ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Voices: Mel C has taken a stand that doesn’t go far enough

By Harriet Williamson
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28zWaW_0jweXUw500

Praise be to Mel C . The former Spice Girl has pulled out of her New Year’s Eve gig in Poland , citing “issues that do not align with communities’’ she supports. Fans have speculated that the decision is due to Poland’s treatment of its LGBT+ community, and she has been praised as a “hero” on social media by the writer Owen Jones.

According to the 2022 report by ILGA-Europe , Poland has the worst record on LGBT+ rights among EU countries. Currently, same-sex marriage and civil unions are not legally recognised in Poland, and same-sex couples have no legal right to adopt. Some towns in Poland have designated themselves “LGBT ideology-free zones” since 2019.

But – and it’s a big one – Sporty Spice has not gone into further detail or confirmed that her choice is due to support for the LGBT+ community in Poland and around the world. She’s taken a stand, but it’s been left ambiguous as to which “communities” she’s standing with. If you’re going to support the rights of LGBT+ folks, do it with your whole chest, says I.

After the David Beckham fiasco – remember, our “national labrador” and the most significant Spice Girl other half signed a reported £150m deal with Qatar to be an ambassador for their World Cup – the bar feels low. Beckham was seen as a gay icon after posing on the cover of Attitude magazine back in 2002, and the disappointment about his stance on Qatar was palpable.

So Mel C had an opportunity here. Yes, she’s pulled out of her Poland show, but she needs to tell us why, without ambiguity, for this to really be a win for humanity, tolerance, LGBT+ rights and, well, love.

Now, I have more affection for Mel C than I do fellow Spice Girl Geri Halliwell, of the seminal Union Jack minidress. Mel C wasn’t the one pictured hugging Nadine Dorries – who has a long anti-LGBT+ rights voting record – like they’re on the first night of a rosé-addled girls’ holiday at the Euros final at Wembley. That was Geri.

And Mel C didn’t give a 1996 interview to The Spectator where she trilled: “We Spice Girls are true Thatcherites. Thatcher was the first Spice Girl, the pioneer of our ideology – Girl Power.” Again, that was Geri – and in an interview with The Independent , Mel C confirmed that she does not agree.

Aside from, you know, taking away free milk for school children, introducing the Poll Tax, breaking the unions and decimating social housing stock, Thatcher is famous for bringing in Section 28, a deeply harmful series of laws that prohibited the “promotion of homosexuality”. One of the most devastating impacts was in schools, where teachers couldn’t educate kids about LGBT+ relationships or what different families can look like. They were reticent – and this lasted into the early 2000s – about tackling homophobic bullying.

So it seems to me that Ginger Spice – and David Beckham – haven’t exactly covered themselves in glory when it comes to the LGBT+ community. After the comedian (and to my mind, absolute national treasure) Joe Lycett shredded a fake £10k in protest of Beckham’s decision to take Qatar’s money and promote the World Cup, Beckham released the most milquetoast of belated statements , which did not mention LGBT+ rights at all.

The Polish state broadcaster TVP reportedly claimed that Mel C had withdrawn from the Zakopane gig “under the pressure of online comments”. By keeping her reasons vague, Sporty Spice is perhaps allowing the narrative to be shaped for her. She was the winner of Attitude ’s Honorary Gay Award this year – and if she’s really keen on being an ally, we need to hear it loud, clear and proud.

In a world where the humanity of LGBT+ folks is still under threat and our choices of who to love criminalised in 70 nations, I want to see straight allies really raising their voices when and where it counts.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Andrew Tate: A ‘multi-millionaire’ kickboxer and once self-proclaimed misogynist

Social media influencer Andrew Tate rose to notoriety in 2016 when he was removed from British TV show Big Brother over a video that appeared to show him hitting a woman with a belt.A former kickboxing world champion, 36-year-old Tate amassed millions of followers across Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok.He claimed in an interview with Piers Morgan this month that he was the “most googled man on earth”, but Google Trends ranked him the eighth most searched person globally in 2022.His commentary across social media platforms has been met with controversy.In 2017, he was banned on Twitter for saying...
ILLINOIS STATE
OK! Magazine

Madonna Sparks Criticism After Sharing More Facetuned Snapshots Of Trip To Africa: 'Don't Forget To Wear The Gucci Hat'

Madonna took to Instagram to share a montage of photos and videos of a trip to Malawi. "Back that up to the Beat……in Malawi 🇲🇼🖤🇲🇼❤️🇲🇼💚" She captioned the post on Friday, December 30. "Streaming on all platforms now !! @raisingmalawi."However, some of her followers were less than impressed by the clips, with fans criticizing everything from her bizarre appearance in the heavily edited photos and the fact that she was using the video to promote her music, to her decision to visit the village drabbed in expensive, designer clothing.MADONNA LOOKS UNRECOGNIZABLE IN NEW FILTERED PHOTO PROMOTING HER LATEST SINGLEMalawi, which...
The Independent

UK climate group calls temporary halt to disruptive protests

The U.K. division of climate change protest group Extinction Rebellion says its activists would temporarily stop blocking busy roads, gluing themselves to buildings and engaging in other acts of civil disobedience because such methods have not achieved their desired effects.“As we ring in the new year, we make a controversial resolution to temporarily shift away from public disruption as a primary tactic," the group said in a New Year's Eve website post. “We recognize and celebrate the power of disruption to raise the alarm and believe that constantly evolving tactics is a necessary approach.”To further its goals of getting...
The Independent

Nearly half of Brits say Prince Harry should lose his title, survey suggests

A new poll has found that nearly half of the British public think that the Duke of Sussex should have his title removed following his and the Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix docuseries.The YouGov survey, commissioned by The Times, found that 44 per cent of respondents said Prince Harry should lose the royal title, while 32 per cent thought the opposite.Meanwhile, the same proportion said they now felt more sympathy for the Prince and Princess of Wales after the tell-all documentary, titled Harry and Meghan, was released last month.Around a fifth (23 per cent) said the six-episode series made them...
The Independent

Third of Britons think government has done ‘nothing’ well since 2019, poll shows

A third of British people think the government has done nothing well since 2019, according to polling that warns ambitious “red meat” policies no longer work.Research by the Policy Exchange think tank suggested trust has fallen amid rising fears over the cost of living and NHS crisis, and that even Conservative voters have a “net negative view” of the government on major issues.When asked what the government had done well on since the last general election, when Boris Johnson won a large majority, 30 per cent of people wrote “nothing” and many more answered similarly.Other responses to the open...
The Independent

Record number of migrants crossed Channel to UK in 2022

A record 45,756 migrants crossed the Channel to the UK in 2022, Government figures show.The last crossings of the year took place on Christmas Day, when 90 people made the journey from France in two boats.The Ministry of Defence (MoD) recorded no further crossings for the remaining six days of 2022 amid bad weather conditions.The provisional annual total for 2022 is a record high and is 60% up on the 28,526 recorded for the whole of 2021, but it is lower than the 60,000 that Home Office officials previously estimated could make the journey during the year.Over the last 12...
The Independent

Nottingham Forest fans’ homophobic chanting condemned by LGBT group

Chelsea’s official LGBT supporters group has condemned homophobic chanting from Nottingham Forest fans.Offensive chants were heard at regular intervals during Sunday’s Premier League match at the City Ground, which was shown live on Sky Sports.The PA news agency understands Forest are investigating the matter.A tweet from Chelsea Pride read: “We totally condemn the Chelsea Rent Boy chant that can be heard at the City Ground.“Time to call this out the game is live on @SkySportsPL This is now classed as a hate crime.”Forest’s own LGBT group said it was embarrassed and ashamed by the abuse and apologised on behalf of those responsible.A twitter post from LGBTQ+ Trickies read: “From all genuine #NFFC fans, please accept our apologies, not only do we hope @NottPolFootball will do their best to take action, we would hope @NFFC release a statement condoning (sic) this and take necessary action.“We are embarrassed and ashamed.” Read More Charity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aideUkraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow live
New York Post

Scotland police deflect blame after being blasted for report describing pedophiles as ‘minor-attracted people’

Police in Scotland have sparked outrage for describing pedophiles as “minor-attracted people” in a report. Officials said the language in the year-end report was based on terminology used by the European Union. In a year-end report, Chief Constable Iain Livingstone said police have worked on a project that’s main agenda is “to develop understanding and approach to avoid the victimization of children by engaging Minor-Attracted People (MAPs) and providing them with the necessary support, treatment and guidance to help prevent criminal activities.” The phrasing in the report drew criticism from many in Scotland who said the police were normalizing sex crimes against children, Scotland Daily...
The Independent

Pakistan Tourism account slammed for sharing ‘sexist’ video of couple in cable car

A well-followed Twitter account representing tourism in Pakistan has attracted criticism for sharing a viral video that followers say is sexist and inappropriate.The video, which was posted by the tourism-focused account on Christmas Day, shows a couple arguing on a cable car in the country.In the clip, a woman riding a cable car tells her partner she is afraid of heights. When her male partner becomes annoyed with her, he threatens to open the safety bar on the cable car to throw her off.The woman in the video seems visibly frightened, and asks her partner to forgive her before touching...
The Independent

EU chief celebrates 'immense achievements' of member Croatia

The chief of the European Union visited Croatia on Sunday to celebrate the “immense achievements” of the last nation admitted to the EU, which switched to using the euro and joined the world’s largest passport-free travel area on New Year's Day.European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen met with leaders of Croatia and Slovenia at the Bregana border crossing between the two Balkan countries, which became obsolete in the first minutes of 2023 as the Schengen Area was expanded to include Croatia. At midnight on Saturday, Croatia also relegated its national currency, the kuna, to history and changed to...
The Independent

New Year’s Day Parade returns to streets of London

Revellers have lined the streets for London’s New Year’s Day Parade to help welcome in 2023.Entertainers from across the globe brought a colourful carnival of culture to the West End as the event moved from Piccadilly to Parliament Square for the first time since 2020 due to the pandemic.The three-and-a-half-hour parade – dubbed by Toploader, one of the bands making an appearance, as the “perfect hangover cure” – features more than 8,000 performers in 70 performance groups.Bob Bone, founder of the London’s New Year’s Day Parade, has helped turn it into an annual tradition since the inaugural parade in 1987.This...
The Independent

Sight of Easter eggs on supermarket shelves leaves Twitter users confused

Shoppers have taken to social media to express their confusion and frustration over Easter eggs already being on sale in UK supermarkets.Despite the Christmas period ending just a few days ago, stores have begun preparing their shelves for another big annual event – Easter, which falls on April 9 this year.However, shoppers do not appear to be happy, with some supermarkets reportedly stocking Easter Eggs as early as December 28.Hey @Tesco, going big on Easter Eggs 4 days after Christmas Day (photo taken in your Bethnal Green store this afternoon) is…. Well, it’s just pissing everybody off. Any thoughts? pic.twitter.com/ciz08V4hHZ—...
The Independent

Lula inauguration: Queues begin forming in Brasilia for ceremony

People have started flocking to Brasilia to see Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva inaugurated as Brazil’s president.The president-elect will be sworn in on Sunday, 1 January, to assume office for a third time.Defeated president Jair Bolsonaro will not be at the ceremony, having left for the US on Friday.The ceremony will take place at Esplanade of Ministries, where congress buildings are located.Around 300,000 people are expected to pack the streets of the capital for the inauguration.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Women in Afghanistan serving ‘life sentence’ under Taliban rule, Independent journalist saysAdam Kinzinger: GOP representative believes Trump will be charged over Jan 6 riotTiananmen Square: China raises national flag to mark first day of 2023
The Independent

Benedict death paves way for protocols to guide future popes

There was no tolling of the bells of St. Peter’s Basilica, no solemn announcement by a Vatican monsignor to the faithful in the square. A fisherman’s ring did not get smashed and the diplomatic corps were not mobilized to send official delegations to Rome.The death of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI passed in an entirely un-papal-like manner Saturday, with a two-sentence announcement from the Vatican press office, making clear once and for all that Benedict stopped being pope a decade ago. The rituals of his passing were less like the ones of a pontiff, monarch or Vicar of Christ on...
The Independent

Rachel Riley says she shares MBE with those fighting against anti-Jewish racism

Countdown star Rachel Riley said she shares her MBE with those “fighting anti-Jewish racism” as she is honoured for her efforts to raise awareness of the Holocaust and combat antisemitism.The TV presenter and mathematician, whose mother is Jewish, has been honoured for her services to Holocaust education as an avid campaigner in the New Year Honours list.She wrote on Twitter on Friday: “Incredibly proud to have just been awarded an MBE for services to Holocaust education.“Grateful to everyone who has sent well wishes and support over the years.Incredibly proud to have just been awarded an MBE for services to Holocaust...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
321K+
Post
513M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy