Jayson Tatum Honestly Responds To Comparisons Of Him And Jaylen Brown With Michael Jordan And Scottie Pippen

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Extremely low rent for some qualifying Boston residents in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBoston, MA
The Boston Tea Party - History of MassachusettsSiddhartha SapkotaBoston, MA
After Over 100 Years, Whitman's Town Hall Lawn is Changed ForeverDianna CarneyWhitman, MA
Boston Red Sox Sign 2x Cy Young Winning PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BrocktonTed RiversBrockton, MA
Related
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant Says Michael Jordan Is The GOAT, While LeBron James Is The Most Accomplished Player In NBA History
The NBA is the biggest basketball league in the world. It has a long history of phenomenal athletes earning fame by flaunting their skills and obviously leading their respective franchises to NBA Championships. Over the course of the league's history, many great players have walked on the hardwood, but when it comes to the GOAT debate, it usually comes down to two players.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Boldy Told Dennis Schroder Before The Game Against The Hawks That He'd Score 40 Points
LeBron James marked his 38th birthday with a memorable performance, as the King erupted for a season-high 47 points in a win over the Atlanta Hawks. The Lakers were trailing at half time and it was close late in the game as well, but James ensured they got over the line in the end.
Yardbarker
NBA Rumors: LeBron James Will Consider Six Potential Landing Spots If He Leaves The Los Angeles Lakers
After last night's loss to the Miami Heat, the Lakers fell to 14-21 on the season and are now 13th in the West after showing some signs of life. With Anthony Davis likely sidelined until mid-January at the earliest, it's looking more and more like there's nothing left for LeBron James to play for this season. After his team's latest defeat, James himself admitted as much in the post-game press conference.
Lakers Fans Blast Rob Pelinka And Jeanie Buss: "They Don't Want LeBron James Winning Another Championship"
Lakers fans ferociously call out Rob Pelinka and Jeanie Buss for wasting LeBron James' final years in the NBA.
Former Lakers Champion James Worthy Thinks The Lakers Shouldn't Trade Draft Picks And Focus On Building Chemistry
James Worthy's comments on the back of the Lakers going through an inconsistent run this season.
Zion Williamson Says A Lot Of Old School Players Had The Same Mindset: "I Want People To Say That I Was A Winner"
Williamson has had only five games where he's scored below 20 points which speaks volumes about his performance this year.
Yardbarker
NBA Rumors: LeBron James Could Be Traded To The Miami Heat But There Is Potentially One Obstacle
LeBron James is balling out at a level that no one had expected him to at the age he is at. But considering that the Lakers are struggling, this has given rise to conversations about him potentially moving on. There's not a franchise in the NBA that wouldn't love to have LBJ on their roster, but making a move for him won't be easy.
Yardbarker
Could LeBron James Rejoin The Cleveland Cavaliers?
The basketball world erupted when Klutch Sports Group announced that LeBron James would be leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers and had signed with the Los Angeles Lakers. The four-year, $153.3 million contract would have the 34-year-old James “taking his talents” to Hollywood to join a Lakers team that was only two years removed from Kobe Bryant’s retirement, five years from their last playoffs, and eight years from their previous championship campaign.
Mark Jackson makes interesting comments about his future
Some eight-and-a-half years after his last foray, Mark Jackson is still holding onto the dream. In an interview this week with TMZ Sports, the ESPN analyst Jackson said that he continues to have interest in returning as an NBA head coach. “I got my phone on, so I’m more than available,” said Jackson. “They know... The post Mark Jackson makes interesting comments about his future appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Yardbarker
Christian Wood Signed A $53 Million Deal After His Ex-Girlfriend Dumped Him For Not Getting Drafted To The NBA
It was a tough 2015 for Christian Wood when he was not selected during the NBA Draft. It just got tougher when his ex-girlfriend left him following his undrafted status. Things have changed for the Dallas Mavericks' center now. He's a vital cog alongside Luka Doncic gunning for a playoff spot this year, and it all began when he had a breakout season with the Detroit Pistons in 2019-20, followed by landing a three-year, $53 million deal with the Houston Rockets soon after.
Yardbarker
Darvin Ham Says LeBron James ‘Won’t Allow Himself’ To Play Fewer Minutes
Set to turn 38 years old and in his 20th NBA season, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James continues to defy all expectations with his performance this season. Unfortunately for the Lakers and head coach Darvin Ham, it is not leading to the team results they want. In the Lakers’...
NBA GM Believes Daryl Morey Leaked Report Linking James Harden To The Rockets To Create Leverage So He Can Give Star Big-Money Contract
An NBA GM thinks Daryl Morey could have leaked the report linking James Harden to the Rockets so that he can get ownership to give Harden a big contract.
Yardbarker
Clippers Star Paul George Keeps It Real On Celtics Stars Jayson Tatum And Jaylen Brown: "I Hope Those Two Guys Stick Together For The Rest Of Their Career."
After making a run to the NBA Finals last season, the Boston Celtics came into this season as a team on a mission. And now, two months into the current season, the Cs are at the top of the East with a 25-10 record overall. In truth, it has been...
Yardbarker
Cleveland Cavaliers Receive Brutal Darius Garland Injury News
The Thursday NBA night slate was a tough one for the Cleveland Cavaliers. They had the record for the fastest 3-pointer in a game set against them by Buddy Hield, who stole the opening tip that Jarrett Allen won, turned, and splashed a 3-pointer three seconds into the game. It...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan 6 Rings Receives “Bulls” Colorway
The Jordan 6 Rings is having a moment. Over the past couple of days, we have reported on a couple of new Jordan 6 Rings colorways. This is a hybrid shoe that is starting to get some love again. Among these color schemes are a “True Blue” model and a “Cool Grey” offering. Overall, Jumpman is sticking with the classics.
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Says LeBron James Won't Request Trade From Lakers Because He Doesn't Want To Uproot His Family
LeBron James is clearly a superstar that isn't in a good situation from a basketball standpoint. The Los Angeles Lakers are 14-21 heading into their game against the Atlanta Hawks, and an improvement is unlikely to come without a trade. Though it is clear that LeBron James is unhappy with...
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant Reacts to LeBron James Dropping 47 Points vs. Atlanta Hawks
On his 38th birthday, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James went for 47 points, 10 rebounds, and 9 assists in a win over the Atlanta Hawks. There was no answer for James, especially down the stretch, as he continued to get whatever he wanted on offense. It has been a...
Yardbarker
The Only Way The Los Angeles Lakers Can Land Victor Wembanyama And Save The Franchise
The Los Angeles Lakers are in dire straits. And 35 games into the 2022-23 season, their chances of making the postseason look bleaker with every defeat they endure. It's hard to imagine this outfit bouncing back into playoff contention, let alone staking a claim for another championship. There's nothing novel about what the Lakers are going through this season, considering they went through the same last year. They failed to make the playoffs ending their regular season with a 33-49 record.
Yardbarker
Report: Cavaliers To Pursue Wing On Trade Market
The Cavs are missing a few pieces to be considered true Finals contenders. One of those is a wing who can be a consistent scoring presence while also not sacrificing anything on the defensive end. The Cavs are currently rotating through Lamar Stevens, Cedi Osman, Isaac Okoro, Caris LeVert, and...
Yardbarker
Shannon Sharpe Received His Grandson On LeBron James' Birthday: "Baby GOAT"
Shannon Sharpe has been known as one of the biggest LeBron James defenders in the media, even overshadowing his NFL career at times. The former tight end was really great at his job and was one of the biggest trash-talkers in the league, but right now, he's more famous for other things.
Comments / 0