Read full article on original website
Related
wccsradio.com
FIRST RESPONDERS HAVE A BUSY FRIDAY
Indiana County First responders had a very busy day on Friday. Along with a physical rescue that required Homer City and Indiana fire departments to assist with extrication of a trauma patient that happened Friday morning, Homer City Fire Department and Citizens’ Ambulance were called back out for another physical rescue at 11:22 a.m. along Twolick Farm Lane.
Two homes catch fire in Bellefonte, one deemed total loss
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Bellefonte family is displaced after a Friday night blaze gutted their home and even caught another residence next to it on fire all before the New Year. Firefighters were called to the 700 block of Water Street in Spring Township at 6:40 p.m. for a structure fire, Undine Fire Captain […]
wccsradio.com
PHYSICAL RESCUE CALL SENDS SEVERAL FIRST RESPONDERS TO CENTER TOWNSHIP
Several first responders were busy this morning with a physical rescue call. Indiana County 911 initially dispatched Homer City Fire Department to assist with Citizens’ Ambulance around 7:22 a.m. for a physical rescue along 9th Street in Center Township. Initial reports say it was to extricate a trauma patient. Fire crews were then dispatched to set up a landing zone a couple minutes later.
abc23.com
Patton Township Sinkhole
Dozens of residents have been displaced, and their townhomes abandoned, since Christmas weekend after a sinkhole opened up in their neighborhood. The large sinkhole appeared in the parking lot of the Park Forest residential area in Patton Township sometime over the weekend. Residents living along Amblewood Way were forced to...
fox8tv.com
Punxsutawney House Fire
Authorities in Jefferson County say a morning fire has displaced a family of eight in Punxsutawney. Crews were dispatched to the home, located along the 700 block of West Mahoning Street, around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. Officials say 3 adults, 4 children and one adult child reside at the home, and...
Red Cross called to help family after Blair County fire
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Red Cross was called in to help a family after a Thursday morning house fire in Martinsburg. Crews were called to Albright Lane in Martinsburg on Dec. 29, when neighbors reported they saw smoke coming from the home. Martinsburg Fire Chief Randy Acker said they were able to get in […]
Sinkhole forces State College residents out of homes
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — On Christmas Day, residents in 18 State College townhomes were forced to leave after a water main break and a large sinkhole opened up in the parking lot One resident, Mollie Ann Craig, and her boyfriend were returning to their home located in the Georgetown Townhomes when they discovered a […]
3,500 pound natural gas main crashes into Westmoreland County family's home
ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County family is waiting to find out if they can return to their home after a 12-inch natural gas main broke loose from its supports and slid 700 feet into their house. Anthony Ford walked into his Allegheny Township home a few days ago and immediately knew there was something wrong."I smelled gas," Ford said.Moments later, Ford found where it was coming from."I went into the basement to check everything out, and there was a huge, giant pipe in our house," Ford said.Specifically, a 12-inch yet-to-be-buried gas line that somehow broke free from...
Teen rushed to UPMC Altoona after tow truck crash on I-99
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A teen and his passenger were taken to UPMC Altoona after crashing into a tow truck that was responding to another crash on I-99, troopers say. A tow truck from Exclusive Towing was traveling in the left lane on I-99 northbound Wednesday, Dec. 28, and attempted to turn left to use […]
wccsradio.com
MORE DETAILS RELEASED ON THURSDAY ACCIDENT IN INDIANA BOROUGH
More details were released concerning an accident on Thursday in Indiana borough. Police Chief Justin Shawl said the accident happened at 7:32 p.m. and the 1000 block of Philadelphia street involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. During the investigation, it was discovered Michael Ream was driving a pickup truck and pulling out from a parking lot on to Philadelphia Street. He collided at low speed with Jacqueline McCullough, who was pushing a bicycle on the sidewalk.
Cambria County commercial building fire started from a heating unit
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Several different fire companies worked to put out a fire that engulfed Caddy’s garage building in Portage Borough on Tuesday morning. On Dec. 27 around 3:17 a.m., first responders were sent to the 1000 block of Main Street for a report of a commercial building fire. The Portage fire chief […]
wccsradio.com
TWO STOLEN CARS IN BLAIRSVILLE BOROUGH FOUND
Two stolen cars in Blairsville Borough Tuesday night were found over the last 24 hours. Blairsville Borough Police Chief Lou Sacco said that a white Nissan Murano was found this morning in a driveway along the 100 block of West Chestnut Street. The car was initially reported stolen from a home, also along West Chestnut Street, around 11:41 p.m. Tuesday night.
Pa. family of 8 displaced by morning fire; 2 hospitalized days after Christmas
Due to a treacherous morning fire that tore through a home, a Punxsutawney family of eight has been displaced days after the Christmas holiday. It all happened when crews in Jefferson County were called to the home, located along the 700 block of West Mahoning Street, around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, where the fire reportedly started in one bedroom on the first floor and ended up spreading to the second floor and attic.
wccsradio.com
PSP REPORTS: THEFT, PLUMVILLE CRASH
State Police have released information about a theft that happened along Lions Health camp Road in Armstrong Township earlier this month. Troopers say that between December 1st and 13th, an unnamed 42-year-old woman from McIntyre unlawfully took a propane heater from where she lived after losing the home in a tax sale to a woman from Penn Run. The value of the heater is $500.
DA: Police justified in shooting of Johnstown man in November
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole W. Ziccarelli announced police were justified in their use of deadly force following a high-speed, multi-county chase that left a Johnstown man dead. Krysten Pretlor, 35, died from a gunshot wound following a 45-mile multi-county police chase that put people’s lives in danger. Ziccarelli said […]
State College townhomes deemed ‘unsafe’ after sinkhole, water main break on Christmas
Walt Schneider, agency director at Centre Region Code Administration, said there are observable structural issues with a number of units due to a sinkhole and a broken water main.
wccsradio.com
DETAILS ANNOUNCED INTO METH INVESTIGATION IN CENTER TOWNSHIP
State Police have announced details about a meth manufacturing investigation in Center Township. Troopers say they were notified about the operation at 10:52 a.m. on December 18th. Troopers went to a residence at 1912 Route 56 East to investigate, and found precursors to the manufacture of methamphetamine through the one pot method. Troopers discovered in a search of the home a spent one pot and other items used in the manufacture of meth. The State Police Clandestine Laboratory Response Team was called out to the scene and inventoried and collected the evidence without incident.
Punxsutawney family left without a home after morning fire
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A family has been displaced after an early morning fire left their home a total loss just days before the new year. Crews were called to the fire on West Mahoning Street just after 7:30 a.m. A woman was reportedly trapped inside but was freed and taken to the hospital, Lindsey […]
Person dead after shooting in Penn Hills
PENN HILLS, Pa. — A person is dead after a shooting in Penn Hills. According to Allegheny County police, 911 was notified of a shooting in the 400 block of Hochberg Road at around 12:17 a.m. Saturday. Channel 11 has learned a party was going on when someone opened...
wccsradio.com
MORE DETAILS RELEASED ON FATAL DERRY TOWNSHIP FIRE
More details have been released concerning a fire in Derry Township on Christmas Eve that killed one person. Westmoreland County coroner Timothy Carson said in a release that the victim, 78-year-old Esther Ann McChesney, was trapped inside her home on Pizza Barn Road on Christmas Eve and died from her injuries.
Comments / 0