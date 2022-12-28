ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Autopsy: Death of Princeton student Misrach Ewunetie ruled a suicide

 2 days ago

The death of a Princeton student whose disappearance made national headlines has been ruled a suicide, the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office announced Wednesday.

The autopsy report on Misrach Ewunetie, conducted by the Middlesex Regional Medical Examiner's Office, determined the cause of death to be "Bupropion, Escitalopram and Hydroxyzine Toxicity."

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, call or text 988 or chat at 988lifeline.org . Free, confidential help is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You are not on your own.

Ewunetie, 20, was found on Thursday, Oct. 20, around 1 p.m. "outside on the Facilities grounds behind the tennis courts" off Faculty Road by a facilities employee, the prosecutor's office said.

Misrach Ewunetie

"There were no obvious signs of injury and her death does not appear suspicious or criminal in nature," prosecutors said at the time.

Princeton's vice president of campus life released a statement, saying: "Misrach's death is an unthinkable tragedy. Our hearts go out to her family, her friends and the many others who knew and loved her."

Ewunetie was last seen at about 3 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, near Scully Hall on the school's New Jersey campus, according to the university.

Her brother, Universe Ewunetie, told ABC News that one of Misrach's suitemates saw her at home at about 3 a.m., but when her direct roommate came home around 4:30 a.m. she wasn't there

The next day, Misrach Ewunetie was supposed to have an interview about 45 minutes away from campus regarding her U.S. citizenship application, and the family was concerned when she didn't show up, her brother said.

By Sunday, Oct. 16, text messages weren't getting delivered, and her phone went straight to voicemail, he said.

Misrach Ewunetie's parents live in Ohio, and they say she was always in regular contact with them.

Her phone's last ping was at 3:30 a.m. that day near an off-campus housing complex that's about a 30-minute walk from her dorm, according to Universe Ewunetie. The last time her phone pinged to a cell tower was later that morning at 6 a.m., he said.

Law enforcement swarmed the campus searching for her, using helicopters and drones.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted that he was in touch with officials "who are doing everything they can to find her."

Later, the governor tweeted, "We are heartbroken by the tragic news that missing Princeton University student Misrach Ewunetie was found dead this afternoon. Our hearts go out to her family, friends, and fellow students who knew and loved her."

ABC News contributed to this report.

Comments / 20

Ricky Peterson
2d ago

I don't think she committed suicide they need to look deeper into it. May she RIP 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

Reply(3)
4
 

