Palm Springs opening overnight shelter for unhoused residents
The city of Palm Springs is partnering with Martha’s Village and Kitchen to operate an overnight shelter for unhoused residents. The shelter will be at the Palm Springs Access Center on 225 El Cielo Road, across the street from the airport. It will be open nightly from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. starting Jan. 2 The post Palm Springs opening overnight shelter for unhoused residents appeared first on KESQ.
Joshua Tree apartments’ laundry room emptied of $2000 in quarters
A locked laundry room at the Yucca Trail Apartments in Joshua Tree was reportedly broken into on early Wednesday morning, with approximately $2000 in quarters stolen from 12 coin-operated washers and dryers. According to the sheriff’s report, two males and a female suspect in an older model 4-door white station wagon were seen leaving the apartment complex after forcibly entering the rear door of the laundry room with a tool.
Firefighters Extinguish Fire in Vacant Dwelling in Desert Hot Springs
(CNS) – Firefighters extinguished a fire in a vacant dwelling in Desert Hot Springs Thursday. Fire crews responded at 8:53 a.m. near Cactus Drive and First Street to the vacant dwelling involved with fire, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Fire officials said that the Palm Springs Fire...
29 Palms Art Gallery opens ‘Creative Endeavors Inspired by Nature’ 1/5
The Twentynine Palms Art Gallery has more to show in the new year. Arts & Entertainment Reporter Charlie Thomas sets a resolution for everyone…. The Twentynine Palms Art Gallery bursts into 2023 with an Art Dialogue Group, focusing on Mixed Media in the West Wing, a Photography and Digital Abstract Art exhibit in the East Wing as well as a Guild Member group showing. January 5 – 29, Creative Endeavors Inspired by Nature will showcase the artwork of Kathy Miller, an artist/photographer in Joshua Tree.
Joshua Tree STR burgled through unlocked door, suspect found through boot prints
A Joshua Tree man is suspected of stealing from guests at a Joshua Tree vacation rental after they left the backdoor of the house unlocked. Guests at a short term vacation rental in the 61700 block of Parkway Blvd told Sheriff’s Deputies that when they returned home from a dinner at around 10 PM, their luggage was missing from the home. They told Deputies that they left the door unlocked, and that more than $2000 in clothes and luggage – including a duffel bag, rolling “Snoopy” themed suitcase, and a backpack containing various items – were missing.
Joshua Tree’s Noah Purifoy Outdoor Museum looks forward to 2023
One of Joshua Tree’s most important cultural sites, the iconic Noah Purifoy Outdoor Museum, has shared the details of their upkeep efforts in 2022. The museum, which is most known for an immersive garden of outdoor assemblage and sculpture artwork built by artist Noah Purifoy, who lived at the site until his death in 2004, requires regular maintenance to withstand the extreme heat, cold, and winds of the high desert.
Mother of injured Palm Springs officer grateful her son is on the road to recovery
A little over a week ago, a local mother received a call she never expected to receive, her son, a Palm Springs police officer, was injured in the line of duty. On Dec. 20, two PSPD officers were hospitalized at the end of a high-speed pursuit after a suspect rammed their vehicle into them during The post Mother of injured Palm Springs officer grateful her son is on the road to recovery appeared first on KESQ.
15 Free Things to Do in Hemet, CA
Hemet is a city west of San Jacinto Valley in California's Riverside County. Those who want to explore Southern California's desert Oasis should visit this city. Despite its sleepy appeal, Hemet boasts many gorgeous attractions worth checking out. It may not be as popular as other California tourist attractions, but...
Rescuer: teams ‘weren’t going to stop’ until they found missing Coachella Valley business owner
News Channel 3 is learning more about the incredible rescue operation that recovered a Coachella Valley business owner after a cold night injured and stuck in the rugged terrain of Morongo Valley. Watch News Channel 3 at 5:00 for more on the community effort that led to the successful rescue. Nathan Otto, the founder of The post Rescuer: teams ‘weren’t going to stop’ until they found missing Coachella Valley business owner appeared first on KESQ.
Crews respond to structure fire in Desert Hot Springs
Updated Post 7:10 a.m. The fire broke out at an abandoned structure in the back of the property. Fire crews needed extra resources because the structure was located far away from the fire hydrant. No one was injured in the fire. Updated Post 5:45 a.m. Cal Fire reported that crews contained the fire at 5:20 The post Crews respond to structure fire in Desert Hot Springs appeared first on KESQ.
Longtime school board member leaves, ends an era
A big change happened recently in the Yucaipa-Calimesa Joint Unified School District. Patty Ingram, who served on the board of education for 26 years, retired. During her tenure, the district expanded to include Competitive Edge Charter Academy, Chapman Heights Elementary School, Mesa View Middle School, survived the lean years of the Great Recession, established the linked learning academies at Yucaipa High School and navigated through the COVID-19 pandemic.
Two early morning shootings; investigations underway in Palm Springs
Palm Springs Police officers confirm they were investigating two shootings and were trying to determine if they were related. The first one was reported just after 2:00 a.m. Thursday. There were calls into dispatch that gunshots were fired in the area of N. Indian Canyon Drive and Tramview Road. Investigators confirmed that officers arrived at The post Two early morning shootings; investigations underway in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs Police investigators are working to identify a stabbing suspect
An official with Police Springs Police said investigators were working with the stabbing victim to get additional details to help identify the suspect. The victim is reportedly a security guard for a complex located off the 4700 block of East Palm Canyon Drive. Officials told News Channel 3 that the security guard contacted a motorist The post Palm Springs Police investigators are working to identify a stabbing suspect appeared first on KESQ.
New Details On Palm Desert Fatal Crash, Identities Released
More details have been released about the Palm Desert crash that left three dead and one injured. According to CAL FIRE, at about 7:15 p.m., first responders arrived at Fred Waring and Adonis Dr. to a two car crash with three people trapped inside one car. About 20 minutes later,...
4.2 magnitude earthquake reported 18 miles south of La Quinta
A minor earthquake was reported 18 miles south of La Quinta Saturday morning. The Magnitude 4.2 quake was centered in a mountain area about 10 miles north of Borrego Springs at 4:12 a.m. The US Geological Survey user reports showed people feeling light or weak shaking in the Indio and Hemet communities and San Diego The post 4.2 magnitude earthquake reported 18 miles south of La Quinta appeared first on KESQ.
Magnitude 4.2 earthquake felt across Southern California
The year may be nearly done, but Mother Nature wasn’t finished shaking Southern California. A magnitude 4.2 temblor, the largest in a series of quakes, struck the region in the early hours of New Year’s Eve. The United States Geological Survey said the largest earthquake struck at 4:12 a.m. about 10 miles north of Borrego […]
Local police chiefs react to death of deputy, criticize suspect’s release despite criminal history
Local police leaders are reacting to the death of a Riverside County Sheriff's deputy who was killed in the line of duty Thursday afternoon in Jurupa Valley. “We feel devastated for them. And certainly when a colleague goes down, it affects everybody," said Palm Springs Police Chief Andy Mills. Deputy Isaiah Cordero, 32, was shot The post Local police chiefs react to death of deputy, criticize suspect’s release despite criminal history appeared first on KESQ.
Foot pursuit in Indian Wells for suspect of stolen vehicle
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department are currently looking for a suspect who stole a vehicle and fled from deputies after they tried to stop him. The suspect bailed on foot shortly after the car chase when the car was no longer able to be driven. There is a perimeter set up on Hovley Lane going The post Foot pursuit in Indian Wells for suspect of stolen vehicle appeared first on KESQ.
DHS Police Round Up Criminals Involved In Pot Shop Burglary
You can find a marijuana retail store just about anywhere in the City of Desert Hot Springs. And if the customers can find the pot shops, the crooks can too. On Sunday morning December 18th 2022 at 3 o’clock, they did. DHS Police responded to a commercial burglary alarm...
Indio teen accused in an armed robbery after posing as an Xbox seller
A 19-year-old from Indio was behind bars today for his alleged involvement in posing as the seller of an Xbox gaming console and robbing someone at gunpoint. The teen was arrested Thursday night on suspicion of robbery, carrying a loaded firearm, conspiracy to commit a crime, possession of controlled substances with a firearm and possession The post Indio teen accused in an armed robbery after posing as an Xbox seller appeared first on KESQ.
