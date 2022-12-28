Customer satisfaction is the cornerstone of the hospitality sector. In order to fully grasp the significance of customer service in the hospitality sector, it is necessary to examine the sector more closely. The hospitality sector encompasses any companies whose operations depend heavily on interactions with customers, therefore it goes beyond traditional dining establishments like bars, restaurants, and hotels but it also include theme parks, tourist hotspots, and resorts. When these providers do not place a high priority on customer service, they only draw in a small clientele, and their sales suffer as a result.

