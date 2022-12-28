Read full article on original website
fox5ny.com
Video: Boat gets stuck in frozen Pittsburgh river
PITTSBURGH, Penn. - A boat left in a Pittsburgh river will likely sink soon after getting stuck in a frozen river. Video from William Bara shows the boat practically buried by ice after temperatures dipped down to -5 degrees over Christmas weekend. A week later, the temperatures are in the 50s, which spells trouble for the boat, Bara told Storyful.
One Fine Wine & Good Spirits store to temporarily close, another set to open
The Fine Wine & Good Spirits store in the Olympia Shopping Center at 4313 Walnut Street in McKeesport will close at 7 p.m. on Monday, January 2.
3,500 pound natural gas main crashes into Westmoreland County family's home
ALLEGHENY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County family is waiting to find out if they can return to their home after a 12-inch natural gas main broke loose from its supports and slid 700 feet into their house. Anthony Ford walked into his Allegheny Township home a few days ago and immediately knew there was something wrong."I smelled gas," Ford said.Moments later, Ford found where it was coming from."I went into the basement to check everything out, and there was a huge, giant pipe in our house," Ford said.Specifically, a 12-inch yet-to-be-buried gas line that somehow broke free from...
cranberryeagle.com
Butler County-owned garbage hauler increases garbage fee by 75% in neighboring community
A resident of Sewickley Hills in the northern part of Allegheny County is outraged that his fee for hauling garbage will increase by 75%, and he is accusing the borough and garbage hauler Valley Waste Services of Beaver Falls of corruption, malfeasance and price gouging. Valley Waste is owned by...
fox8tv.com
Officials Warn About Alternative Heating
Soaring heating costs are causing some people to turn towards alternative hearing methods this winter. Some of these methods proving to be unsafe and resulting in fires or even carbon monoxide poisoning. The Energy Information Administration reported in its Winter Fuels Outlook that households who predominantly use oil or gas...
wtae.com
Historic Mt. Washington church to close permanently following New Year's Eve service
PITTSBURGH — A historic church in Pittsburgh’s Mount Washington neighborhood is closing its doors. The Grandview United Presbyterian Church on Grandview Avenue will officially close after its final service on New Year’s Eve. For the past few years, congregant Greg Barton said the church has been run...
Teen rushed to UPMC Altoona after tow truck crash on I-99
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A teen and his passenger were taken to UPMC Altoona after crashing into a tow truck that was responding to another crash on I-99, troopers say. A tow truck from Exclusive Towing was traveling in the left lane on I-99 northbound Wednesday, Dec. 28, and attempted to turn left to use […]
6 transported to hospital after SUV crashes into tree in Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH — Six people were transported to area hospitals after a Jeep crashed into a tree in the South Shore neighborhood overnight. The crash occurred around 2 a.m. in the area of S. First and E. Carson streets. First responders found the vehicle smoking and against a tree, according to a Pittsburgh Public Safety report.
Punxsutawney family left without a home after morning fire
PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A family has been displaced after an early morning fire left their home a total loss just days before the new year. Crews were called to the fire on West Mahoning Street just after 7:30 a.m. A woman was reportedly trapped inside but was freed and taken to the hospital, Lindsey […]
Penn Manor Towers residents in East Liberty dealing with flood damage
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Tenants at the Penn Manor Apartments in East Liberty are frustrated due to flooding damage that was sustained over the holiday weekend. Residents said maintenance came to help Monday afternoon, but claim they have no place to go. Pittsburgh police were informed that power is out, there is no heat and residents were evacuated. There are 55 units in the three-floor apartment building. "I got into my apartment and there is water everywhere," resident Gerald Webb said. "My neighbors came and told me we got to hurry up and get out."According to tenants, the problems began on Friday, when...
fox8tv.com
Punxsutawney House Fire
Authorities in Jefferson County say a morning fire has displaced a family of eight in Punxsutawney. Crews were dispatched to the home, located along the 700 block of West Mahoning Street, around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. Officials say 3 adults, 4 children and one adult child reside at the home, and...
Vehicle falls into sinkhole along residential street in Wilkinsburg
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A vehicle fell into a sinkhole along a residential street in Wilkinsburg.The sinkhole opened up sometime on Thursday evening along Biddle Avenue at the intersection of West Street. Viewer video shows a vehicle that had fallen into the sinkhole. Our news crew at the scene witnessed cones and barriers set up around the hole.We've reached out to Wilkinsburg Police for more information and an estimated timeframe on repairs, but have not heard back.Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
Code Orange air quality alert issued Thursday for parts of Allegheny County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Code Orange air quality alert has been issued this week because of unhealthy levels of pollution for sensitive groups of people.The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for the Liberty-Clairton area of Allegheny County on Thursday. The DEP said the alert includes Clairton City, Glassport, Liberty, Lincoln and Port Vue.There is also an alert Thursday for the Susquehanna Valley area, which includes Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York counties. "A strong overnight and morning temperature inversion and light winds will likely contribute to daily average concentrations of fine particulate matter in the Code Orange range on Thursday," a Wednesday release from the DEP said. On a Code Orange air quality day, the DEP recommends young children, the elderly, and those with respiratory problems limit outdoor activities. Residents and businesses are also strongly encouraged to help reduce ozone air pollution by driving less, limiting engine idling, refueling vehicles after dusk, and conserving electricity by raising the thermostat and turning off lights that aren't in use.
wccsradio.com
FIRST RESPONDERS HAVE A BUSY FRIDAY
Indiana County First responders had a very busy day on Friday. Along with a physical rescue that required Homer City and Indiana fire departments to assist with extrication of a trauma patient that happened Friday morning, Homer City Fire Department and Citizens’ Ambulance were called back out for another physical rescue at 11:22 a.m. along Twolick Farm Lane.
wtae.com
2 hospitalized after shooting in Homewood North
PITTSBURGH — Two people have been taken to the hospital after a shooting in Pittsburgh's Homewood North neighborhood Friday evening, a Pittsburgh public information officer tells Pittsburgh's Action News 4. Police were called to the 7100 block of Race Street around 9 p.m. One victim was shot and taken...
abc23.com
Patton Township Sinkhole
Dozens of residents have been displaced, and their townhomes abandoned, since Christmas weekend after a sinkhole opened up in their neighborhood. The large sinkhole appeared in the parking lot of the Park Forest residential area in Patton Township sometime over the weekend. Residents living along Amblewood Way were forced to...
wccsradio.com
PHYSICAL RESCUE CALL SENDS SEVERAL FIRST RESPONDERS TO CENTER TOWNSHIP
Several first responders were busy this morning with a physical rescue call. Indiana County 911 initially dispatched Homer City Fire Department to assist with Citizens’ Ambulance around 7:22 a.m. for a physical rescue along 9th Street in Center Township. Initial reports say it was to extricate a trauma patient. Fire crews were then dispatched to set up a landing zone a couple minutes later.
Cambria County commercial building fire started from a heating unit
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Several different fire companies worked to put out a fire that engulfed Caddy’s garage building in Portage Borough on Tuesday morning. On Dec. 27 around 3:17 a.m., first responders were sent to the 1000 block of Main Street for a report of a commercial building fire. The Portage fire chief […]
Amtrak’s ‘Pennsylvanian’ connecting Pittsburgh and New York to get new Airo trains
PITTSBURGH — The passenger rail service from Amtrak connecting Pittsburgh and New York is among a select few routes nationally that will see its trains receive a major upgrade in the coming years that “will transform the travel experience.”. It’s part of an effort called Amtrak Airo, which...
wccsradio.com
MORE DETAILS RELEASED ON THURSDAY ACCIDENT IN INDIANA BOROUGH
More details were released concerning an accident on Thursday in Indiana borough. Police Chief Justin Shawl said the accident happened at 7:32 p.m. and the 1000 block of Philadelphia street involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. During the investigation, it was discovered Michael Ream was driving a pickup truck and pulling out from a parking lot on to Philadelphia Street. He collided at low speed with Jacqueline McCullough, who was pushing a bicycle on the sidewalk.
