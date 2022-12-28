Safe-T Group: NetNut Strengthens its Presence in the Price Comparison Market with New Travel-Industry Customers

Read full article on original website
How Hospitality SaaS Solutions Are Enhancing the End-to-End Guest Experience
Customer satisfaction is the cornerstone of the hospitality sector. In order to fully grasp the significance of customer service in the hospitality sector, it is necessary to examine the sector more closely. The hospitality sector encompasses any companies whose operations depend heavily on interactions with customers, therefore it goes beyond traditional dining establishments like bars, restaurants, and hotels but it also include theme parks, tourist hotspots, and resorts. When these providers do not place a high priority on customer service, they only draw in a small clientele, and their sales suffer as a result.
Instruqt Has Another Record Year as Demand for Product-led Growth and Demo Automation Continues to Rise
Software companies want their product to shine and to ‘sell itself’ by allowing buyers to effortlessly ‘take it for a spin.’ Instruqt does exactly that. Instruqt addresses an urgent business need – crucial to achieving exponential growth. Instruqt, the only Product Growth Suite in the...
JD Shop Now’s CNY: Multi-measures Drive Growth for More Than 35,000 Merchants
Dada Group (“Dada” or the “Company”), China’s leading local on-demand retail platform, announced the launch of its CNY Shopping Festival at 8 p.m. on Dec.16th, which will run through winter solstice, Laba, New Year’s Day, the Spring Festival and the Lantern Festival, ending on Feb.5th, with the theme “Family together, enjoy great gifts.”
Consumer Goods PLM Market Leader Launches Solutions for Consumer Electronics
Centric Software innovations empower consumer electronics brands and retailers to streamline go-to-market beyond traditional PLM. Centric Software, the Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) market leader, now offers next-generation solutions for consumer electronics brands and retailers. Centric Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to plan, design, develop, source and sell products such as apparel, footwear, sporting goods, furniture, home décor, cosmetics, food & beverage and luxury to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.
Ask the Rational Investor: Analyzing the value of predictable railroads
An investment philosophy is an important and often overlooked part of any portfolio. Our firm focuses on investing in large, predictable and highly profitable businesses that have a track record of allocating capital toward dividends, share repurchases and internal investment. An investment philosophy is an important and often overlooked part of any portfolio....
Logistics and Retail Sector Together are observed with More Than 50.0% of the Share in Demand for Drone Package Delivery, States Fact.MR
A recent analysis of the drone package delivery market by Fact.MR, a competitive intelligence and market research firm. The report contains the most recent trends, projections, and market environment for drone package delivery market. The global drone package delivery market is expected to be valued at US$ 347.2 million in...
‘Rebound effect’ cancels out home insulation’s impact on gas use – study
Conservatories and house extensions could be helping to wipe out the reductions in gas use secured by insulating homes, according to a study that found insulation only provides a short-term fall in energy consumption. In a surprise finding, the study into the long-term effect of loft and cavity wall insulation...
CloudOffix: Reaching New Heights with our International Growth
As a leading provider of all-in-one customer experience platform, CloudOffix is committed to expanding its innovative solutions to businesses worldwide. CloudOffix, the leading provider of all-in-one business solutions in CRM and customer experience, is excited to announce a new partnership with Pioneers IT in Jordan. This collaboration will enable CloudOffix to broaden its reach and provide its cutting-edge solutions to businesses throughout the MEA region.
Solve.Care Celebrates Remarkable Achievements, Ending 2022 on a High
Solve.Care, a healthcare platform company that leverages blockchain to deliver better care has successfully ended the year on a high note by demonstrating the company’s strength, resilience, and ability to overcome the challenges the crypto winter has brought. Several remarkable achievements in 2022 has helped Solve.Care set a solid foundation for the company to welcome the upcoming year with further transformation and growth.
Younium: Top Three SaaS Trends 2022
The year is coming to an end, and with that looking back at the most significant events that have shaped the SaaS world. How has the industry evolved? What were the top three trends? And which new players on the market have caught our attention during 2022?. Heading towards 2023,...
Optoro Appoints Amena Ali as Chief Executive Officer
Ali Brings Decades of Experience Scaling SaaS Companies to Propel Optoro’s Next Phase of Growth. Optoro, Inc., the leading technology platform for retail returns, announced the appointment of Amena Ali as Chief Executive Officer. Ali has an exceptional track record of scaling high-growth technology businesses and is being brought on to lead Optoro in its next phase of growth. After 15 years of building the company, Co-founders Tobin Moore and Adam Vitarello will transition to new roles at Optoro with a focus on strategic growth initiatives and key partnerships.
StormyCloud Reflects on a Year of Challenges and Successes in 2022
Privacy hosting company StormyCloud experienced ups and downs in 2022, adapting to new opportunities .Plans include TOR & I2P hosting and a free privacy VPN. StormyCloud, a privacy-based hosting company, has had a year full of ups and downs in 2022. Despite facing challenges such as rebuilding their Proxmox cluster twice and navigating congestion issues with their routing platform, StormyCloud was able to adapt and pivot to new opportunities.
Impartner Starts 2023 with No. 1 Ranking in G2 Reports
Impartner secured No. 1 ranking in both Enterprise and Mid-Market Partner Management; maintains leader status in TCMA category. Impartner, the world’s most complete channel management platform and Partner Relationship Management (PRM) provider, starts 2023 ranked No. 1 in multiple categories by G2, the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace. In its Winter 2022 Report, G2 ranked Impartner No. 1 in Enterprise Partner Management and in Mid-Market Partner Management, and as a Leader on the TCMA Grid. Impartner has been ranked as a leader for nine consecutive quarters.
Genysoft and Edepoze Have Engaged to Develop, Integrate Best-In-Class Remote Deposition Cloud Platform
GenySoft and eDepoze will integrate, enhance, and create new features & solutions that will aim to empower eDepoze remote deposition platform. GenySoft and eDepoze have engaged to redesign & enhance best-in-class web/cloud-based application and technology platform upgrade. With this engagement, GenySoft and eDepoze will integrate, redesign, enhance, and create new features & solutions that will aim to provide superior user experiences and offer capabilities that will empower eDepoze customers to change the status quo by adding value beyond the capabilities available with current iPad solution. In addition, GenySoft will exclusively support all current and future applications and infrastructure management services to eDepoze customers in the global legal market.
GLOBAL Sales Tech Festival
The event to meet the sales tech leaders. A platform empowering integration and growth. Club GLOBALS proudly announces the GLOBAL Sales Tech Festival, or GSTF, in partnership with the IT Sales Global Community with more than 40.000 members. The festival will take place in Barcelona on 2 March 2023 for sales leaders and teams to gain unparrallel knowledge, discover how to use and implement the latest trends, and have the time of your life networking….all…in…..ONE….place.
ViewSonic’s Total Visual Solutions Bring 2022 ColorPro Award To Life with Captivating Exhibitions in the UK and Taiwan
ViewSonic, a leading global provider of visual solutions, hosted the 2022 ColorPro Award Global Visual Arts exhibitions in London, UK, and Taipei, Taiwan. The events showcased the top 100 winning photos and digital arts with the theme “Breakthrough” and hosted conversational workshops to create dialogues between the visitors and creators. The exhibition was elevated into an immersive experience by ViewSonic’s total visual solutions, creating a welcoming environment for visitors to explore and witness the power when art meets technology.
DHgate wins the “Most Innovative Cross-Border B2B Trade Platform” at Global Brand Magazine’s Global Brand Awards 2022
DHgate has been recognized by Global Brands Magazine’s annual awards as the Most Innovative Cross-Border B2B Trade Platform. The Global Brands Magazine’s awards night took place at the Waldorf Astoria, Palm Jumeirah, on the 10th of December 2022 in its bid to identify the world’s most prominent brands under various categories. As part of the judging process, more than 18,000 companies from 130 countries were evaluated. At the end of the year, more than 100 companies under technology awards category across different regions were announced.
Wolters Kluwer acquires Della AI
Wolters Kluwer Legal & Regulatory announced it has acquired Della AI Ltd., a provider of leading artificial intelligence (AI) technology based on advanced natural language processing (NLP). This technology allows legal professionals to review contracts in multiple languages by simply asking questions. Della AI will become part of the Legal...
