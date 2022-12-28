Read full article on original website
LONG-TIME NHL COACH MARC CRAWFORD MAKING A RETURN BEHIND THE BENCH IN EUROPE
After parting ways with the Chicago Blackhawks in May, Marc Crawford was left without a coaching job and the 61-year-old wanted to be behind a bench for a 33rd consecutive season. Crawford was unable to land a job before the start of the 2022-23 season, but now he has and...
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Weekly: Pastrnak, DeBrusk, Locmeils & More
Despite a three-day holiday break in the last seven days, it certainly was an eventful week for the Boston Bruins with three games sandwiched around their break. The theme of the week was comebacks for the Black and Gold who still sit on top of the NHL standings with a 27-4-3 record.
NHL
PROSPECTS: Korchinski Leads Blackhawks Prospects in Points
The Canadian defenseman recorded three assists in two games throughout the tournament. In the second and third day of actions, Sweden and Canada both took on Germany and came out victorious fighting for the top spot of the Group A division of the competition. F Victor Stjernborg, Sweden. In the...
NHL
SAY WHAT - 'PLAY FOR EACH OTHER'
After scoring the game winning goal in Seattle, Jonathan Huberdeau reflects on the win over the Kraken. "Yeah, especially after a tough loss here, going there obviously we knew it was going to be hard, but we stuck with it. Showed some character in the third period and found a way to win. We needed that it was huge, to get ahead in the standings as well."
NBC Sports
WATCH: Frederic wins fight vs. Bahl, then scores opening goal for Bruins
Trent Frederic gave the Boston Bruins a boost of energy by dropping his gloves for an entertaining fight in Wednesday night's road game versus the New Jersey Devils. The Bruins forward got tangled up with Devils defenseman Kevin Bahl after a whistle in the first period. The wrestling match eventually turned into an actual fight. After struggling at first, Frederic closed strong and managed to land several right-handed punches.
NHL
Heika's Take: Another third period comeback in classic Stars fashion
Dallas led 17-7 in shots on goal during the third period, dominating the final frame with a goal from Hintz in the last minute of regulation. The Stars are developing a reputation as one of the best third period teams in the NHL, and Tuesday was a great example. Dallas...
Aleksander Barkov’s hat trick paves way for Florida Panthers rout over Montreal Canadiens
Have a night, Aleksander Barkov.
Kings rally, edge Avalanche 5-4 in shootout
DENVER (AP) — Adrian Kempe scored the shootout winner and the Los Angeles Kings rallied from two goals down in the third period to beat Colorado 5-4 on Thursday night and snap a nine-game losing streak to the Avalanche. Trailing 4-2 entering the the third, Alex Iafallo scored on...
NHL
Maple Leafs fined $100,000 for violating collective bargaining agreement
NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League announced today that it has fined the Toronto Maple Leafs' organization $100,000 for the team's travel to St. Louis on Dec. 26, 2022. This team activity was in violation of Article 16.5(b) of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the NHL and the NHL Players' Association.
NHL
MTL@TBL: What you need to know
TAMPA - After a quick holiday break, the Canadiens (15-16-3) are back in action against the Lightning (20-11-1) at Amalie Arena on Wednesday. Here's what you need to know heading into tonight's game:. 1. The Canadiens embark on the second leg of their seven-game road trip with stops in Tampa,...
NHL
Colorado's Steady 'Cog'
Andrew Cogliano on the longevity of his impressive career and sharing his veteran insight as the Avs continue to battle injuries. Just the second player to play in 700-consecutive games to start their career. Co-Rookie of the Year for the 2007-08 season. A free-agent just one time. 1,171 games to date still leaving a nightly impact at age 35. If there's anything more impressive than those stunning statistics is veteran center of the Colorado Avalanche Andrew Cogliano's humility and character.
NHL
'FIGHT THE REST OF THE WAY'
With the playoff race already heating up, the Flames know how crucial every game is from this point forward. Between the travel, jam-packed schedule and mandatory rest days, mid-season practice time comes at a premium in this league. Guess you better make the most of it!. "Yeah, that was a...
NHL
SEA-ING IS BELIEVING
SEATTLE - There must be something in the coffee. Whatever the flavour, it's fair to say that being a stone's throw from the world-famous Pike Place Market has allowed the Flames to consistently brew up something special in the Emerald City. They're now a perfect three-and-oh all time at Seattle's...
NHL
3 'Star' keys to success for United States against Slovakia at WJC
NHL Network analyst Starman says being relentless, success on face-offs will be vital. The NHL Network will air every game of the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia, and Moncton, New Brunswick. It includes comprehensive coverage of the United States National Junior Team (1-0-0-0), which will play...
NHL
Capitals Loan Lucas Johansen to Hershey
ARLINGTON, Va. - The Washington Capitals have loaned defenseman Lucas Johansen to the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. Johansen, 25, has appeared in two games with Washington this season. The 6'2", 180-pound defenseman made his NHL debut...
NHL
Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 2, Rangers 1 - SO
Radio broadcaster Dave Mishkin recaps Tampa Bay's shootout victory over the Rangers on Thursday. This contest between the Lightning and Rangers was one of the most entertaining of the season so far. It featured playoff-like intensity and Vezina-Trophy-caliber goaltending from Andrei Vasilevskiy and Igor Shesterkin. Through three periods and overtime,...
NHL
Gibson makes 49 saves for Ducks in shootout win against Golden Knights
ANAHEIM -- John Gibson made a season-high 49 saves and did not allow a goal in the shootout for the Anaheim Ducks in a 3-2 win against the Vegas Golden Knights at Honda Center on Wednesday. Gibson was unavailable the previous five games because of an undisclosed injury. "That's my...
NHL
Need to Know: Bruins vs. Sabres
BOSTON - While the excitement is building for Monday's Winter Classic at Fenway Park, the Bruins still have another game to play before then as they welcome the Buffalo Sabres to TD Garden for a New Year's Eve matinée. As such, the Black & Gold are aiming to keep...
NHL
WJC RECAP - 29.12.22
Topi Ronni, William Stromgren pick up wins on Thursday. Flames prospects Topi Ronni and William Stromgren picked up wins with Finland and Sweden on Thursday at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship. Finland 3, Latvia 0. Ronni and Finland picked up their second win of the tournament on Thursday, shutting...
NHL
Seguin scores twice for Stars in win against Wild
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Tyler Seguin scored twice for the Dallas Stars in a 4-1 win against the Minnesota Wild at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday. Wyatt Johnston had a goal and an assist, and Jake Oettinger made 23 saves for the Stars (22-9-6), who went 2-for-3 on the power play and are 6-1-1 in their past eight games.
