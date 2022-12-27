ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antioch, CA

ABC10

Man arrested after deadly Stockton shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. — A man was arrested Thursday in connection with the death of a 53-year-old man in a Stockton shooting earlier this month. Daniel Becardieu Cano, 27, was arrested in Elk Grove after a warrant was issued for the Dec. 12 homicide, according to Stockton Police Department. Cano...
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

Woman arrested for vandalizing Fairfield restaurant

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — A Fairfield woman was arrested on Tuesday after she broke into and vandalized a restaurant, the Fairfield Police Department said on Friday. Police received a report of a woman banging on the windows of a business on the 100 block of East Tabor Avenue at about 8:00 a.m. Officers responded and […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
ABC10

Man suspected in shooting outside Tracy bar arrested

TRACY, Calif. — A man was arrested in connection to a shooting outside a Tracy bar, police said Thursday. The shooting dates back to Dec. 3. It happened along the 300 block of West Grant Line Road. Officers found bullet casings in the area and were able to identify the suspect after talking with witnesses, the victim and getting security video.
TRACY, CA
KRON4 News

Sacramento man arrested for Fairfield stabbing

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — A Sacramento man was taken into custody on Thursday for a stabbing that happened on Dec. 17, the Fairfield Police Department said. The stabbing victim suffered life-threatening injuries but survived. The stabbing happened in Fairfield’s Cordelia neighborhood. Police described it as a domestic violence case. Police said the suspect fled the […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
CBS San Francisco

15-year-old boy shot dead at Pittsburg home; 2nd 15-year-old boy arrested

PITTSBURG -- A 15-year-old boy was shot dead at a home in Pittsburg Thursday and police have a second 15-year-old boy in custody for the shooting.The shooting was reported at around 3 p.m. Thursday at a home on the 4000 block of Suzanne Drive just north of Buchanan Road. Pittsburg police said in a press statement that officers responded after several callers reported a shooting and found a 15-year-old boy who had been shot.Officers provided life-saving measures until paramedics arrived. The teen was taken to a hospital but he died of his injuries.Police said the investigation determined another 15-year-old boy was responsible for the shooting. He was arrested and booked on an involuntary manslaughter charge at Juvenile Hall in Martinez.Detectives were still following up with witnesses to determine a reason for the shooting and whether this was an intentional act. Police said additional information would be released when available.Police urged anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective Gutierrez at 925-252-4095.
PITTSBURG, CA
Fox40

Three stabbed in two separate incidents in Stockton

(KTXL) — Three people were stabbed in two separate incidents in Stockton on Wednesday, the Stockton Police Department said. According to police, the first incident took place around 4:30 p.m. on Vesta Circle when the victim, a 23-year-old man, got into an altercation with the suspect, a 24-year-old man.
STOCKTON, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Man fatally shot in Richmond District; suspect arrested

A 50-year-old man was taken into custody for allegedly fatally injuring another man in Richmond District shooting, police reported Thursday. San Francisco Police Department officers were called just after 4:30 a.m. to the 100 block of Willard North, near Rossi Park, on reports of a person breaking into a home and found a 42-year-old man "suffering from an apparent gunshot wound" at the scene, according to a department statement. Officers...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Woman killed during confrontation with neighbor identified

ANTIOCH, Calif. - An altercation in an Antioch neighborhood Tuesday led to a woman retrieving a gun from her home and shooting the woman with whom she argued, killing her. Antioch police say they received calls about a shooting at 2:13 p.m. in the 2300-block of Mandarin Way. Responding officers...
ANTIOCH, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland police investigate death 2-year-old, body found in Napa County

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are investigating the homicide of a 2-year-old boy whose body was found at least 60 miles north in a rural area of Napa County. In response to a query by KTVU on Thursday, spokesman Paul Chambers said that Oakland police were notified of the child's death on Dec. 23 just before 2:30 a.m. by San Pablo police.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

2 teens dead, 3 injured in Highway 101 crash in Novato: CHP

NOVATO, Calif. - Two teenagers died and three others were injured in a solo car crash on Highway 101 in Novato Thursday night. A 2008 Honda Civic with five people crashed on US-101 near Ignacio Boulevard around 11:43 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol Officer Darrel Horner. The 16-year-old male...
NOVATO, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco police arrest suspect in Richmond District fatal shooting

SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco on Thursday confirmed the arrest of a suspect in a fatal shooting in the city's Richmond District early Wednesday morning.According to an SFPD press release, on Wednesday just after 4:3o a.m., officers assigned to Richmond Station responded to a residence on the 100 block of Willard North a few blocks from the University of San Francisco campus after a report of a person breaking into a home. Arriving officers found a 42-year-old male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers summoned medics to the incident and rendered aid, but the victim succumbed to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

