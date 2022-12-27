PITTSBURG -- A 15-year-old boy was shot dead at a home in Pittsburg Thursday and police have a second 15-year-old boy in custody for the shooting.The shooting was reported at around 3 p.m. Thursday at a home on the 4000 block of Suzanne Drive just north of Buchanan Road. Pittsburg police said in a press statement that officers responded after several callers reported a shooting and found a 15-year-old boy who had been shot.Officers provided life-saving measures until paramedics arrived. The teen was taken to a hospital but he died of his injuries.Police said the investigation determined another 15-year-old boy was responsible for the shooting. He was arrested and booked on an involuntary manslaughter charge at Juvenile Hall in Martinez.Detectives were still following up with witnesses to determine a reason for the shooting and whether this was an intentional act. Police said additional information would be released when available.Police urged anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective Gutierrez at 925-252-4095.

PITTSBURG, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO