How Hospitality SaaS Solutions Are Enhancing the End-to-End Guest Experience
Customer satisfaction is the cornerstone of the hospitality sector. In order to fully grasp the significance of customer service in the hospitality sector, it is necessary to examine the sector more closely. The hospitality sector encompasses any companies whose operations depend heavily on interactions with customers, therefore it goes beyond traditional dining establishments like bars, restaurants, and hotels but it also include theme parks, tourist hotspots, and resorts. When these providers do not place a high priority on customer service, they only draw in a small clientele, and their sales suffer as a result.
Ascend Source Selects Cortavo as its Managed IT Service Provider
Ascend Source has selected Cortavo to provide cybersecurity, service desk support and standardize their internal communications. Cortavo proudly announces their recent selection by Ascend Source to provide cybersecurity, service desk support and standardize their internal communications. With these new changes in place, Ascend Source will be able to hand off their IT growth challenges to Cortavo while they focus their time and attention on their clients.
Logistics and Retail Sector Together are observed with More Than 50.0% of the Share in Demand for Drone Package Delivery, States Fact.MR
A recent analysis of the drone package delivery market by Fact.MR, a competitive intelligence and market research firm. The report contains the most recent trends, projections, and market environment for drone package delivery market. The global drone package delivery market is expected to be valued at US$ 347.2 million in...
Instruqt Has Another Record Year as Demand for Product-led Growth and Demo Automation Continues to Rise
Software companies want their product to shine and to ‘sell itself’ by allowing buyers to effortlessly ‘take it for a spin.’ Instruqt does exactly that. Instruqt addresses an urgent business need – crucial to achieving exponential growth. Instruqt, the only Product Growth Suite in the...
ETHOS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC USA, Announces Deal with REM People, a New Generation Retail Analytics Company That Provides AI-Powered Omni-Channel Retail Execution Management Solutions
Partnership Provides Long Term Financing to REM People, a company which is the only platform that provides integrated Retail Execution Management solutions by following the product journey with a holistic approach. ETHOS ASSET MANAGEMENT INC USA, announced a new long-term financing partnership with REM People, based in the Dubai World...
Consumer Goods PLM Market Leader Launches Solutions for Consumer Electronics
Centric Software innovations empower consumer electronics brands and retailers to streamline go-to-market beyond traditional PLM. Centric Software, the Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) market leader, now offers next-generation solutions for consumer electronics brands and retailers. Centric Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to plan, design, develop, source and sell products such as apparel, footwear, sporting goods, furniture, home décor, cosmetics, food & beverage and luxury to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.
JD Shop Now’s CNY: Multi-measures Drive Growth for More Than 35,000 Merchants
Dada Group (“Dada” or the “Company”), China’s leading local on-demand retail platform, announced the launch of its CNY Shopping Festival at 8 p.m. on Dec.16th, which will run through winter solstice, Laba, New Year’s Day, the Spring Festival and the Lantern Festival, ending on Feb.5th, with the theme “Family together, enjoy great gifts.”
Canon U.S.A., Inc.’s AMLOS Solution Among the Top Technologies Named a 2023 CES Best of Innovation Award Winner
Canon Recognized in the Category of Software and Mobile Apps – One of 17 Honorees out of a Record-High Submission Pool of over 2,100 Products. Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is pleased to announce that AMLOS (Activate My Line of Sight) has garnered another accolade: a 2023 CES Best of Innovation Award in the Software and Mobile Apps category. The AMLOS Solution, developed by Canon U.S.A., Inc., is a software-and-camera product suite designed to provide a new level of engagement for collaboration across multiple locations using the power of Canon’s image processing technology, along with hand gesture controls.
GLOBAL Sales Tech Festival
The event to meet the sales tech leaders. A platform empowering integration and growth. Club GLOBALS proudly announces the GLOBAL Sales Tech Festival, or GSTF, in partnership with the IT Sales Global Community with more than 40.000 members. The festival will take place in Barcelona on 2 March 2023 for sales leaders and teams to gain unparrallel knowledge, discover how to use and implement the latest trends, and have the time of your life networking….all…in…..ONE….place.
Impartner Starts 2023 with No. 1 Ranking in G2 Reports
Impartner secured No. 1 ranking in both Enterprise and Mid-Market Partner Management; maintains leader status in TCMA category. Impartner, the world’s most complete channel management platform and Partner Relationship Management (PRM) provider, starts 2023 ranked No. 1 in multiple categories by G2, the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace. In its Winter 2022 Report, G2 ranked Impartner No. 1 in Enterprise Partner Management and in Mid-Market Partner Management, and as a Leader on the TCMA Grid. Impartner has been ranked as a leader for nine consecutive quarters.
StormyCloud Reflects on a Year of Challenges and Successes in 2022
Privacy hosting company StormyCloud experienced ups and downs in 2022, adapting to new opportunities .Plans include TOR & I2P hosting and a free privacy VPN. StormyCloud, a privacy-based hosting company, has had a year full of ups and downs in 2022. Despite facing challenges such as rebuilding their Proxmox cluster twice and navigating congestion issues with their routing platform, StormyCloud was able to adapt and pivot to new opportunities.
E2open Wins Gold in 12th Annual Best in Biz Awards
Connected supply chain SaaS platform is a multiple award-winner for Enterprise Service of the Year and Most Innovative Service of the Year. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc., the connected supply chain SaaS platform with the largest multi-enterprise network, has been named a Gold winner in Enterprise Service of the Year category in Best in Biz Awards, the only independent business awards program judged each year by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications in North America. E2open was also named a Bronze winner for Most Innovative Service of the Year.
