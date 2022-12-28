Read full article on original website
Related
WLKY.com
Louisville Metro Council member nominated to run in special Kentucky Senate election
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville Metro Council member has been nominated to the Kentucky State Congress by the Louisville Democratic Party. Cassie Chambers Armstrong, the representative for the Highlands on the council since 2020, will be competing in the February special election for the 19th Senate District. Gov. Beshear...
spectrumnews1.com
Kentuckians may face challenges purchasing medical cannabis
Taylor described how her husband made the change. “So he actually went out to Oregon and learned how to make it himself and for a long time we were making it in our basement. I was a little worried about that in the beginning, but he started using it and went 5 years seizure free,” she said.
spectrumnews1.com
Medical marijuana will soon be legal for some Kentuckians. Here's how it works
KENTUCKY — Starting Sunday, Kentuckians with certain medical conditions can legally possess medicinal marijuana — with several caveats. It comes after Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear signed an order taking action on medical marijuana after legislation on the matter stalled several times in Frankfort. What You Need To Know.
kentuckylantern.com
Kentucky Supreme Court rejects Beshear’s claim that legislature wrongly curbed his emergency powers
Citing legislative immunity, the Kentucky Supreme Court on Thursday unanimously rejected Gov. Andy Beshear’s claim that the legislature acted unconstitutionally when it curbed his emergency powers in 2021. The court ruled that the state Constitution grants lawmakers immunity from such lawsuits. The legislation in question was a response to...
WLWT 5
Kentucky's medical marijuana order goes into effect Jan. 1: What to know
A Kentucky executive order about medical marijuana will take effect at the start of the new year. Lawmakers tried, and failed, again this year to pass a bill that would legalize it. It passed through the House, but died in the Senate. So in response, Gov. Andy Beshear introduced an...
Medical marijuana executive order goes into effect Sunday
The executive order came after the Kentucky House passed a bill to legalize medical marijuana twice, but both times it died in the Senate.
953wiki.com
Gov. Beshear: Kentucky Awarded Nearly $36 Million to Get More Children Kindergarten Ready
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Dec. 29, 2022) – Gov. Andy Beshear announced today that the federal government has selected Kentucky for a nearly $36 million grant to support families and the state’s economy by ensuring more children are ready for kindergarten. “My administration will always put education first, and that...
'This is not about getting high, we need this': Advocacy groups push for Kentucky lawmakers to legalize medical marijuana in 2023
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Advocates for medical marijuana were hard at work at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort Wednesday morning. In their latest push for lawmakers to listen, with the next legislative session less than a week away, advocacy groups like Kentucky Moms for Medical Cannabis and Kentucky Norml covered the walls of the tunnel connecting the State Capitol and Annex buildings with hundreds of photos.
spectrumnews1.com
6% utility sales tax raise coming in January for Some Kentuckians
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new law takes effect that could increase your utility bill taxes, at least for some Kentuckians. For months now, the Kentucky Electric Cooperatives have informed their customers about the upcoming utility sales tax changes. The coop serves over 1.5 million people across the state. “Kentucky...
953wiki.com
Gov. Beshear Helps Families Rebuild While Garnering Record-Breaking Economic Success in Third Year
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Dec. 28, 2022) – In his third year in office, Gov. Andy Beshear continues to help Kentucky families and communities rebuild after deadly tornadoes and flooding, all while securing historic, all-time records, including the best two-year period for economic development and job creation, record-high budget surpluses and the longest period of the lowest unemployment rate in state history.
wymt.com
Group of moms urges Ky. lawmakers to take action on medical marijuana
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A group of Kentucky mothers gathered at the State Capitol Wednesday to urge lawmakers to take action on medical marijuana. Kentucky Moms for Medical Cannabis spent the morning installing a public display. The group is hoping the cannabis conversation will be front and center during the upcoming legislative session.
Kentucky attorney general announces 3rd opioid settlement
Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced settlements with CVS Pharmacy, Inc. and Walgreens, with Kentucky set to receive nearly $200 million in settlements.
wevv.com
Scams target Kentucky Motorists
A series of scams have targeted Kentucky motor vehicle registration customers in Mclean county. According to the Mclean County Clerk's office, the scams are offering to pay registration for the customer entirely, or offering steep discounts. The only legitimate methods for registering a vehicle are in person, by mail or...
WKYT 27
Kentucky unemployment changes coming in 2023
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - Kentucky will go from among one of the most generous states for unemployment benefits to one of the least starting in 2023. Instead of 26 weeks of benefits, unemployed Kentuckians will get just 12 weeks. State Representative Phillip Pratt, R-Georgetown, nicknamed his plan the “get people back...
hazard-herald.com
The City in Kentucky Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
WBKO
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Andy Beshear gives a Team Kentucky update
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear gives a Team Kentucky update.
WLKY.com
Gov. Beshear making sure opioid settlement funds get to impacted communities
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear is taking steps to make sure settlement funds with pharmaceutical companies get to communities impacted by the opioid epidemic. Attorney General Daniel Cameron has settled several lawsuits the state filed against opioid manufacturers. This includes an agreement last week with Teva and Allergan, which resulted in a $114 million settlement.
wnky.com
Jan. 1 Kentucky income tax slashed .5%
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Effective immediately this new year, your state income taxes will start slowly lowering, but at a cost. The GOP-backed law will drop your state income tax by 0.5 percent starting January first. Republican lawmakers hope to completely eliminate Kentucky’s current 5 percent state income tax by 2032.
Will 2023 be the year Kentucky passes a marijuana bill?
The issue is guaranteed to come before lawmakers again as a representative has already filed a bill to legalize it for both recreational and medicinal use.
Beshear family reads mean tweets in comedic video
KENTUCKY (WEHT) — Before ringing in the new year, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and his family got in on a trend popularized by Jimmy Kimmel. Gov. Beshear was joined by First Lady Britainy Beshear and their son to read mean and witty tweets aimed at the family. The lighthearted video also featured several uplifting messages […]
Comments / 0