Cops give chilling update in missing Madalina Cojocari case as they say parents ‘clearly’ know more about disappearance

A MISSING child's parents "clearly" know more about their daughter's disappearance than they're letting on, according to new statements from a police captain.

Madalina Cojocari, 11, has not been seen at school since mid-November.

11-year-old Madalina Cojocari has been missing since late November

The FBI released security footage of the 11-year-old getting off a school bus on November 21, the last time she was seen in public.

Her parents, Diana Cojocari, 37, and stepfather, Christopher Palmiter, 60, hadn't reported her missing until December 15.

"This is a serious case of a child whose parents clearly are not telling us everything they know," Captain Jennifer Thompson said in a Facebook video.

Thompson continued: "One of the challenges in this case - simply put - we were not notified she was gone. We were delayed three weeks."

Madalina's parents allegedly told investigators their daughter went missing on November 23, more than three weeks before her disappearance was reported.

Both guardians were arrested on December 17 and charged with failing to report a child's disappearance to law enforcement, according to police records.

The mother's bond was set at $250,000 - Palmiter's was set at $200,000.

Both parents are scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Madalina was described to police as a brown-haired, four-foot-ten-inch girl who loves horses and ice cream.

Anyone with information on the missing child is asked to call the Cornelius Police Department at 704-892-7773.

Chilling details revealed

According to records obtained by Queen City News, Diana believed her husband "put the family in danger."

Diana told police she fought with Palmiter on the night of November 23, the last night the couple reports seeing their child.

Madalina went to bed at 10pm while her parents argued.

Following the fight, the husband drove from their North Carolina home to a family member's house in Michigan.

Allegedly, neither parent knew of their child's whereabouts following the fight - neither reports seeing her since.

According to arrest records, the mother said she "might start a conflict" with her husband if she reported Madalina missing.

Police executed a search warrant at the family's home on Wednesday.

The findings from the search warrant will likely be revealed in the next court hearing, scheduled for December 28.

