ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, IL

$7 million for Lansing project from $1.7T federal omnibus bill

By By Scott McClallen | The Center Square
The Center Square
The Center Square
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TyrXW_0jweRSNt00

(The Center Square) – More than $7 million of federal tax dollars will fund projects in Lansing.

The funds will be appropriated from the $1.7 trillion spending bill signed last week by President Joe Biden.

Appropriations include $6 million for the combined sewer overflow separation project to prevent about 1.65 billion gallons of raw sewage from entering the Grand River each year. Another $1 million will be used to purchase equipment for the Lansing Fire Department.

The city will also spend $750,000 for the Ovation live music and arts performance venue coming to downtown Lansing.

The CSO Project will allow the city to improve aging infrastructure such as roads, sewers, storm drains, water mains, natural gas lines and other utilities. The city is joining the Lansing Board of Water and Light to replace old water mains with sewer installation.

The EMS and firefighter equipment funding will update patient stretchers, heart monitors, patient transfer stair chairs, CPR devices, and install power load systems in ambulances.

The Lansing Ovation will be a $21 million live music and performing arts venue located in downtown Lansing. Taxpayers have already shelled out $5 million for the performance venue expected to open in 2025.

When completed, the arts center’s main stage viewing area will have a capacity of about 2,000 patrons. The two-story building will house the Lansing Public Media Center and retail and office space, including a rooftop bar and restaurant space.

The Ovation will sit on an acre of vacant property on the corner of South Washington Ave. and Lenawee Street.

Mayor Andy Schor welcomed the funds.

“Lansing is not only the Capital City, but also is a city with long-standing infrastructure needs,” Schor said in a statement. “These federal funds will support Lansing by ensuring sewer and water separation in underground pipes, providing new and up-to-date EMS equipment, and adding needed funds for a new Ovation concert venue.”

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

VB gets federal money for road projects, facilities

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach will receive close to $15.5 million in federal money that it will use for road projects on Laskin Road and Nimmo Parkway, as well as upgrades to law enforcement and emergency operations center facilities. Rep. Elaine Luria on Wednesday presented the city...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
New York Post

NYC slated to get less than $8 million in initial migrant aid from feds

Help is trickling in. New York is set to receive the first federal dollars to help pay for costs incurred during the ongoing migrant crisis, but the amount awarded is less than 1% of City Hall’s total $1 billion request, The Post has learned. The Federal Emergency Management Agency confirmed this week that the Big Apple was finally awarded $7.89 million on Dec. 22 to help cover some of its initial expenses from the massive summertime migrant influx. “This is the first time we’ve received funding from FEMA for the migrant crisis,” a City Hall spokesman told The Post late Tuesday. “[T]his funding...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Center Square

Illinois paying unemployment debt without full accounting of fraud

(The Center Square) – As Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced plans to appropriate $1.8 billion to cover the state’s unemployment trust fund debt, the question remains of how much fraud took place. After months of negotiations in working groups throughout the year, an agreement was announced in November by representatives from business, labor and members of the General Assembly. The state still owes more than $1.3 billion that would have hit taxpayers with an additional $20 million in interest payments next September. ...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

New legislation for landlords takes effect Jan. 1, meant to keep tenants safer

(The Center Square) – Landlords in Florida will have a new set of rules to abide by come Jan. 1 when new legislation goes into effect. Senate Bill 898, also known as ‘Miya’s Law’, is named after Miya Marcano, a 19-year-old student who was killed in her apartment complex in Orlando in 2021 by a maintenance worker who had access to a master key. The law was designed by lawmakers to provide more safety measures for tenants by keeping records of who has access to...
FLORIDA STATE
The Center Square

Federal regulator ruling means possible refunds for Entergy customers

(The Center Square) — Recent rulings from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission could result in refunds for Entergy customers in Louisiana and Arkansas, though the company contends it has already fulfilled its obligations. The two FERC rulings issued on Dec. 23 stem from multiple disputes regarding rates and taxes tied to operations at the Grand Gulf nuclear plant in Port Gibson, Mississippi, which is run by Entergy subsidiary System Energy Resources, Inc. ...
LOUISIANA STATE
Erie Times News

Bayfront Parkway federal lawsuit tossed by judge, clearing way for construction project

A federal judge has removed the legal roadblock to the $100 million project to improve the Bayfront Parkway, keeping on track an updated construction timetable that calls for work to start in the spring. U.S. District Judge Susan Paradise Baxter tossed the lawsuit that two advocacy groups filed to halt federal funding and construction until federal and state transportation authorities revisited environmental concerns and other issues related to the massive revamp of the 32-year-old Erie highway. ...
ERIE, PA
The Center Square

Brnovich says Tucson rental ordinance must end or city risks state funds

(The Center Square) – The Arizona attorney general’s investigation into a Tucson rental ordinance may lead to its overturning in 2023. The City of Tucson’s Ordinance No. 11959 forbids landlords from considering sources of income when viewing rental housing applications. Attorney General Mark Brnovich issued an investigative report on Dec. 21, claiming it goes against an earlier code established in 1992. Tucson’s new ordinance broadens “source of income” to include...
TUCSON, AZ
The Center Square

Delaware to close new applications for rental assistance program Jan. 2

(The Center Square) – Citing an "overwhelming demand for assistance," the Delaware agency overseeing the state’s pandemic-related rental assistance program announced recently it will cut off new applications in the new year. For several years, the Delaware State Housing Authority, a governing function first established in 1968, has been disbursing assistance payments to renters and landlords impacted from COVID-19. While the incremental payouts will continue into the foreseeable future, the...
DELAWARE STATE
The Center Square

Louisiana to receive $150M federal grant to replace aging Calcasieu River Bridge

(The Center Square) — The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded Louisiana $150 million in grant funding to replace the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge, officials announced this week. The grant, administered through a federal MEGA Grant Program to support large projects with regional impacts, will help to replace the bridge with a larger six lane structure that includes walking and bike paths, higher clearance, center barriers and other improvements. "This...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
The Center Square

Report indicates Mississippi could reduce size of government with responsible spending

(The Center Square) – A new budget recommends that Mississippi should cap its spending in fiscal year 2024 to prevent government expansion. The Mississippi Center for Public Policy released its government spending budget recommendation and said the state should not spend more than $6.75 billion in the coming fiscal year in an effort to prevent expansion of state government while also not reducing future tax cuts. The budget recommendation shows...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Center Square

Illinoisans to see two gas tax increases in 2023

(The Center Square) – In 2023, Illinois drivers will see higher gasoline taxes, with two gas tax increases scheduled six months apart. The first goes into effect Jan. 1 and will add 3.1 cents to the price of a gallon of gas. That will spike the state's gas tax to more than 42 cents a gallon. Illinois also assesses its state sales tax on top of gas taxes and the normal price of gas, which makes the amount Illinois motorists pay in total taxes at the pump second highest in the nation.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Lawmakers to take another crack at emergency powers reform next session

(The Center Square) – After failing to pass emergency powers reform during this year’s legislative session, lawmakers look to make another attempt next year in the form of pre-filed Senate Bill 5063, cosponsored by Sen. Lynda Wilson, R-Vancouver, and Sen. Mark Mullet, D-Issaquah. The legislation is known as the Bipartisan Approach to Legislative Authority Necessary in Continuing Emergencies, or BALANCE, act of 2023 and would establish legislative oversight of gubernatorial powers during a declared emergency. ...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

The Center Square

Chicago, IL
35K+
Followers
19K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The Center Square reports on state- and local-level government and economic news. A taxpayer sensibility distinguishes our work from other coverage of state and local issues.

 https://www.thecentersquare.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy