the City of Tillamook and central Tillamook areas is currently down. BPA is making repairs, this line needs to be repaired and restored in order for TPUD to restore power to the Tillamook areas currently without power.
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Missing 12-year-old Vancouver girl found

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – Police announced that the missing 12-year-old girl from Vancouver has been found. Delilah Burns, 12, went missing in the area of E Fourth Plain Blvd and Grand Blvd in Vancouver on Sunday. Police said she was found Wednesday morning. No other details were released.
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

Downed live wires trap woman in Vancouver home for 3 days

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - A Vancouver, Wash. woman was trapped in her home for three days after severe winds filled her yard with live power lines on Tuesday, she said. Brenda Phares said the storm blew down a tree near her home. “I’m sitting on the porch and I stand...
VANCOUVER, WA
Comments / 0

