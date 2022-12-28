ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnstown, PA

Video: Boat gets stuck in frozen Pittsburgh river

PITTSBURGH, Penn. - A boat left in a Pittsburgh river will likely sink soon after getting stuck in a frozen river. Video from William Bara shows the boat practically buried by ice after temperatures dipped down to -5 degrees over Christmas weekend. A week later, the temperatures are in the 50s, which spells trouble for the boat, Bara told Storyful.
PITTSBURGH, PA
3,500 pound natural gas main crashes into Westmoreland County family's home

ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County family is waiting to find out if they can return to their home after a 12-inch natural gas main broke loose from its supports and slid 700 feet into their house. Anthony Ford walked into his Allegheny Township home a few days ago and immediately knew there was something wrong."I smelled gas," Ford said.Moments later, Ford found where it was coming from."I went into the basement to check everything out, and there was a huge, giant pipe in our house," Ford said.Specifically, a 12-inch yet-to-be-buried gas line that somehow broke free from...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Officials Warn About Alternative Heating

Soaring heating costs are causing some people to turn towards alternative hearing methods this winter. Some of these methods proving to be unsafe and resulting in fires or even carbon monoxide poisoning. The Energy Information Administration reported in its Winter Fuels Outlook that households who predominantly use oil or gas...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
Teen rushed to UPMC Altoona after tow truck crash on I-99

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A teen and his passenger were taken to UPMC Altoona after crashing into a tow truck that was responding to another crash on I-99, troopers say. A tow truck from Exclusive Towing was traveling in the left lane on I-99 northbound Wednesday, Dec. 28, and attempted to turn left to use […]
ALTOONA, PA
Punxsutawney family left without a home after morning fire

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A family has been displaced after an early morning fire left their home a total loss just days before the new year. Crews were called to the fire on West Mahoning Street just after 7:30 a.m. A woman was reportedly trapped inside but was freed and taken to the hospital, Lindsey […]
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
Penn Manor Towers residents in East Liberty dealing with flood damage

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Tenants at the Penn Manor Apartments in East Liberty are frustrated due to flooding damage that was sustained over the holiday weekend. Residents said maintenance came to help Monday afternoon, but claim they have no place to go. Pittsburgh police were informed that power is out, there is no heat and residents were evacuated. There are 55 units in the three-floor apartment building. "I got into my apartment and there is water everywhere," resident Gerald Webb said. "My neighbors came and told me we got to hurry up and get out."According to tenants, the problems began on Friday, when...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Punxsutawney House Fire

Authorities in Jefferson County say a morning fire has displaced a family of eight in Punxsutawney. Crews were dispatched to the home, located along the 700 block of West Mahoning Street, around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. Officials say 3 adults, 4 children and one adult child reside at the home, and...
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
Vehicle falls into sinkhole along residential street in Wilkinsburg

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A vehicle fell into a sinkhole along a residential street in Wilkinsburg.The sinkhole opened up sometime on Thursday evening along Biddle Avenue at the intersection of West Street. Viewer video shows a vehicle that had fallen into the sinkhole. Our news crew at the scene witnessed cones and barriers set up around the hole.We've reached out to Wilkinsburg Police for more information and an estimated timeframe on repairs, but have not heard back.Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
WILKINSBURG, PA
Code Orange air quality alert issued Thursday for parts of Allegheny County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Code Orange air quality alert has been issued this week because of unhealthy levels of pollution for sensitive groups of people.The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for the Liberty-Clairton area of Allegheny County on Thursday. The DEP said the alert includes Clairton City, Glassport, Liberty, Lincoln and Port Vue.There is also an alert Thursday for the Susquehanna Valley area, which includes Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York counties. "A strong overnight and morning temperature inversion and light winds will likely contribute to daily average concentrations of fine particulate matter in the Code Orange range on Thursday," a Wednesday release from the DEP said. On a Code Orange air quality day, the DEP recommends young children, the elderly, and those with respiratory problems limit outdoor activities. Residents and businesses are also strongly encouraged to help reduce ozone air pollution by driving less, limiting engine idling, refueling vehicles after dusk, and conserving electricity by raising the thermostat and turning off lights that aren't in use. 
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
FIRST RESPONDERS HAVE A BUSY FRIDAY

Indiana County First responders had a very busy day on Friday. Along with a physical rescue that required Homer City and Indiana fire departments to assist with extrication of a trauma patient that happened Friday morning, Homer City Fire Department and Citizens’ Ambulance were called back out for another physical rescue at 11:22 a.m. along Twolick Farm Lane.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
2 hospitalized after shooting in Homewood North

PITTSBURGH — Two people have been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Pittsburgh's Homewood North neighborhood Friday evening, a Pittsburgh public information officer tells Pittsburgh's Action News 4. Police were called to the 7100 block of Race Street around 9 p.m. One victim was shot and taken...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Patton Township Sinkhole

Dozens of residents have been displaced, and their townhomes abandoned, since Christmas weekend after a sinkhole opened up in their neighborhood. The large sinkhole appeared in the parking lot of the Park Forest residential area in Patton Township sometime over the weekend. Residents living along Amblewood Way were forced to...
PATTON, PA
PHYSICAL RESCUE CALL SENDS SEVERAL FIRST RESPONDERS TO CENTER TOWNSHIP

Several first responders were busy this morning with a physical rescue call. Indiana County 911 initially dispatched Homer City Fire Department to assist with Citizens’ Ambulance around 7:22 a.m. for a physical rescue along 9th Street in Center Township. Initial reports say it was to extricate a trauma patient. Fire crews were then dispatched to set up a landing zone a couple minutes later.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
MORE DETAILS RELEASED ON THURSDAY ACCIDENT IN INDIANA BOROUGH

More details were released concerning an accident on Thursday in Indiana borough. Police Chief Justin Shawl said the accident happened at 7:32 p.m. and the 1000 block of Philadelphia street involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. During the investigation, it was discovered Michael Ream was driving a pickup truck and pulling out from a parking lot on to Philadelphia Street. He collided at low speed with Jacqueline McCullough, who was pushing a bicycle on the sidewalk.
INDIANA, PA

