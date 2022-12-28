ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

KBTX.com

Madisonville wins Silver Bracket title at Aggieland Invitational

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Madisonville Lady Mustangs won an All Brazos Valley showdown for the Division II Silver Bracket Championship with a 52-22 win over Hearne as the Aggieland Invitational girls’ basketball tournament wrapped up Thursday at Cougar Gym. Madisonville posted a 3-2 tournament record and will...
MADISONVILLE, TX
Fourth suspect arrested in connection to shots fired at Milam County deputy

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A fourth person has been charged with the attempted shooting of Milam County Deputy Keith Beasley earlier this month during a traffic stop. 33-year-old Russell Whitley was booked into the Milam County jail Wednesday on charges of attempted capital murder of a peace officer and engaging in organized criminal activity.
MILAM COUNTY, TX

