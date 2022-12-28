$7 million for Lansing project from $1.7T federal omnibus bill

(The Center Square) – More than $7 million of federal tax dollars will fund projects in Lansing.

The funds will be appropriated from the $1.7 trillion spending bill signed last week by President Joe Biden.

Appropriations include $6 million for the combined sewer overflow separation project to prevent about 1.65 billion gallons of raw sewage from entering the Grand River each year. Another $1 million will be used to purchase equipment for the Lansing Fire Department.

The city will also spend $750,000 for the Ovation live music and arts performance venue coming to downtown Lansing.

The CSO Project will allow the city to improve aging infrastructure such as roads, sewers, storm drains, water mains, natural gas lines and other utilities. The city is joining the Lansing Board of Water and Light to replace old water mains with sewer installation.

The EMS and firefighter equipment funding will update patient stretchers, heart monitors, patient transfer stair chairs, CPR devices, and install power load systems in ambulances.

The Lansing Ovation will be a $21 million live music and performing arts venue located in downtown Lansing. Taxpayers have already shelled out $5 million for the performance venue expected to open in 2025.

When completed, the arts center’s main stage viewing area will have a capacity of about 2,000 patrons. The two-story building will house the Lansing Public Media Center and retail and office space, including a rooftop bar and restaurant space.

The Ovation will sit on an acre of vacant property on the corner of South Washington Ave. and Lenawee Street.

Mayor Andy Schor welcomed the funds.

“Lansing is not only the Capital City, but also is a city with long-standing infrastructure needs,” Schor said in a statement. “These federal funds will support Lansing by ensuring sewer and water separation in underground pipes, providing new and up-to-date EMS equipment, and adding needed funds for a new Ovation concert venue.”