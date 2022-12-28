ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJLA

Grocery tax cut takes effect in Virginia on Jan. 1

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Virginia is joining the vast majority of states and getting rid of the grocery tax starting Jan. 1. Currently, grocery shoppers in the Commonwealth are paying 2.5% on items like bread and milk. Beginning Jan. 1, the sales tax rate on groceries will decrease from 2.5% to 1%.
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Grant funding to support local food producers

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Three localities in this area are getting grants supporting farms and food producers. Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the recipients of funding from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund Infrastructure Grant Program on Thursday. According to a release, this is the largest-ever award...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
shoredailynews.com

Governor Youngkin announces $875 K in Farmland Preservation Grants

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced the fiscal year 2023 Virginia Farmland Preservation Fund grant recipients. Five localities have been awarded a total of $875,000 from the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Office of Farmland Preservation. The five localities will provide matching funds to support local Purchase of Development Rights (PDR) programs. PDR programs empower localities to limit development on priority farm and forest lands and provide an incentive to landowners who voluntarily want to protect their working lands. This year’s grant recipients are Clarke, Fauquier, and Stafford counties and the cities of Chesapeake and Virginia Beach.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Youngkin announces grants supporting local food systems

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Youngkin’s Office Release) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) Fund Infrastructure Grant Program will give its largest award ever. The governor’s team says ten projects will receive $368,885 in competitively awarded, matching grants for new community infrastructure development...
VIRGINIA STATE
alxnow.com

Notes: New year will bring cheaper groceries in Virginia

⛅ Today’s weather: Partly cloudy throughout the day. High of 55 and low of 47. ☔ Tomorrow: Rain throughout the day. High of 59 and low of 46. Sunrise at 7:28 am and sunset at 4:56 pm. 🚨 You need to know. It’ll be 2023 when ALXnow returns...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
cbs19news

Urging producers to respond 2022 census

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Agricultural leaders are urging farmers across Virginia to respond to the 2022 Census of Agriculture before its deadline. The Virginia Farm Bureau Federation says the National Agricultural Statistics Service mailed online access codes for the census to every known American farmer in November and then followed that with hard copies of it in December.
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Potential for commercial marijuana marketplace

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia General Assembly will convene at the beginning of the new year. Lawmakers are expected to debate new legislation surrounding legalized marijuana sales. Last year, the General Assembly legalized carrying up to an ounce of recreational weed. But what they didn't do was create...
VIRGINIA STATE
Golf.com

The 10 best golf courses in Virginia (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Virginia. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Virginia. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Business

Making the cut

The focal point of a New York Times exposé last year, Bon Secours’ Richmond Community Hospital was one of four hospitals in Virginia to receive top marks from patients in an annual nationwide survey. The Virginia results of the latest survey, which was conducted in 2021, are shown...
RICHMOND, VA
thenewsprogress.com

New Virginia Governor, New Virginia Vison

Recently Governor Youngkin rolled out his proposed amendments to the existing 2022-2024 biennial budget. The Governor’s amendments to the biennial budget will build on the nearly $4 billion of tax relief already provided in the Budget. By increasing the standard deduction and providing businesses with a corporate tax cut...
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Highland to close for site reinterpretation work

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- James Monroe Highland will be closed for much of January, getting ready for the next phase of its site reinterpretation. According to a release, the presidential site will be closed between Jan. 1 and Jan. 20 for work on several interior spaces. “Our next...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Supplemental funding awards for flood preparedness

CULPEPER, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation has announced several supplemental awards from the Virginia Community Flood Preparedness Fund. According to a release, the projects receiving funding will expand flood prevention and protection projects, including mitigation, capacity building, planning and studies. “These grants will support...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

2023 could bring long-term mental health solutions to Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some lawmakers in the commonwealth are getting a head start on their goals and resolutions for the new year. 25th District Senator Creigh Deeds (D) says 2023 needs to be the year of long-term mental health solutions. “This issue is too critical for too many people....
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
wvtf.org

New year brings elimination of state sales tax on groceries

When he was on the campaign trail, candidate Glenn Youngkin said he wanted to eliminate the grocery tax. After he got elected he was able to persuade members of the General Assembly to get rid of the 1.5% state sales tax on groceries. "There's two pieces to the sales tax,...
VIRGINIA STATE
cardinalnews.org

Meet some of the people moving into Southwest and Southside Virginia

The first thing Patrick Davis and Amy Rinker noticed after the long drive from Washington, D.C., to St. Paul, Va., on Interstate 81 was the crisp air. The second was how friendly the locals were — and how genuine the conversations they had in just their first walk around town were. The third was something more internal: we could make a life here.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy