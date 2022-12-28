Read full article on original website
ksl.com
Ogden woman charged with murder in beating death of man in October
OGDEN — An Ogden woman already in the Weber County Jail has now been linked to the beating death of a man in October. Emily Francis Drake, 38, who police say is homeless, was charged Thursday in 2nd District Court with murder, a first-degree felony, and possession of a weapon by a restricted person, a class A misdemeanor.
ksl.com
Woman critically injured in Salt Lake shooting; suspected gunman found dead
SALT LAKE CITY — A woman was hospitalized in critical condition after being shot late Thursday in Salt Lake City. The suspected gunman, the woman's brother who is also her neighbor, was later found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police say. The investigation began about 11:45 p.m. when...
ksl.com
West Valley City police seek public's help in finding man involved in shooting
WEST VALLEY CITY — Police in West Valley City are asking for the public's help in finding a person of interest involved in the shooting and death of a 20-year-old man earlier this week. Xavier Bernal, 20, was shot and killed at the Redwood apartments, 4000 S. Redwood Road,...
ksl.com
Utah father hit by car at airport; police say driver lost control of handicap-accessible vehicle
SALT LAKE CITY — A Utah father is recovering in the hospital after he was hit by a car that plowed into multiple vehicles at the airport. David Harmer, 60, was at Salt Lake International Airport renting a car Monday morning. As he was walking to his rental car in the parking garage he heard a loud noise behind him.
ksl.com
Clinton man admits robbing, killing man who was walking down Ogden street
OGDEN — A Clinton man has admitted to shooting and killing an Ogden pedestrian during a robbery in June. Erik Orozco Sanches, 20, pleaded guilty last week to a reduced count of murder and aggravated robbery, first-degree felonies, as part of a plea deal. He had originally been charged with aggravated murder. In exchange for his pleas, prosecutors dropped charges of obstructing justice, a second-degree felony, and use of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony.
ksl.com
Salt Lake man takes stranger's keys, then tries to take her apartment, police say
SALT LAKE CITY — A man who served time in federal prison after being convicted of child human trafficking is facing new allegations of detaining and inappropriately touching a woman walking her dog, and then trying to kick her out of her own apartment. Saquan Marcell Smith, 30, of...
ksl.com
Loved ones of Utah woman who died in police custody still waiting on answers
SALT LAKE CITY — Kseniya Kniazeva knew Megan Joyce Mohn for less than a year, but Mohn's impact on Kniazeva was powerful enough to last a lifetime. "She was the most real person I've ever had in my life. She never held anything back. Whatever she felt, she said," Kniazeva said, adding that Mohn was one of the funniest people she ever met. "She didn't care what people thought of her; she was just real to the core."
ksl.com
West Valley man shot, killed sleeping roommate after waking with 'bad feeling,' police say
WEST VALLEY CITY — A man was shot and killed by a housemate while he was sleeping in his bed early Thursday, police say. Just after 4 a.m., West Valley police were called to 4268 S. 3270 West on a report that a 23-year-old man renting a room in the basement had been shot. The first arriving officers attempted life-saving efforts but were unsuccessful.
ksl.com
Orem woman thanks first responders for saving her life following massive heart attack
OREM, Utah — A woman thanked firefighters, paramedics and doctors Wednesday for helping to save her life a year after a massive heart attack left her largely unresponsive for more than 40 minutes. Judy Williams Monson had previously been in the ICU after developing pneumonia from COVID-19. "I remember...
ksl.com
Man arrested following multi-vehicle crashes, fatal auto-pedestrian crash
WEST VALLEY CITY — A man who caused multiple crashes resulting in at least one fatality Saturday night has been detained by police after attempting to run on foot. Police say the 20-year-old driver first caused a two-car crash at 3100 South and Redwood Road in West Valley City, leaving the drivers with minor injuries. Following the crash, officers said the driver fled the scene southbound and continued driving.
ksl.com
20-year-old Vernal woman identified as person killed in crash near Strawberry Reservoir
HEBER CITY — A 20-year-old Vernal woman was identified Thursday as the person who was killed in a crash on U.S. 40 near Strawberry Reservoir on Tuesday morning. Another person was in serious condition following the accident, state troopers said. The crash occurred just north of the reservoir, about...
ksl.com
Big changes are coming to these Utah state parks
SALT LAKE CITY — Like anything else, Utah state parks age or even go wanting for the right kind of amenities to boost the visitor experience. The Utah Division of Parks has embarked on an extensive overhaul at Echo in Coalville, one so ambitious there will be an official celebration this spring marking its "extreme makeover."
ksl.com
Hundreds of Southwest Airlines customers' luggage stranded at Salt Lake International Airport
SALT LAKE CITY — Anyone who often travels through airports knows that feeling. Waiting and hoping your luggage shows up at baggage claim can test even the most patient person. And it's a relief when you see it. "I finally got my bag," said Donna Stackman. "I never thought...
ksl.com
'What a beautiful omen': Shah details why transfer Miles Battle is a big addition to Utes
PASADENA, Calif. — Texas Tech was on the verge of blowing the game wide open in the final minutes of its Texas Bowl meeting against SEC foe Ole Miss on Wednesday. The Red Raiders controlled a 35-19 lead and were driving down field for another score when sophomore running back Cam'Ron Valdez escaped for what looked like another easy touchdown score on a 29-yard play. Just behind him, though, was Ole Miss cornerback Miles Battle looking to disrupt the score.
ksl.com
Lucky 7: George, BYU find shot in 2nd half to down Portland
PROVO — Like plenty of New Year's Eve patrons, BYU basketball hopes to start off 2023 with good luck. Gideon George poured in 15 of his team-high 20 points in the second half, and Fousseyni Traore added 12 points, eight rebounds and three assists as BYU pulled away from visiting Portland 71-58 to keep its seven-game winning streak alive Saturday night in the Marriott Center.
ksl.com
Stefanovic scores 20, Utah holds off Stanford in stretch
STANFORD, Calif. — Backup guard Lazar Stefanovic matched his season- and career-high with 20 points, Branden Carlson added 18 points and Utah defeated Stanford 71-66. Stefanovic, a sophomore from Belgrade, Serbia, made 6 of 7 shots, all three of his 3-point tries and 5 of 6 from the line. Gabe Madsen and Marco Anthony scored 10 points each. The Utes led 60-48 near the four-minute mark of the second half before two 3-pointers by Max Murrell ignited a 12-2 Stanford run that was capped by a Murrell layup with 2:15 remaining. The Utes maintained their lead by making 10 consecutive free throws and 13 of 14 down the stretch.
ksl.com
Spencer Johnson's return sparks BYU to 20-point win over Pacific in WCC opener
PROVO — Welcome back, Spencer Johnson. BYU's most experienced player poured in 15 points off the bench in his return from injury, and Jaxson Robinson had a career-high 17 points and six rebounds as the Cougars rolled to a 69-49 win at Pacific in their West Coast Conference opener Thursday night at the Alex G. Spanos Center in Stockton, California.
