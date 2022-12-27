Read full article on original website
15-year-old boy fatally shot in Contra Costa County home
The boy who pulled the trigger was booked into Juvenile Hall on one count of involuntary manslaughter. The charge indicates that investigators suspect the shooting was a tragic accident.
Man arrested after deadly Stockton shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. — A man was arrested Thursday in connection with the death of a 53-year-old man in a Stockton shooting earlier this month. Daniel Becardieu Cano, 27, was arrested in Elk Grove after a warrant was issued for the Dec. 12 homicide, according to Stockton Police Department. Cano...
15-year-old arrested after allegedly fatally shooting another teen at Pittsburg home, police say
A 15-year-old boy was arrested for allegedly fatally shooting another teen at a Pittsburg residence on Thursday, according to police.
Woman arrested for vandalizing Fairfield restaurant
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — A Fairfield woman was arrested on Tuesday after she broke into and vandalized a restaurant, the Fairfield Police Department said on Friday. Police received a report of a woman banging on the windows of a business on the 100 block of East Tabor Avenue at about 8:00 a.m. Officers responded and […]
Missing East Palo Alto woman was murdered, police say
Police said an East Palo Alto woman who was reported as missing nearly one month ago was murdered.
Man suspected in shooting outside Tracy bar arrested
TRACY, Calif. — A man was arrested in connection to a shooting outside a Tracy bar, police said Thursday. The shooting dates back to Dec. 3. It happened along the 300 block of West Grant Line Road. Officers found bullet casings in the area and were able to identify the suspect after talking with witnesses, the victim and getting security video.
Sacramento man arrested for Fairfield stabbing
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — A Sacramento man was taken into custody on Thursday for a stabbing that happened on Dec. 17, the Fairfield Police Department said. The stabbing victim suffered life-threatening injuries but survived. The stabbing happened in Fairfield’s Cordelia neighborhood. Police described it as a domestic violence case. Police said the suspect fled the […]
15-year-old boy shot dead at Pittsburg home; 2nd 15-year-old boy arrested
PITTSBURG -- A 15-year-old boy was shot dead at a home in Pittsburg Thursday and police have a second 15-year-old boy in custody for the shooting.The shooting was reported at around 3 p.m. Thursday at a home on the 4000 block of Suzanne Drive just north of Buchanan Road. Pittsburg police said in a press statement that officers responded after several callers reported a shooting and found a 15-year-old boy who had been shot.Officers provided life-saving measures until paramedics arrived. The teen was taken to a hospital but he died of his injuries.Police said the investigation determined another 15-year-old boy was responsible for the shooting. He was arrested and booked on an involuntary manslaughter charge at Juvenile Hall in Martinez.Detectives were still following up with witnesses to determine a reason for the shooting and whether this was an intentional act. Police said additional information would be released when available.Police urged anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective Gutierrez at 925-252-4095.
Fox40
Three stabbed in two separate incidents in Stockton
(KTXL) — Three people were stabbed in two separate incidents in Stockton on Wednesday, the Stockton Police Department said. According to police, the first incident took place around 4:30 p.m. on Vesta Circle when the victim, a 23-year-old man, got into an altercation with the suspect, a 24-year-old man.
SFist
San Francisco Mother Accused of Killing Two Young Daughters Enters Not-Guilty Plea
There was confusion after police released their initial statements about a double-murder last week that claimed the lives of two young children in Hunters Point about the woman they arrested for the crime. But it's been confirmed that she was the mother of the children. Paulesha Green-Pulliam, 34, appeared in...
Death of 2-year-old child being investigated as homicide by Oakland police
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is investigating a possible homicide after the body of a 2-year-old child was found in rural Napa County this week. OPD was notified of the possible homicide by the San Pablo Police Department on Friday, Dec. 23, according to an OPD spokesperson. OPD Homicide Section investigators responded […]
Man fatally shot in Richmond District; suspect arrested
A 50-year-old man was taken into custody for allegedly fatally injuring another man in Richmond District shooting, police reported Thursday. San Francisco Police Department officers were called just after 4:30 a.m. to the 100 block of Willard North, near Rossi Park, on reports of a person breaking into a home and found a 42-year-old man "suffering from an apparent gunshot wound" at the scene, according to a department statement. Officers...
Man arrested at Brentwood shopping center after stealing gun, property: police
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested earlier this week after officers received a report of a man with a gun at a shopping center, the Brentwood Police Department announced in a Facebook post. The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Pittsburg resident Angel Reynoso, was at a store Monday located in the Streets of Brentwood […]
KTVU FOX 2
Woman killed during confrontation with neighbor identified
ANTIOCH, Calif. - An altercation in an Antioch neighborhood Tuesday led to a woman retrieving a gun from her home and shooting the woman with whom she argued, killing her. Antioch police say they received calls about a shooting at 2:13 p.m. in the 2300-block of Mandarin Way. Responding officers...
KCRA.com
Family of 5 lose home in apartment fire, father calls his 13-year-old daughter a hero
ARDEN-ARCADE, Calif. — A Sacramento Family of five said that their 13-year-old daughter saved them from the thick smoke and intense flames that destroyed their home on Friday morning. Sacramento Metro Fire arrived on the scene of an apartment fire near Marconi Avenue and Fulton Avenue in the Arden-Arcade...
Identity of 2-year-old allegedly killed in Oakland, found in rural Napa County revealed, police say
Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong identified the victim as 2-year-old Ja'mari Madkins.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police investigate death 2-year-old, body found in Napa County
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are investigating the homicide of a 2-year-old boy whose body was found at least 60 miles north in a rural area of Napa County. In response to a query by KTVU on Thursday, spokesman Paul Chambers said that Oakland police were notified of the child's death on Dec. 23 just before 2:30 a.m. by San Pablo police.
KTVU FOX 2
2 teens dead, 3 injured in Highway 101 crash in Novato: CHP
NOVATO, Calif. - Two teenagers died and three others were injured in a solo car crash on Highway 101 in Novato Thursday night. A 2008 Honda Civic with five people crashed on US-101 near Ignacio Boulevard around 11:43 p.m., according to California Highway Patrol Officer Darrel Horner. The 16-year-old male...
San Francisco police arrest suspect in Richmond District fatal shooting
SAN FRANCISCO -- Police in San Francisco on Thursday confirmed the arrest of a suspect in a fatal shooting in the city's Richmond District early Wednesday morning.According to an SFPD press release, on Wednesday just after 4:3o a.m., officers assigned to Richmond Station responded to a residence on the 100 block of Willard North a few blocks from the University of San Francisco campus after a report of a person breaking into a home. Arriving officers found a 42-year-old male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Officers summoned medics to the incident and rendered aid, but the victim succumbed to...
Man suspected in Fairfield robbery, shooting arrested during traffic stop
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A suspect who has been on the run since October was booked into the Solano County jail in connection to a robbery and shooting, Fairfield Police Department announced Wednesday. Police said Juan Estrada Salgado, 32 of Fairfield, was arrested without incident on Dec. 22 during a...
