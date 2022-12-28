Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBC 29 News
Starting January 1st, new changes will put some more money in your pocket
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The minimum wage in Virginia is increasing from $11 an hour to $12 an hour at the start of the New Year. Along with this change, you’ll also save money on groceries with the sales tax rate dropping from 2.5% to 1%. “Any increase is...
This Huge Flea Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can offer plenty of awesome deals. You never know what sort of cool items you'll discover.
SCOTT DREYER: Meet The Roanoke Politician Who Kept Your Grocery Taxes High This Holiday Season
Quick! What do these items have in common? Turkey Ham Chuck Roast Pork Loin Cornish Hens Cranberries Potatoes Sweet Potatoes Green Beans Rolls Corn Cheese Flour Sugar Egg Nog Hot Chocolate Mix For one thing, they are popular food items, most not only year-long, but especially at the holiday season. Plus, if you are a […]
WJLA
Grocery tax cut takes effect in Virginia on Jan. 1
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Virginia is joining the vast majority of states and getting rid of the grocery tax starting Jan. 1. Currently, grocery shoppers in the Commonwealth are paying 2.5% on items like bread and milk. Beginning Jan. 1, the sales tax rate on groceries will decrease from 2.5% to 1%.
cbs19news
Grant funding to support local food producers
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Three localities in this area are getting grants supporting farms and food producers. Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the recipients of funding from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund Infrastructure Grant Program on Thursday. According to a release, this is the largest-ever award...
shoredailynews.com
Governor Youngkin announces $875 K in Farmland Preservation Grants
RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced the fiscal year 2023 Virginia Farmland Preservation Fund grant recipients. Five localities have been awarded a total of $875,000 from the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Office of Farmland Preservation. The five localities will provide matching funds to support local Purchase of Development Rights (PDR) programs. PDR programs empower localities to limit development on priority farm and forest lands and provide an incentive to landowners who voluntarily want to protect their working lands. This year’s grant recipients are Clarke, Fauquier, and Stafford counties and the cities of Chesapeake and Virginia Beach.
WSET
Wholesome Foods expands USDA-inspected meat processing facility in Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday that family-owned and operated Wholesome Foods, Inc. will expand its meat processing operation by adding a new, USDA-inspected slaughter facility to its Shenandoah County location. This project will create twelve new jobs and represent nearly $1.2 million of new investment...
WDBJ7.com
Youngkin announces grants supporting local food systems
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/Youngkin’s Office Release) - Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) Fund Infrastructure Grant Program will give its largest award ever. The governor’s team says ten projects will receive $368,885 in competitively awarded, matching grants for new community infrastructure development...
alxnow.com
Notes: New year will bring cheaper groceries in Virginia
⛅ Today’s weather: Partly cloudy throughout the day. High of 55 and low of 47. ☔ Tomorrow: Rain throughout the day. High of 59 and low of 46. Sunrise at 7:28 am and sunset at 4:56 pm. 🚨 You need to know. It’ll be 2023 when ALXnow returns...
cbs19news
Urging producers to respond 2022 census
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Agricultural leaders are urging farmers across Virginia to respond to the 2022 Census of Agriculture before its deadline. The Virginia Farm Bureau Federation says the National Agricultural Statistics Service mailed online access codes for the census to every known American farmer in November and then followed that with hard copies of it in December.
cbs19news
Potential for commercial marijuana marketplace
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia General Assembly will convene at the beginning of the new year. Lawmakers are expected to debate new legislation surrounding legalized marijuana sales. Last year, the General Assembly legalized carrying up to an ounce of recreational weed. But what they didn't do was create...
Golf.com
The 10 best golf courses in Virginia (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Virginia. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Virginia. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
Virginia Business
Making the cut
The focal point of a New York Times exposé last year, Bon Secours’ Richmond Community Hospital was one of four hospitals in Virginia to receive top marks from patients in an annual nationwide survey. The Virginia results of the latest survey, which was conducted in 2021, are shown...
thenewsprogress.com
New Virginia Governor, New Virginia Vison
Recently Governor Youngkin rolled out his proposed amendments to the existing 2022-2024 biennial budget. The Governor’s amendments to the biennial budget will build on the nearly $4 billion of tax relief already provided in the Budget. By increasing the standard deduction and providing businesses with a corporate tax cut...
cbs19news
Highland to close for site reinterpretation work
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- James Monroe Highland will be closed for much of January, getting ready for the next phase of its site reinterpretation. According to a release, the presidential site will be closed between Jan. 1 and Jan. 20 for work on several interior spaces. “Our next...
cardinalnews.org
Virginia needs more workers. Incorporating immigrants into workforce programs and recognizing foreign credentials could help.
Third of a three-part series. Gov. Glenn Youngkin seems to have a laser-like focus on getting more people into the state’s workforce and getting them trained for the jobs that are now begging for workers. Many of his education policies are designed with this in mind. Lab schools? The...
cbs19news
Supplemental funding awards for flood preparedness
CULPEPER, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation has announced several supplemental awards from the Virginia Community Flood Preparedness Fund. According to a release, the projects receiving funding will expand flood prevention and protection projects, including mitigation, capacity building, planning and studies. “These grants will support...
NBC 29 News
2023 could bring long-term mental health solutions to Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some lawmakers in the commonwealth are getting a head start on their goals and resolutions for the new year. 25th District Senator Creigh Deeds (D) says 2023 needs to be the year of long-term mental health solutions. “This issue is too critical for too many people....
wvtf.org
New year brings elimination of state sales tax on groceries
When he was on the campaign trail, candidate Glenn Youngkin said he wanted to eliminate the grocery tax. After he got elected he was able to persuade members of the General Assembly to get rid of the 1.5% state sales tax on groceries. "There's two pieces to the sales tax,...
cardinalnews.org
Meet some of the people moving into Southwest and Southside Virginia
The first thing Patrick Davis and Amy Rinker noticed after the long drive from Washington, D.C., to St. Paul, Va., on Interstate 81 was the crisp air. The second was how friendly the locals were — and how genuine the conversations they had in just their first walk around town were. The third was something more internal: we could make a life here.
Comments / 0