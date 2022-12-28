ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

Princeton student found dead on campus died by suicide: Officials

By Emily Shapiro
 3 days ago

A Princeton University student who was found dead on the New Jersey campus this fall died by suicide, the prosecutor's office said Wednesday.

The body of 20-year-old Misrach Ewunetie was found near university tennis courts on Oct. 20, nearly one week after she went missing.

William Thomas Cain/Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: FILE - A man walks on campus at Princeton University, Feb. 4, 2020 in Princeton, New Jersey.
An autopsy by the Middlesex Regional Medical Examiner's Office has determined she died from "bupropion, escitalopram and hydroxyzine toxicity" and her death has been ruled a suicide, the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office said. Bupropion and escitalopram are antidepressants. Hydroxyzine is an antihistamine.

"Our hearts go out of Misrach’s family and friends, and to the wider campus community that has been shaken by this tragedy," the university said in a statement on Wednesday. "Losing a member of our community is always difficult. The long wait for definitive news about what led to her death has been challenging for all of us, and especially for those close to Misrach."

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide or worried about a friend or loved one, help is available. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 [TALK] for free, confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

ABC News' Nicole Mclean contributed to this report.

Reid A
3d ago

It is so sad that these younger kids can't cope with life, it seems like the age of social media has something to do with it. Young people many times don't know how to interact with others.

Eh Whatever
3d ago

Too much stress & pressure put on college kids for perfect grades etc. I always tell my college age girl to do her best, but never ever stress over grades or anything, we will fix it together. Im sorry for the family's loss.

Sandra Corless
4d ago

My condolences to her family and friends she left behind its sad also that she chose that route. Maybe there were signs and people in her everyday life missed them😔🙏

