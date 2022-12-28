ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

musictimes.com

GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live

GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
Matthew C. Woodruff

Blind Mystic Baba Vanga Made Four Predictions for 2023 Before Her Death

Mystic Baba Vanga passed away in 1996, but not before leaving behind a series of future predictions all the way to 5079. Step aside Nostradamus, this mystical fortune teller’s followers claim she has an 85% success rate with her predictions thus far and has predicted everything from the 9/11 Twin Tower attacks to Brexit. Born in Bulgaria in 1910, Baba Vanga became well known during the second world war, and was the subject of a 2011 documentary called ‘The Visible and Invisible World’. She has left predictions until 5079.
The Daily Telegram

Lenawee Smiles: Technology is trying to take over our lives

Arrrghhhh. I bought an iWatch. I think that is what it is called. It was a bargain on Amazon. I bought it because I was told that if, while wearing it, I fell and didn’t pop up within five minutes, it would send out an alarm, and three fire trucks, six police cars, seven ambulances and a partridge in a pear tree would arrive to assist me to my feet.  ...
The Guardian

A meeting with a Hollywood madam in 1990

On 11 February 1990, the Observer sat down with Hollywood madam Alex Adams (a pseudonym among many; her real name was Elizabeth) and her dozen Persian cats to explore the Tinseltown demi-monde and listen to her ‘drop names no magazine could print’. Heidi Fleiss might be better known,...
LOS ANGELES, CA

