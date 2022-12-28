Read full article on original website
Woman Shares the Grim Reality of Americans Dining in Restaurants in Italy
We really need to have some more patience.
Video Tour of Cozy Cabin on 'Viking River Cruise' Is Too Cute
The balcony is the best part of the room.
The 12 Best Places to Travel in 2023
Wondering what the best places to travel in 2023 are? Us too—so we decided to ask a panel of hospitality experts to find out. Their answers were quite literally all over the place (which, in this case, is a very good thing). After re-opening their borders after years of COVID-19 closures, trips to the Asian and Australian continents are set to make a roaring comeback, with countries like Japan and Singapore leading the way. Also trending? What Virtuoso managing director Misty Belles calls “isolation with intention” vacations, where travelers go to remote—and remotely populated—locations to get away from it all. Pack your bags for the Yukon, Chilean Patagonia, or Greenland.
Millennial buys apartment on a cruise ship because it's more affordable than living in Southern California
Here's a creative way to address the increasing cost of living. Austin Wells, a 28-year-old from San Diego, bought an apartment on the MV Narrative, a residential cruise liner with lifestyle amenities like a spa, a workspace lounge, a gym, indoor/outdoor golf, and a marina at sea level to enjoy boating and watersports.
Exclusive: Inside the $19.8 Million Beachside Penthouse at the Four Seasons Cabo Del Sol
With the Casa 9 Penthouse at Four Seasons Resort and Residences Cabo San Lucas at Cabo Del Sol, you get the best of resort living plus the comfort of your own home. This sprawling abode is one of the largest and most expensive private residences of the 61 private homes at Four Seasons. The resort and residences are located within the Cove Club at Cabo Del Sol, a 500-acre private club and community within the master-planned Cabo Del Sol development. Four Seasons Resort and Residences Cabo San Lucas at Cabo Del Sol is set to open in late 2023, yet all...
Time Out Global
You can stay in this incredibly luxurious treehouse in Bali
When you think of a treehouse, luxury isn’t necessarily the first thing that comes to mind. As treasured as they might be, the treehouses of most people’s youths were rickety and hodgepodge – little more than having a shed up a tree. But not all treehouses are...
TravelPulse
The World's Friendliest Destination Still Resides in Mexico
The tourist-friendly Mexican colonial town of San Miguel de Allende has been named the Most Friendly Destination in the World by the Condé Nast Traveler 2022 Readers' Choice Awards. Following the latest honor, the city in eastern Guanajuato has now topped the list of the world's friendliest destinations for...
TravelPulse
Mexican Resorts Offering Authentic Experiences
Mexico has extraordinary resorts that offer unforgettable experiences in stunning natural environments with activities designed to enjoy both with the family and as a couple. These are some of the hotels that provide enjoyable wellness and adventure activities for all tastes. Live Aqua Beach Resort Cancun. The idea of this...
This 8-Acre Private Island on the Mexican Riviera Can Be Yours for $4 Million
Riviera Nayarit is one of Mexico’s most premier beach destinations, brimming with luxury resorts, incredible surfing and diverse natural landscapes. Tucked between the Pacific Ocean and the forested Sierra Madre mountains, the Mexican state Nayarit spans roughly 200 miles and encompasses the lively tourist hub of Puerto Vallarta, the surfing village Sayulita, charming old-world towns and archaeological sites, among others. For those seeking an incredibly private escape with close proximity to international airports, Isla Tortuga can be yours for $3.9 million. This eight-acre private island is located along the coast in the center of Riviera Nayarit and has over a thousand...
A Boutique Hotel on the Riviera Maya Meshes Bespoke Luxury and Sustainability
An emphasis on sustainability, culinary excellence, Mexican design, and personalized luxury are the hallmarks of La Casa de la Playa, the boutique hotel that opened on the Riviera Maya in December 2021, adding to the legacy of its renowned parent company, Grupo Xcaret. Over the last three decades, Grupo Xcaret, established by architect Miguel Quintana Pali and his three brothers, has emphasized sustainable tourism in Cancun and the Riviera Maya through its parks, its hotels, and its unique excursions. By crafting customized experiences, Grupo Xcaret—and La Casa de la Playa with its Exclusively Your Way concept—make it possible for visitors and...
hotelnewsme.com
CELEBRATE THE NEW YEAR AT MONDRIAN DOHA, A WHIMSICAL WONDERLAND IN THE HEART OF THE CITY!
Mondrian Doha is going all out to ensure the last night of 2022 is an unforgettable celebratory experience. Whether guests are looking for a luxurious and decadent night of glamour or a more relaxed environment with a laid-back affair, Mondrian Doha has got them covered. Each culinary venue will have its own bespoke theme for New Year’s Eve so guests can start 2023 with a bang.
Dubai Investment Firm to Build a Luxury Resort in Montana
Montana is clearly turning into a destination for people all over the world. Not only are celebrities and CEOs buying up property and building homes, now big money out of Dubai is buying Montana dirt. Montana has been chosen as the first US location for luxury resort developers One&Only. The...
hotelnewsme.com
FOUR REASONS TO ADD JW MARRIOTT MALDIVES RESORT & SPA TO YOUR TRAVEL BUCKET LIST IN 2023
With a new year normally comes a renewed urge to travel and explore destinations that offer experiences to make memories that last a lifetime. JW Marriott Maldives Resort & Spa, located in the Shaviyani Atoll, offers all that is needed and more to ensure a holiday like no other, where guests are inspired to be fully present, whether alone, with a significant other, or with family. With so much to offer, here are four reasons why the multi-generational resort must be added to your 2023 travel bucket list:
hotelnewsme.com
STILL CRAVING THE HOLIDAY IN A BITE? PICKL LAUNCHES A FESTIVE SPECIAL
Pickl, the region’s favourite, award-winning burger joint, has launched a limited-edition festive burger perfect for those in search of a bite of comfort and love. Whether diners are craving decadent cranberry sauce, turkey trimmings or show stopping stuffing, the ‘Ahhh Bisto 4.0’ is the ultimate choice this December.
TravelPulse
New Caribbean Resorts To Experience in 2023
The Caribbean tourism industry is preparing to launch new resorts to welcome travelers worldwide in 2023. The offer includes world-class chain hotels with top-notch amenities and services. Here's a closer look at some of these highly anticipated resorts that are either newly opened or to be opened in 2023. St....
hotelnewsme.com
UAE’S FIRST NH COLLECTION HOTEL TO OPEN ON PALM JUMEIRAH IN FEBRUARY
UAE-headquartered upscale real estate developer, Seven Tides, has confirmed that the Emirates’ first NH Collection hotel will open its doors to the public in February 2023. NH Collection Dubai The Palm is a 533-key property located on Seven Tides’ Seven Palm development – a two-tower complex that overlooks the lagoon of Dubai’s world-famous Palm Jumeirah.
hotelnewsme.com
THE ASCOTT LIMITED SHOWCASES COMMITMENT TO SUSTAINABILITY AT IT’S FRANCHISE
The Ascott Limited (Ascott), the leading international lodging owner-operator, continues to spearhead innovative sustainability initiatives at its vibrant lifestyle property in the UAE, Citadines Metro Central Dubai. Since 2021, the apart’hotel has undertaken an impressive commitment to decrease its environmental impact and enhance sustainable best practices across services including the elimination of 120,000 plastic bottles and the recycling of about 2150 kgs of waste.
sheenmagazine.com
Let’s Explore Palms Casino Resort, One of the Most Expensive Hotels in 2022
Palms Casino Resort is a hotel and casino located near the Las Vegas Strip in Paradise, Nevada, United States. It includes 703 rooms and a 94,065 sq ft (8,738.9 m2) casino. The resort catered to local residents and tourists, and also became popular among celebrities. The Palms casino is 94,065...
The Venice Simplon-Orient-Express’s New Route Takes You on a Luxe Ride Through the French Alps
Nothing says “winter getaway” like a trip to the French Alps. And soon, travelers will be able to board Belmond’s famed Venice Simplon-Orient-Express for the ultimate snow-capped European adventure. The legendary train has recently announced a new route that captures the joy of slow travel with all the excitement of an exhilarating Alpine adventure. Kicking off next winter, passengers will be able to choose between four winter journeys that trek between Paris and one of the highest mountain ranges in the world—the French Alps. And the best part? You can enjoy the frosty, picturesque landscapes without ever leaving the railcar. Launching in December 2023, the 17-carriage train...
This 4-Day Desert Escape Uses Rolls-Royces to Cruise Through American West
Comprehending the scale of the American West requires a complete recalibration of one’s perception of space and time. The iconic U-shaped Horseshoe Bend is a fragment of the mighty Colorado River that spans 1,450 miles end-to-end; Navajo Nation slot canyons are sculptural planes of golden sandstone draped like cathedrals; the ribbon of highway that bisects Monument Valley appears to ramble into forever. Taking in this landscape across the bonnet of a Rolls-Royce Black Badge Ghost distorts the perspective through a modern lens, introducing a shock of brash paint hues and a whisper-quiet cabin that defies the distance-shrinking powers of a 662...
