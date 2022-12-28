ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Salt Lake, UT

Ogden woman charged with murder in beating death of man in October

OGDEN — An Ogden woman already in the Weber County Jail has now been linked to the beating death of a man in October. Emily Francis Drake, 38, who police say is homeless, was charged Thursday in 2nd District Court with murder, a first-degree felony, and possession of a weapon by a restricted person, a class A misdemeanor.
OGDEN, UT
Clinton man admits robbing, killing man who was walking down Ogden street

OGDEN — A Clinton man has admitted to shooting and killing an Ogden pedestrian during a robbery in June. Erik Orozco Sanches, 20, pleaded guilty last week to a reduced count of murder and aggravated robbery, first-degree felonies, as part of a plea deal. He had originally been charged with aggravated murder. In exchange for his pleas, prosecutors dropped charges of obstructing justice, a second-degree felony, and use of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony.
OGDEN, UT
Loved ones of Utah woman who died in police custody still waiting on answers

SALT LAKE CITY — Kseniya Kniazeva knew Megan Joyce Mohn for less than a year, but Mohn's impact on Kniazeva was powerful enough to last a lifetime. "She was the most real person I've ever had in my life. She never held anything back. Whatever she felt, she said," Kniazeva said, adding that Mohn was one of the funniest people she ever met. "She didn't care what people thought of her; she was just real to the core."
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Man arrested following multi-vehicle crashes, fatal auto-pedestrian crash

WEST VALLEY CITY — A man who caused multiple crashes resulting in at least one fatality Saturday night has been detained by police after attempting to run on foot. Police say the 20-year-old driver first caused a two-car crash at 3100 South and Redwood Road in West Valley City, leaving the drivers with minor injuries. Following the crash, officers said the driver fled the scene southbound and continued driving.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
Big changes are coming to these Utah state parks

SALT LAKE CITY — Like anything else, Utah state parks age or even go wanting for the right kind of amenities to boost the visitor experience. The Utah Division of Parks has embarked on an extensive overhaul at Echo in Coalville, one so ambitious there will be an official celebration this spring marking its "extreme makeover."
UTAH STATE
'What a beautiful omen': Shah details why transfer Miles Battle is a big addition to Utes

PASADENA, Calif. — Texas Tech was on the verge of blowing the game wide open in the final minutes of its Texas Bowl meeting against SEC foe Ole Miss on Wednesday. The Red Raiders controlled a 35-19 lead and were driving down field for another score when sophomore running back Cam'Ron Valdez escaped for what looked like another easy touchdown score on a 29-yard play. Just behind him, though, was Ole Miss cornerback Miles Battle looking to disrupt the score.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Lucky 7: George, BYU find shot in 2nd half to down Portland

PROVO — Like plenty of New Year's Eve patrons, BYU basketball hopes to start off 2023 with good luck. Gideon George poured in 15 of his team-high 20 points in the second half, and Fousseyni Traore added 12 points, eight rebounds and three assists as BYU pulled away from visiting Portland 71-58 to keep its seven-game winning streak alive Saturday night in the Marriott Center.
PROVO, UT
Stefanovic scores 20, Utah holds off Stanford in stretch

STANFORD, Calif. — Backup guard Lazar Stefanovic matched his season- and career-high with 20 points, Branden Carlson added 18 points and Utah defeated Stanford 71-66. Stefanovic, a sophomore from Belgrade, Serbia, made 6 of 7 shots, all three of his 3-point tries and 5 of 6 from the line. Gabe Madsen and Marco Anthony scored 10 points each. The Utes led 60-48 near the four-minute mark of the second half before two 3-pointers by Max Murrell ignited a 12-2 Stanford run that was capped by a Murrell layup with 2:15 remaining. The Utes maintained their lead by making 10 consecutive free throws and 13 of 14 down the stretch.
STANFORD, CA
Spencer Johnson's return sparks BYU to 20-point win over Pacific in WCC opener

PROVO — Welcome back, Spencer Johnson. BYU's most experienced player poured in 15 points off the bench in his return from injury, and Jaxson Robinson had a career-high 17 points and six rebounds as the Cougars rolled to a 69-49 win at Pacific in their West Coast Conference opener Thursday night at the Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton, California.
PROVO, UT

