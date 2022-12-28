Read full article on original website
Popculture
'Today Show' Reveals Al Roker's Replacement
Somara Theodore, a meteorologist from WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., replaced Al Roker for the Today Show on Tuesday morning. Theodore is the normal meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has also appeared on CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
Remembering the artists, filmmakers, actors and writers we lost in 2022
So many giants of the arts world left us in 2022 — here are just a few of the actors, writers, filmmakers, artists and performers who died in the past year, listed chronologically below by the dates of their deaths. Sidney Poitier: actor, activist, and trailblazing heartthrobPoitier first became...
To peer into Earth's deep time, meet a hardy mineral known as the Time Lord
The oldest known Earth stuff that remains on the surface of our planet is a mineral that's been called the "Time Lord" because it's so incredibly good at keeping geologic time. The mineral is zircon, and scientists have found bits of it that formed 4.37 billion years ago, not too...
Andy Cohen pokes fun at CNN's booze-free New Year's Eve special: 'Do I have a pocket full of edibles?'
The time has come to bid adieu to 2022. Here's how celebrities including Andy Cohen, Anderson Cooper and Bad Bunny are ringing in 2023.
A look at where Iran demonstrations are headed after over 100 days of public protests
NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Columbia Global Senior Advisor Kian Tajbakhsh about the protests in Iran, which have continued for more than 100 days. Ari Shapiro has been one of the hosts of All Things Considered, NPR's award-winning afternoon newsmagazine, since 2015. During his first two years on the program, listenership to All Things Considered grew at an unprecedented rate, with more people tuning in during a typical quarter-hour than any other program on the radio.
