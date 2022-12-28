Read full article on original website
Is Peanut Butter Good For You?
Whether creamy or crunchy, peanut butter is a delicious staple in many pantries. You could just eat the yummy spread by the spoonful -- but should you?
Walmart chicken products recalled in 28 states
Mountain View Packaging recalled 6,013 pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat Crispy Chicken with Almonds entrée products that were sold to Walmart stores nationwide.
Frozen Fruit Recalled Over Possible Hepatitis A Contamination
It's time to check your freezers! Your frozen raspberries may need to be trashed. Exportadora Compramar, the parent company of James Farm, is recalling almost 1300 cases of frozen raspberries after discovering a potential Hepatitis A contamination. The recall was first announced late last week after routine testing by the...
Dry cat food recalled over Salmonella concerns; risk of human infections
TFP Nutrition is recalling HEB Texas Pets Indoor Complete Dry Cat Food because of potential Salmonella contamination. The product was manufactured on Nov. 13, 2022, at TFP Nutrition’s Nacogdoches, Texas facility. Salmonella can affect animals eating the products and there is a risk to humans from handling contaminated pet...
Cat Food Recalled Due to Salmonella Contamination
Cat owners should take some extra precautions before their feline companion's next meal. TFP Nutrition voluntarily recalled its HEB Texas Pets Indoor Complete Dry Cat Food on Friday, Dec. 16 due to salmonella contamination concerns, according to a notice shared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Per the...
Breakfast Sandwiches Facing Recall
The Canadian government has issued a recall on alpha brand Plant-based Breakfast Sandwich – Meatless Sausage due to an undeclared milk ingredient. The milk is not listed on the label. Due to the product being sold nationally, customers are encouraged to check to see if you they have recalled products, do not consume any recalled products to which you they are allergic or sensitive to, do not serve, use, sell or distribute recalled products, and/or immediately discard or return recalled products.
Cheese recall due to listeria found in products
The FDA (U.S Food and Drug Administration), CDC (Centers for Disease Control Prevention and state and local partners have been investigating a nationwide outbreak of listeria infections that has been connected to companies such as Brie and Camembert soft cheese products, including all of their baked branded cheeses. The company, Old Europe Cheese, Inc. of Benton Harbor, MI, and also several other retailers selling cheeses under other brands and labels have put out a recall announcement as well. It is strongly recommended to throw away any cheese products connected to those brands and to not purchase any cheeses for the meantime until it is announced that it's safe to do so. On September 30, 2022, Old Europe Cheese, Inc. voluntarily began to recall its cheese products packaged to multiple brands of Brie and Camembert cheeses produced at their Michigan facility. Two more recalls where done by these companies, one on October 5, 2022 and the other on October 28, 2022. Furthermore, the recall that initially only covered 6 states expanded to a more broader announcement from other commonly known retailers and cheese brands.
The wild success of Walmart's generic cream cheese perfectly encapsulates the problems with the American economy right now
Walmart Great Value Cream Cheese was one of the fastest-growing brands of 2022 according to Morning Consult.
Cheese Recalled Just Days After Christmas
The Christmas season just got a bit less cheerful for cheese lovers. Just a day after Christmas, Coles Finest Australian Washed Rind Cheese was recalled. The recall was issued by Coles Supermarkets on Dec. 26 due to potential E. coli contamination, meaning the cheese poses a health risk to consumers.
Coffee Beans Recalled
Consumers who need a boost of energy and some sweets shouldn't be reaching for one brand of chocolate covered coffee beans. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced on Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, that The Chocolate Lab brand Chocolate Coffee Beans have been recalled due to undeclared milk, meaning the tasty treats pose a potentially life-threatening risk to some consumers.
Ice Cream Recall Drops Before Christmas
For those looking to have some ice cream with their holiday dinner leftovers, don't bust out that spoon. Weis Markets has issued an allergy alert for its Premium Sea Salt and Caramel Ripple Ice Cream due to undeclared soy and coconut allergens present within. According to The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, a recall is in effect. The announcement originally dropped on Nov. 23, a day before turkey day. The recall affected the 48oz tube since the product may contain undeclared soy and coconut allergens. People with an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy or coconut allergens risk serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products.
IS HONEY HEALTHIER THAN SUGAR?
That honey is supposed to be healthier than sugar is a widespread assumption. After all, honey is considered the more natural product. As is natural, winning Hellspin Casino. Find out what is actually true about this claim here. Is honey healthier than sugar? This question is asked by many people...
Dangerous heavy metals like lead found in popular dark chocolate brands, including Hershey's and Trader Joe's, report says
Consumer Reports tested popular brands of dark chocolate and detected risky heavy metals like lead, which is linked to neurological issues over time.
Can Dogs Eat Honey?
As a pet parent, you’ll know how important it is to feed your dog the right diet. A few extra calories and they’ll gain weight, too much fat and they might develop pancreatitis, and a dog food deficient in vitamins and minerals could cause them to become unwell.
Top 5 reasons to drink water
It is generally recommended that adults drink at least eight 8-ounce glasses of water per day, although the exact amount of water needed can vary based on factors such as age, gender, weight, and activity level.
Is Coconut Milk Good For You?
Coconut milk is used in many Indian and Southeast Asian dishes and has a rich, creamy flavor. Find out whether or not coconut milk is good for you.
On Nutrition: More on bone broth
A recent column on the value of bone broth brought two questions. "I have a friend whose daughter fell and has a jaw fracture with the medical advice that she is to have (a) liquid diet for six weeks. Then I just read your article on bone broth!! I will tell my friend, but wonder how long you need to boil the bones? Also do you have recipes for the other high nutrition formulas you mentioned? I would love to give some help to my friend for her daughter. Thank you, Janice M."
Grape Jelly Party Meatballs - Crock Pot
Looking for a quick and easy appetizer that you can literally throw in a crockpot and leave? This is the recipe you want. These meatballs are a go to for entertaining. With a limited amount of simple ingredients, you can be ready to serve up perfectly glazed sweet and tangy meatballs. The crock pot does all the work and keeps them as long as the party lasts (or until you're out of meatballs)
How Big Do Peace Lilies Get?
Peace lilies are popular houseplants around the world and for good reason. These plants have beautiful green foliage and large leaves, as well as eye-catching flowers and spathes that add a touch of elegance to any indoor space. Just as well, this plant is very easy to grow indoors, as long as its plant parents can mimic the tropical conditions of its native Central America. They are also very low maintenance, so even inexperienced plant owners can enjoy their presence in their homes.
Lidl Is Recalling Its Favorina Advent Calendar Over Potential Salmonella Contamination
Foodborne illnesses cause an estimated 48 million people a year to fall ill in the United States, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Around 1.35 million people in the U.S. get sick due to Salmonella, which are bacteria found in the intestines of both animals and people. About 26,500 cases require hospitalization and 420 cases end in death, per the CDC. Understandably, the risk of salmonella exposure has caused Lidl to recall Favorina Advent Calendars voluntarily. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the recalled calendars contain chocolates with a creamy filling and weigh 8.4 ounces.
