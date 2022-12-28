A Joshua Tree man is suspected of stealing from guests at a Joshua Tree vacation rental after they left the backdoor of the house unlocked. Guests at a short term vacation rental in the 61700 block of Parkway Blvd told Sheriff’s Deputies that when they returned home from a dinner at around 10 PM, their luggage was missing from the home. They told Deputies that they left the door unlocked, and that more than $2000 in clothes and luggage – including a duffel bag, rolling “Snoopy” themed suitcase, and a backpack containing various items – were missing.

JOSHUA TREE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO