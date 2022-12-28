ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

KAAL-TV

Suspect in deaths of Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities in Pennsylvania arrested a suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death in their beds more than a month ago, local Police Chief James Fry said Friday. The killings initially mystified law enforcement and shook the...
MOSCOW, ID
KAAL-TV

Alfalfa sprout recall tied to salmonella outbreak expanded

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska company on Friday expanded a recall of alfalfa sprouts after more than a dozen cases of salmonella were linked to the food. SunSprouts Enterprises doubled its recall that was first announced Thursday, Nebraska health officials said. The 1,406 pounds (638 kilograms) of raw sprouts were distributed in 4-ounce and 2.5-pound (113-gram and 1.13-kilogram) packages to food service and grocery customers in the Midwest between late November and mid-December.
NEBRASKA STATE
KAAL-TV

Google to pay Indiana $20 million to resolve privacy suit

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Google will pay Indiana $20 million to resolve the state’s lawsuit against the technology giant over allegedly deceptive location tracking practices, state Attorney General Todd Rokita announced. Rokitas filed a separate lawsuit against Google when negotiations between the company and a coalition of state attorneys...
INDIANA STATE
KAAL-TV

JUUL agrees to pay $5 million over advertising to Iowa youth

(ABC 6 News) – Wednesday, Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller announced that JUUL Labs Inc. will update its advertising and retail practices, and pay $5 million over a four-year period in order to resolve potential violations of Iowa’s Deceptive Trade Practices Act. “This agreement strikes a balance in...
IOWA STATE
KAAL-TV

Massachusetts’ anti-Trump GOP governor ends time in office

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker, an anti-Trump Republican who easily won reelection four years ago, learned his earliest political lessons listening to his Democratic mother and Republican father hashing out the issues of the day. “My parents were married for 60 years before my mom died and...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
KAAL-TV

4 suspects charged in fatal Mall of America shooting

(KSTP) – Formal charges have been filed against multiple people suspected of having a role in a fatal shooting at Mall of America late last week. According to court records, prosecutors have charged 18-year-old TaeShawn Adams-Wright and 17-year-old Lavon Semaj Longstreet with one count each of second-degree intentional murder and second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
KAAL-TV

St. Charles PD gifted AEDs from grant through U of M Medical School

(ABC 6 News) – The St. Charles Police Department was gifted new Automatic External Defibrillators (AEDs) from a Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust grant through the University of Minnesota Medical School. The $18.8 million grant aims to provide state law enforcement agencies and first responders across...
SAINT CHARLES, MN
KAAL-TV

Life has literally been a beach for NJ coastal expert

PORT REPUBLIC, N.J. (AP) — Like many kids at the Jersey Shore, Stewart Farrell loved going to the beach, playing on the sand and swimming in the ocean in and around Asbury Park. But unlike other kids, who were content to ride the waves on surfboards, Farrell scrutinized the...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
KAAL-TV

80-year-old California store owner who shot robber dies

NORCO, Calif. (AP) — An 80-year-old Southern California liquor store owner who opened fire with a shotgun and wounded a would-be armed robber this summer has died, the store reported Tuesday. Craig Cope died Tuesday morning, and a memorial at Norco Market & Liquor will be held at a...
NORCO, CA

