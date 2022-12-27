Read full article on original website
Related
Archaeologists Discover Huge Lost Civilization in Guatemala
Archaeologists have discovered the ruins of a vast ancient Maya civilization that flourished more than 2,000 years ago in northern Guatemala, reports a new study. This long-lost urban web encompassed nearly 1,000 settlements across 650 square miles, linked by an immense causeway system, which was mapped out with airborne laser instruments, known as LiDAR.
Kaylee Goncalves’ family see ‘connections’ to Bryan Kohberger after arrest
The family of one of the four slain University Idaho have said they are seeing connections between their daughter and the suspect arrested in her murder. Washington State University criminology student Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested by FBI agents and officers of the Pennsylvania State Police near the Pocono Mountains early Friday morning, according to documents obtained by The Independent.He is being held for extradition on four first-degree murder complaints issued by the Moscow Police Department. Mr Kohberger’s arrest is the first significant breakthrough in the murders of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin on 13...
a-z-animals.com
Meet the 4 Largest Land Owners in Virginia
Virginia is the country’s 35th-largest state in the United States, encompassing 27 million acres. The state is home to the Blue Ridge Mountains, the Shenandoah National Park, and countless smaller parks. It is also home to a treasure trove of remarkable wildlife species. There’s the Cumberland slider, a large aquatic turtle found in small ponds and wetlands throughout the state. The dark meadow vole lives among grassy fields and woodlands in the northcentral part of Virginia. And, of course, there’s the black bear, which roams the state’s woods.
msn.com
See inside a 958-foot cargo ship, from the crew's living quarters to the massive engine room
A merchant mariner gave a tour of a 958-foot cargo ship in 2019 that showed the intricacies of the hulking freighters that haul 90% of the world's goods. In the video, second mate Bryan Boyle records the vast array of machinery that keeps the ship moving, as well as the crew's and officers' living quarters on the Maersk ship, which was built in 2006.
Oldest Weapon Heads in US Discovered by Team of Archaeologists in Idaho
A team of archaeologists based in Idaho is wrapping up this year with a fascinating new discovery. The team recently uncovered more than a dozen weapon heads in traditional Nez Percé land dating back 15,700 years. These ancient finds are especially groundbreaking as they potentially highlight some of America’s first global interactions with Asia.
a-z-animals.com
Meet The 7 Largest Landowners In Vermont
Who’s in control of the future of Vermont’s landscape?. Vermont has majestic forests, ski-worthy mountains, and a plethora of covered bridges to explore. It’s become a popular tourist destination for visitors looking to enjoy the outdoors. Hiking trails, campgrounds, and breathtaking vistas are just a few of the outdoor activities available.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Michigan
Known as the Great Lake State, Michigan is a beautiful state bounded by giant lakes. The dense forests and rugged mountains of the Upper Peninsula make the ideal habitat for wildlife, including a fair number of black bears. Every year, hunters venture out into the state’s wild landscape to hunt these magnificent predators. Keep reading to discover the largest bear ever caught in Michigan!
natureworldnews.com
Bering Land Bridge Connecting Asia and North America Did Not Develop Until Roughly 35,700 Years Ago
The Bering Land Bridge, which connects Asia to North America, did not appear until roughly 35,700 years ago, or less than 10,000 years before the peak of the last ice age, according to a recent study that reconstructs the history of sea level at the Bering Strait (known as the Last Glacial Maximum).
Ontario Homes Are Encapsulated in Layers of Thick Ice Following ‘Blizzard of the Century’–See the Unbelievable Photos
The deadly blizzard that blew through parts of the United States and wrecked holiday travel plans also took out power and covered homes with thick sheets of ice in Canada over the weekend. New photos show the waterfront community of Crystal Beach in Fort Erie, Ontario, Canada, completely encased in...
aarp.org
Tiny Houses Are Becoming a Big Deal
Over the last 40 years, the average home in the United States has increased in size by more than 1,000 square feet, essentially doubling the amount of living space per person since 1973. But a decade ago, in the midst of the housing boom and explosion of outsized, luxury home...
Suspect in the Idaho college student killings returned home for the holidays weeks after the crime. Here's what we know about him
(CNN) -- The man arrested in connection with the November killings of four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death attended a nearby university in Washington state and traveled across the country in December to spend the holidays with his parents. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested in Monroe County, Pennsylvania, on Friday on an arrest warrant for first-degree murder charges issued by the Moscow, Idaho, Police Department and the Latah County Prosecutor's Office, according to the criminal complaint. The four slain students -- Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Kernodle's boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20 -- were each stabbed...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Missouri (-40 degrees!)
Discover the Coldest Place in Missouri (-40 degrees!) If you’ve ever been to Missouri in winter, then you know just how bone-chilling cold it can get. But have you ever wondered what the lowest ever temperature recorded in the entire state of Missouri was? There’s no need to look any further – Warsaw, Missouri, currently holds the record for the coldest recorded temperature at a jaw-dropping -40 degrees Fahrenheit. This temperature was recorded over a century ago on February 13, 1905.
22 Guns That Helped Fight the Civil War
The Civil War is the bloodiest conflict in U.S. history. It’s estimated that roughly 620,000 soldiers lost their lives over the course of the conflict, and even though roughly half of those fatalities were due to disease, increasingly efficient firearms took a terrible toll. (Compare the war to the other wars in which the most […]
a-z-animals.com
New Record: Mississippi River Sets Record for Lowest Water Levels in 2022
New Record: Mississippi River Sets Record for Lowest Water Levels in 2022. The Mississippi River forms one of the largest drainage systems in North America. It is a significant river in the US, with an overall drainage basin of 1.51 million square miles. By discharge, it is among the top 20 largest rivers in the world.
a-z-animals.com
12 Types of Heron Birds
Herons are graceful aquatic birds that live across North America. They are thrilling to watch in their wetland habitats as they carefully move through vegetation and shallow water. But sometimes they can be challenging to tell apart. Discover 12 types of heron birds and learn how to identify them by appearance, habitat, nest location, and calls.
silverscreenandroll.com
Retired French Astronaut Cries ‘EARTH MUST BE WARNED!’ Before Attempting Suicide
Astronauts went out there and saw strange things that took a toll on their lives. Claudie Haigneré is one of them. The incident took place in 2008 but was once again brought into attention by the controversial death of Max Spiers. Spiers was a British UFO investigator who was found dead on a friend’s couch after texting his mother that she should start an investigation if anything happened to him. It seems that those who encounter or pursue extraterrestrials are destined to get in trouble.
The Largest Deserts on Earth
Earth contains a sizable amount of desert. While only 29% of our planet’s surface is composed of land, a third of that land exists in a state of moisture deficit – the condition that defines a desert. Any place that generally receives less than 10 inches of rain per year or that receives less precipitation […]
tinyhousetalk.com
Their DIY 24×24 Cabin in Alaska
Rodney and Marcel worked together to turn a shed kit into a beautiful 24×24 cabin in Alaska, complete with a 10×24 covered front porch and two queen-sized bedrooms. The bedrooms and full bathroom span the back of the home, but in the front, there’s a lovely great room with a living room and kitchen built for entertaining. Could you live in this?
a-z-animals.com
See This Train Guy Spend 46 Hours on a Train From Chicago to Seattle
See This Train Guy Spend 46 Hours on a Train From Chicago to Seattle. Although this video is about a trip from Chicago to Seattle, DownieLive, a Canadian adventurer, first greets you from Minot, North Dakota. He admits he doesn’t recognize the area and that it’s kind of in the middle of nowhere. He’s wearing a sweater and a baseball cap. Behind him is the Superliner Roomette. There is snow in the background, so you know the temperature is at least below freezing.
a-z-animals.com
Douglas Fir vs. Balsam Fir
Douglas fir and balsam fir trees are two popular Christmas tree options. Despite the similarities in appearance and name, these two coniferous legends aren’t closely related. Let’s explore the key differences between the Douglas fir and balsam fir, so you can identify them and choose which one is right...
Comments / 0